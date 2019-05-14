If there was ever a poll conducted to compare the effectiveness of written articles or pictures. The scientific standpoint and resolution is that the audience will base their decisions on the fact that they retain 95% of the content they see on video.





Compared to the mere ten percent they store from the texts they read. In short, if a picture is worth a thousand words, then videos are worth a million, and the world knows it. None better than the social media empire that built itself on pictures, Instagram, understand that. Since they made the decision to include a video marketing campaign (with IGTV) the social media giant have further secured their hold on top spot.





That is why the constant flux of video content ins social media spiked up to over 70 hours of footage on YouTube and ten times of that on twitter. In fact, more polls have registered users watching videos as what makes up 75% of the entire online activity. With 85% of Americans watching videos regularly online, and these stats are on the rise. In fact, the estimation is that it will take five million years to go through the amount of content that will be released in a month by the year 2021.





However, it is true that video marketing costs a whole lot more than the other marketing resources. The ever-increasing demanding nature of the marketplace does not lighten the financial burden. In fact, the projection is that the skill to satisfy the market will run thin quicker than the financial supply to pay for it. Despite this, there is no denying the fact that video marketing is worth every penny for the one of the following two reasons:





The best way to get the essence of your service across to potential customers is through a video. By putting up a video strategically. And explaining the peculiarities of your business as well as giving more information about your business. It is also documented that videos used for marketing purposes do not only record higher conversion rates. But viewers of the videos are 85% more likely to buy something after watching a video once. A figure that rises by up to 2% with each view. Video marketing can single-handedly raise up to a whopping 97%. It can develop the association of needs with your brand by an equally staggering 139%, while aid your ascension up the SERPS.





The first step of adopting the video marketing strategy is to develop content that is not only pleasing to the target audience, but to all who come across it. The easier your videos are on the eye, the greater its shareability will be. Also, an important aspect of the shareability of the video is its length. By reducing the length, you can get more attention. Another idea is to buy reviews, but the problem is that if you don’t have good content, your exposure will surely stagnate.





To put it simply, there is a video-craze all over the internet right now. Which makes this the best time to invest as much as you can into video marketing against other marketing forms. Don’t miss this chance!



