Electric cars in India

With the rising concern over environmental pollution, the use of electric cars has been increasing in leaps and bounds. It seems that electric vehicles are the future of the automobile industry. Keeping this in focus, several countries of the world have already taken the strategy of shifting to electric cars or at least change to cars in parts. It is expected that the sale of electric power cars will cross the sale of petrol and diesel cars by the end of 2030. Investing in an electric car will be a good decision from your part but before that you should investigate the market to get all relevant information regarding new electric cars as several popular brands of the country are now marketing electric cars or hybrid cars.





Basic aspects you need to consider while buying an electric car:





Mileage matters considering the current infrastructure

Unlike diesel or petrol cars, you will not get frequent electric vehicles charging hubs in India. In Europe and America, authorities are taking this matter seriously and building charging hubs like petrol pumps. New electric cars in India are yet to get that much popularity so you will not get charging points every hour. So, when buyers decide to buy electric cars, they need to take the mileage capacity of the cars and how much distance normally they need to cover regularly.





Technology

An electric car is a conglomerate of several innovative technologies including hardware, software, and firmware. You may need these technologies updated on a regular basis. Some companies charge for such upgrades and some do not. You need to have complete information before buying an electric car. If the car is AI and IoT embedded, you may not get the same service if not upgraded regularly or as the manufacturer wants.

Automatic Electric cars

Automatic electric vehicles are new on the Indian road. Prices of electric cars are high in comparison to petrol or diesel cars. Popular brands are priced above 10 lakhs and some are even higher than 13 lakhs. For a large part of the market, the automatic electric cars price is the prime matter of consideration. However, the government and financial institutions are coming with lucrative offers regularly for making electric cars popular in the market.





Maintenance costs

Electric cars have multiple benefits but you also need to have a clear idea regarding the maintenance cost. Unlike traditional cars, electric cars need some extra care and maintenance. The battery life, condition of the battery, installing charging facility at home, maintaining the automobile parts, and several other related aspects will be inevitable once you won an electric vehicle. After a certain period, the battery may need replacement for keeping the car in good condition and also keep it providing good mileage.





Look at the government and company offers as well. You may obtain some tax cuts and attractive credit facilities for buying a new electric car. Being informed will help you buy a good electric car that would provide the expected service for a pretty long time.



