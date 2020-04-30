Top 10 Best and Famous Astrologers in Kolkata

Astrology is the study of celestial bodies, the planets and the stars, and their positions in co-relation to events on earth. Astrology charts the position of the sun, moon, planets, and other stars at the time of an individual's birth that shapes their personality and other events in their life. The Indian or Hindu Astrological system originates from ancient India, called Vedic astrology, recorded by sages. Vedic Astrology is called Jyotish (the science of light).





Sometimes in life, we feel we are walking into a void, so deep, there is no point of return. We all undergo certain phases when we are in desperate need of advice or a solution to our problems. Most often, we cannot turn to even our near and dear ones during such dismal times. Although it may sound far-fetched even to people not much associated with Astrology, this is one place people can visit when they are in the utmost need of that solace, for some excellent advice and a way to mitigate bad times. Many Astrologers have mastered various branches of Indian Astrology.





There are Astrologers in Kolkata celebrated for their highly accurate predictions and guidance that have given fruitful results and helped individuals immensely through their readings.





Meet Kolkata's top 10!









1.Shri Vikram Sharma





Shri Vikram Sharma started his journey as a software engineer in Chennai and Bengaluru and worked in this capacity for twelve years. However, his keen interest in Astrology led him to lean the subject from a renowned Guru in Chennai. Shri Vikram Sharma went on to obtain a degree in Astrology and become a full-time Astrologer. His expertise lies in Vedic Astrology and K P Astrology. His experience is invaluable in both fields. Shri Vikram Sharma has exceptional skills in Numerology, Gemology, and Matchmaking. This skilled Astrologer offers effective remedies for resolving numerous issues and offers various types of Yantras. He gives accurate predictions on matters related to health, education, and career. This exceptionally talented Astrologer has twelve years of experience in the field of Astrology. He is fluent in Tamil and English. He resides in Chennai.









2.Ms. Debanwita Sen





A computer engineer, Debanwita Sen, has made a tremendous impact in astrological circles in a short period. She has six years of experience and is exceptionally talented. People find her online predictions to be amazingly accurate, and she has climbed the ladder of success within a short period.Ms. Sen has an extraordinary ability to guide people to make the right choices in their education, career, marriage, finances, and other fields. Her background in computer engineering helps her in precise mathematical calculations that enable her accuracy in predictions. Invited to astrological seminars across India, Ms. Sen is currently pursuing research to become a Jyotish Rishi, from the All India Federation of Astrologers Societies. She has numerous blogs and videos on YouTube to her credit. She has expertise in Astrology and Palmistry. Residing in Kolkata, this incredibly talented Astrologer is fluent in English, Bengali and Hindi.









3.Dr. Sohini Shastri





Dr. Shastri was awarded the Best Astrologer of 2019. Her reputation precedes her not only in Kolkata but across India. A graduate from Kolkata University, she went on to complete her master's degree from a reputed university. She holds a degree in Diploma in Public Administration.





Dr. Shastri established her career in 1995 and has a large clientele, also comprising of celebrities. She is an active member of reputed organizations that include the Asian Astrologer of Congress, Astro Medical Research Center, and Astrological Research Project. Her palm reading abilities are amazing. She specializes in the field of Vedic Astrology, Vaastu Shastra, Numerology, Palmistry, and Tantra Sadhana.





Dr. Shastri offers a variety of services to her clients that include Vedic Astrology, gemstone discussion, one-time consultation, consultation report, kundali matchmaking, remedial horoscope, numerology report, and palm reading. Her amazing predictions and remedies give tremendous results on issues related to education, career, health, marriage, and legal matters. Dr. Shastri is the recipient of numerous awards. She resides in Kolkata.









4.Shri Indraraj Priyam





Shri Indraraj Priyam is a renowned Astrologer in Kolkata. He started his career in Astrology as an Astrologer and Astro Researcher in 2003. One of the best in the profession, he has been practicing for the past fifteen years.





Shri Indraraj Priyam holds a degree in psychology at Ashutosh College, and his passion for Astrology drew him to complete his master's in traditional Astrology and Krishnamurthi Padhyati from the renowned Institute of Krishnamurti Stellar Astrology and Vedic Culture. This famed Astrologer is internationally famous, as he holds membership in the American Federation of Astrologers and British Association of Vedic Astrology.

Shri Priyam specializes in marriage Matchmaking and Tibetan Lama Tantra, besides offering predictions and remedies for issues related to education, career, business, marriage, and relationships. This amazingly talented Astrologer is also highly skilled in Numerology, Palmistry, Tarot Card Reading, Vaastu Shastra, Graphology, and Cognitive Therapy. His services extend to his general chambers, where he consults for clients who are underprivileged and cannot afford astrological help. Shri Indraraj Priyam resides in Kolkata.









5.Shri Aditya Shastri





One of the most renowned Astrologers in Kolkata, Shri Aditya Shastri, comes from a well-known family of Astrologers. With over eighteen years of experience in Astrology, this highly regarded expert specializes in Astrology, Tantra, Numerology, Vaastu, and Palmistry. His immense knowledge and capacity to offer advice based on issues that include planetary alignment, personality analysis, education, relationship, and marriage have been accurate.





Not only does Shri Aditya Shastri provide astrological consultation, but he also offers gemstone recommendations and root plants for healing and protection. He has a unique approach to changing people's lives for the better. People are amazed by his gifted reading and astrological prediction power. He resides in Kolkata.









6.Shri S. Acharya





An Astrologer of high repute and experience, Shri Acharya is highly respected and has thirty -three years of experience in this field. He has been highly recognized and honored for his extraordinary scientific progress of naming and facial calculations, matchmaking, and other perspectives of Astrology, giving accurate predictions. His scientific remedial measures have drawn clients from twenty-five countries around the world, apart from India.





Years of studying human body language and their reflection of life have given him great understanding. He specializes in issues related to education, marriage, and any associated legal issues. He offers services on horoscope reading, Vaastu Shastra as well as gemology consultation advising on correct usage for good health and luck. He is a resident of Kolkata.





7.Shri Sambit Roy





Shri Sambit Roy is a very popular and famous Astrologer in Kolkata who follows ancient Vedic philosophies. He is a student of the distinguished and highly respected Astrologer, Dr. Sunil Mukhopadhya.

The founder of Mahanam Vedic Kendra, Shri Sambit Roy, is traditional, and his readings are based on Vedic scriptures. He adopts a transparent and honest approach, and his analysis refers to ancient Vedic, Krishnamurti, and Horary system. He is highly skilled in Palmistry and Numerology. He specializes in issues related to health, marriage, education career, and other issues. The highly renowned Astrologer is known for his empathy and open nature that helps clients interact with him, based on faith and trust. He lives in Kolkata.





8.Sree Partha Roy





One of the top Astrologers in Kolkata, Sree Partha Roy, is gifted with a unique talent of being able to read a person and identify their problems at first glance. An esteemed member of institutes like the All India Federation of Astrologer's Societies, Astrological Research Project, and World Astrologer's Society, this eminent Astrologer focuses on traditional and modified K.P. Astrology, Vaastu Shastra and Palmistry. He has won numerous awards for his incredible talent and honored innumerable times. This esteemed Astrologer resides in Kolkata.





9.Shri Debashish Goswami





Known by the title of Jyotish Samrat, this Astrologer has the distinction of receiving the Young Achiever of the Year 2013 from the All India Federation of Astrologers Societies. A master in the field of Vaastu Shastra, Shri Goswami holds an MBA and a Ph.D. in Astrology from the esteemed Astrological Research Institute, Kolkata.

He is a specialist in the field of Vaastu Shastra, Numerology, Palmistry, astrological prediction, and the use of gemstones for energy and healing. Clients flock to him for consultations on issues related to health, love and relationship, marriage, career, and business. His rudrakshas and amulets are famous for bringing luck, success, prosperity, peace, and harmony to the wearer. This highly talented and esteemed Astrologer lives in Kolkata.





10.Dr. R. Shastri





Highly qualified and immensely knowledgeable, Dr. Shastri is held in high regard in astrological circles. He has completed his M.Phil and Ph.D. in Astrology and works as a consultant online and offline. A gold medalist at university, he is renowned for his amazing ability to accurately predict on issues related to marital harmony, and his practice of Horary and Tantra. He is the winner of the Jyotish Padma Bhushan Award in 2016, the Paras Churamani Award in 2017, and many more.





He specializes in astrological consultation, Palmistry, Vaastu, Numerology, and Color therapy. He has been honored and received numerous awards for his services. The renowned Astrologer is the best to consult if people cannot travel to specific locations. This famous Astrologer resides near Dum Dum, near Kolkata.





Astrology is a form of science that co-relates stars and planetary positions to terrestrial events. People go through various phases in life, not quite knowing the circumstances or understanding the outcome of certain situations. While we navigate tough times and cannot find solutions and efforts fail to bring desired solutions to a problem, we can turn to that one opportunity to discover more about ourselves and our lives. Astrologers are individuals with the knowledge, experience, and compassion to guide us and provide effective solutions and remedies that can improve our lives immeasurably. They are one sole source of comfort and guidance when all else fails.