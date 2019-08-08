Top 10 E-commerce trends to drive your business in 2019

Is your business lagging behind the potential growth? Is your business not impacting the digital world for any growth avenues? If the answer is Yes, then this blog could be the right match for you.





As we are driven by the digital world where online retail sales have been the next big thing when we talk about the e-commerce market scale. The evolution of mobile phones and the increment in the daily number of mobile users has been on the rise and it has pumped the need of e-commerce technologies. There have been e-shoppers that have taken over the shopping space thereby increasing the need for e-commerce technologies to come into the picture.





E-commerce, a huge industry for investors to put forth their businesses online and there have been companies like Amazon, Flipkart, etc who are in the race of becoming the top e-commerce giant in the retail industry. There have been products like Smart Watches, Face Oils and VR Accessories that were trending last year. Manufacturers, Retailers, and Sellers have been benefited from this humongous sale last year and there has been a huge scope for this year's products to acclaim the undue benefits of their exemplary products.





Product innovations based on user’s pain points, behavior, and demographics have had the potential of becoming one of the trending and top-selling products for 2019.





As per the trends and survey for this year, It has been estimated that there will be 1.92 billion global digital buyers in 2019. This brings me to the crux of my blog which is the top 10 E-commerce Trends to follow in 2019!









In this blog, I am going to discuss the topmost trends in the e-commerce technologies that can accelerate your business sales growth:





Let’s go on!





Personalization and User Engagement:





The first and major e-commerce trend is Personalization and User Engagement. People preferring traditional retail shopping depends a lot on the user experience which they have been facing during a retail store purchase. The major difference between an online and offline mode of shopping is certainly the human touch that has been missing from the way users shop online. Many e-commerce companies have been trying to cater to the needs of shoppers through personalization and user-engagement while using personal online data such as search queries, page visits, and purchase history that will help brands to transform their online stores to best serve the customer’s needs and interests.

A great way of capturing user’s information and behavior is through a CRM like Hubspot which will allow you to use your customer's purchase and website behavior to personalize your marketing, emails, and even pages for abandoned cart nurturing, as well as upsell and target campaigns.





2. Chabot AI:





There have been e-commerce trends circulating around Chatbots and AI that have been in the news for a long time now. The trend has been relatively related to enhancing customer overall experience on a shopping website. Being bots, they have been registering and encountering user responses and inquiries at a faster pace as they handle multiple queries in a single time.

For instance, AI assistants can help in handling multiple client requests and inquiries on an e-commerce website in a go while chatbots can relatively handle customer service requests and can move from handling to answering product-related Q/A. The evolution of Chatbots and AI from customer conversations can help in assisting and enhancing customer delight and experience.





3. Evolution of AR:





It is expected that augmented reality is expected to explode in the year 2019 and it will see a rise high shine in the e-commerce sector. The e-commerce industry has been evolving with the latest trends and applications of the latest technologies that have not only improved user experience but have evolved the merchant-seller lifecycle with slower returns and faster conversation rates.





What AR can bring to the table?





The explosion of AR-based tools like 'Shopify AR powered by 3D Warehouse' and a growing number of 3D modeling experts, have made a mark in the e-commerce industry via integrating AR into e-commerce stores. This will give an option to consumers by trying out different homeware, clothing, and accessories at the comfort of their homes. These AR-based tools will help in bridging the gap between online and offline mode of shopping thereby converting offline consumers into online customers with better visual experiences, try-on options, and human-touch interactions.









4. Product Visualization:





Do you really want to buy a product just by looking at the visuals online? Will you participate in this visual experience that will urge you to hit the buy button? Are these vertical enough to make your next purchase? I guess this is not enough?





We have to move over the traditional methods of online shopping where we are just integrating high quality and 3D images to attract the customers through a fading visual experience which is based on images with no interactive interactions. But nowadays, many product companies have been moving from this rich visual experience to more engaging product videos integrating virtual reality, 3d Image mapping, augmented reality, etc. This has transformed the online buying experience into a more immersive, 360-degree online shopping experience. There have been companies that can help you in enriching your product visualizing experience, you can look forward to these top e-commerce development companies to customize your e-commerce website thereby increasing conversion rate ratio.









5. Voice Search:





Right now only 20% of searches are made via search and there has been a prediction which is going beyond 50% by 2020. Going forward with this estimate, it has been said that there will be searches in the form of long-tail keywords for making purchases through Alexa and Google.

Voice searches are generally longer than voice search thus there is a good opportunity to optimize product descriptions as well. For all e-commerce business owners, it is the right time to optimize your product descriptions and details to fall under the category of voice search.





6. On-Site Personalization:





A popular survey by Accenture states that 43% of consumers prefer companies that personalize user experience. Merchants have seen tremendous growth in their conversion cycle when they work on their on-site personalization. It has been said that users prefer a website that has personalization and convenience wrapped in a single bundle. There are different on-site personalization tools which you can use within your website to give the user a personal look and feel. It will allow merchants to easily segment visitors based on what they've clicked on.









7. Micro-Markets:





There have been anticipations in the digital retail market, the first one would be micro-markets that have already seen momentum with this year in particular. We have already seen Google and Instagram providing direct links to the shoppers to shop directly through web and social searches. There will be foreseen a lot smarter approach than the current approach with a huge scope for our products to appear in high-value places. There will be no time when micro-marketplaces will be seen as a catalyst in ushering a new web technology.





8. Multi-lingual, Currency and Channel:





An approach that can cross boundaries across the globe for a multi-lingual, multi-currency and multi-channel platforms. For an e-commerce merchant, the sky's the limit as you can push boundaries through the multi-dimensional approach. With Multi-currency, online retailers are giving an option to consumers to choose familiar payment options within their currencies without high conversion rates. While multi-lingual and multi-channel allow consumers to retain their content context in their localized language without any hindrance.





9. A shift towards D2C:





The revolution of D2C brands has been taking over this year. We would expect major D2C brands growing in the coming year. There have been many benefits in opting for a D2C brand: no middlemen, direct control over brand accelerating direct access to the consumers. It’s just not the startups but there have been multi-national companies who have been taking the same route of evolving as a Direct to Consumer brand in the coming years.









10. Environmental Considerations:





There are companies who have been working around the emotional context through their brand reach. As an environmentalist, many companies have been optimizing their turn around time with effective packaging which will help in reducing the amount of paper that has been consumed in packing the products. Such initiatives have been adopted by many companies to procure consumer consciousness and brand messaging across different channels.









Conclusion:





In the blog, I have tried to explain and explore the most possible e-commerce trends. Business owners, startups and e-commerce development companies can take a note from these e-commerce trends. The essence that we can incur from these trends is user convenience and experience which should be taken into consideration while designing and developing your next e-commerce platforms. Nowadays, users have become impatient, they want quick results when they are planning for their next purchase as they are about what they see on the website. Keeping these notions in mind, you can either plan or upgrade your next e-commerce website.



