Top 10 Essential Tools for Entrepreneurs

Have you ever wondered what’s the major challenge that generally every entrepreneur face? To stay active and to manage everything perfectly! Are you the one who also feels the same! As an entrepreneur, you need to respond to messages timely, ensure your site is working perfectly, stay in contact with other people, sort out projects and so on, isn’t it?





Nowadays, there are numerous tools that are designed for entrepreneurs so that they can manage their work effectively and with much ease. In this fast-paced world, the reason why the majority of businesses fail is not just because their products are bad; however, because they are not aware of some significant tools.





Here we have jotted down top 10 tools that every entrepreneur must use to simplify their day to day tasks. Let’s have a look at these!





Slack





Communication is quite important in teams and this is where slack comes in. It’s basically a communication tool that helps people working in teams. Also, it has gained much popularity over the last few years just because it has amazing features.





This tool enables business persons to make numerous channels where they can easily discuss various topics with much ease. In addition to this, it allows one to have a personal conversation too. One can also share the file with Slack; sharing plans, uploading content, discussion with team members can be easily done with this tool.





Quickbooks





This is another perfect tool that entrepreneurs can use. One of the most popular and best accounting tool that enables entrepreneurs to monitor their income as well as expenses. It has a simple interface where you can easily send statements to your sellers and suppliers. Also, you can easily automate your everyday expenses in minimal time.





Google Docs





Google Docs can be accessed by multiple people at the same time and anyone can review & modify the data/content. It also gives the advantage to see the person using it and they can chat with each other at the same time. Therefore, it is an excellent tool for teams working together on a project.





Typeform





You can make use of this tool for creating magnificent looking surveys. People generally utilize online forms in order to get advice and feedback from their audience, clients, and readers. But, no one likes to give much attention to boring surveys these days which makes difficult for entrepreneurs to know whether they are doing good or not.





Typeform’s attractive, clear as well as mobile responsive surveys will help entrepreneurs to get valuable feedback they need with minimum efforts.





Canva





A photo editing tool by which you can create customized graphics for your newsletters, leaflets, social media posts. Alter your own pictures or browse Canva’s image library.





It’s quite simple to use as compared to some other graphical tools like Photoshop and Gimp. Another best thing about this tool is that it requires no installation as it’s web-based.





Unsplash





At times, a business person might need attractive and quality looking photos so as to make the site look unique in every way. This tool has a big library of photos that you can choose easily. You can discover photographs of everything- business, landscape, food and much more. They are completely free and all the photos are of high quality; so, it’s a perfect tool to go for when in need of stock and attractive photos.





Dropbox





Many entrepreneurs these days make use of Dropbox just because of its document as well as media sharing abilities. Might be at some point you won't be able to send videos as it says the ‘document is too big’! But this is not the case with Dropbox! Dropbox can resolve this issue completely. It’s best for document storage and for backing files too. It has awesome plugin applications that can enhance your experience.





It’s an ideal tool by which you can share big documents such as videos and images. Wondering, how? Since everything will automatically get saved in cloud. Now, you won’t have to fret regarding sending big emails.





Asana





One of the best tool that you can use for handling your projects in a more effective manner. Teamwork is not an easy thing to do. By using this tool, you can easily comment on other person’s work. Also, you can track the improvement of your project instantly without the need for scheduling any meetings.





Hootsuite





Social media can enhance the awareness of your brand and it’s an ideal way to communicate directly with the clients. Hootsuite is the best tool to manage various social networking accounts. By this tool, you can easily manage social networking channels. Dealing with numerous social media accounts, no doubt is quite an easy chore with Hootsuite.





MailChimp





Newsletters can attract the attention of new users and can retain current ones. This tool makes the process of creating attractive email campaigns much easier. Whether you want to sell the items or want to tell something about the brand; this tool can streamline the complete process.





Moreover, by using this tool you can see how many times subscribers have actually opened the email and clicked links.





Wrap Up





Hope you have enjoyed reading this article and it helped you in knowing more about the different tools mentioned above. As an entrepreneur, you must make use of these tools as they are significant for your entire business. These tools can help you in managing your daily tasks effectively and this way you will be able to take your business to the heights of success.





Moreover, you can also increase your business value. You as well as your employees together can boost the growth of your entire business in stunning ways. Finally, you will observe a change in your overall business process which will benefit you only.