Top 10 Software outsourcing companies In 2019





With every business aiming to establish its presence across various Internet platforms, web development services have witnessed a tremendous demand over the years. However, web development requires a lot of attention and costs in managing operations and resources. Thus for many companies, covering Web development in-house isn’t a viable option. This is where Software Outsourcing companies come in. The demand for outsourcing services in software development has been constantly increasing over the years. Outsourcing these services offer companies a lot of advantages such as the comfort of having focus enabled on the core business, effective cost-cutting in resources and hiring in-house developers and most importantly, access to a higher intellectual capital.





However, the true value of these significant advantages can only be availed when you choose a good company for your web development outsourcing needs. I have already done the research, and have listed a few of the top software outsourcing companies in 2019 based on specific parameters which include:





Google Keyword Analysis Contacting the clients of companies to analyse customer satisfaction rate Reviews on sites such as Clutch.co and Good firms Work history and current portfolio Analysing each companies’ expertise in various web development & software development technologies.





Here’s the list of the top companies to be preferred for your Software outsourcing Companies needs :





Since its inception in 2004, PixelCrayons has created a reputation for itself in the Web Development space. Having served over 4800 clients across 38 countries, the company has 14-year expertise in Web, Mobile and Software development space and employs developers proficient in the latest technology stacks.





Technological Expertise: Java, .NET, Ruby on Rails, LAMP (PHP/MySQL), SharePoint, Python, JavaScript Frameworks, IoT development, Blockchain Development.





They provide high-quality applications and develop solutions related to website development for adding value to other companies. Opt for professional, tailor-made, affordable & effective this Web Development Company’s services from ValueCoders to build web apps with all kind of modern technologies required to build a custom web application for small to mid-large scale businesses.





Technological Expertise : Best for Outsourcing Software Development, Blockchain Development, Web Development, Hire Developers etc.





Successful Projects - 4200+ Successful Clients - 2500+ Years of Experience in Web Development - 14+ Years





Weblinkindia has over 18 years of experience in Web development and holds a promise to design websites which make visitors stay. The company has over 1500 satisfied clients served by the company’s 1,000+ employee workforce. It has covered over 60,000 projects since its inception and has provided its services to companies across 50 countries.





Technological Expertise: PHP, Java, ASP.Net, JavaScript frameworks





PBO is an Outsourcing company which covers all aspects of Web Development. Its USP is its claimed expertise in all major tech stacks. The company mainly serves clients in the regions of USA, Europe, Australia and Asia, and its core focus is on delivering state-of-the-art, innovative and cutting-edge solutions to its business clients.





Technological Expertise: PHP MVC, JavaScript frameworks, Microsoft.NET, Cloud Hosting





Since its inception in 2001, Macronimous has provided its web development services to over 600 across the Globe. With over 5,500+ web projects completed, the India based company focus on blending innovation and creativity with technical expertise in order to deliver their projects to the best of their clients’ expectations. The company has its sales offices in the UK, USA and Australia.





Technological Expertise: ASP.Net, Wordpress CMS, PHP, Java





With over 10 years of experience in Web Development, key ideas Infotech has delivered over 2000 projects to 1200+ clients. The CMMI level 3 dev company employs over 50 exports to look after the quality of its services. The end-to-end solutions provided by key ideas Infotech focuses on meeting each and every requirement of its clients through a flexible development approach.





Technological Expertise: PHP, Angular.js, ASP.Net, Laravel Development, CodeIgniter Development, Node.js





eLuminous Technologies has over 16 years of experience in Web Development. Based out of Nashik, India, the company has successfully delivered over 3,695 web apps and employs over 100 developers in its Web Development Team. One of the key USP’s of the company is its dedication to providing its developers with a comfortable and enjoyable working space, which ultimately creates a positive working environment.





Technological Expertise: PHP, JavaScript Frameworks, ASP.Net





Loopies Techies is an India based Web & Software development company which prioritizes Client Satisfaction over everything else. It’s an Itsrnational approach towards business has made it easier for the company to gain access to clients established in multiple countries across the world. It strives to bring excellent quality in its operations and services through a three-way focus on People, Process and Clients.





Technological Expertise: CMS, Document Management, E-Commerce, Social Networking sites, B2B, B2C, Portals, enterprise sites and institutional websites.





Clarion Technologies has over 15 years of expertise in web development. Its core focus is on serving the needs of its clients with its expert development teams. One of its key differentiators is that the company believes in nurturing its own in-house dedicated development teams to cater to web development outsourcing needs of its clients. Thus, it does not hire freelancers and seeks to meet the client's’ expectations in the first time itself.





Technological Expertise: Web Applications, Content Management Systems, Rich Internet Applications, E-Commerce, Cloud, Mobility, Software Testing, Internet Of Things





Established in 2004, FATbit Technologies has created a good name for itself in Web Development outsourcing over the years. Their services and solutions are focused on Startups and fueling the aspirations of entrepreneurs looking forward to making a space for themselves in the competitive business world. It has delivered over 2,000 projects to its clients spread across 67 countries. It has gained over 200 repeating customers, which is a mark of its excellent customer retention rate.





Technological Expertise: CMS Website development, E-Commerce website development, Magento E-Commerce development, WordPress Development, PHP Development





Oxagile is a Web & Software development firm headquartered in the USA. It has key expertise in Video Software Development; which has enabled it to develop e-learning platforms for multiple SMEs and large enterprises. Oxagile has completed over 450 projects in its 12 years of business and maintains a decent client retention rate. Its Web development projects put key emphasis on R&D and Consulting, Front-end and Back-end development and QA.





Technological Expertise: WebRTC and real-time communication, EdTech and learning, Digital Advertising, Business Intelligence, Java, .NET, PHP and Front-end Development.









Wrapping Up:





