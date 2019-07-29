Top 15 Education Software App Development Companies in India/USA for Startups & SME’s | 2019





The best education mobile app development companies India are experiencing a substantial growth owing to the developments in the global education market. The development of the top educational organizations is driven by educational advancements with the appearance of virtual classrooms and a few educational programming applications promptly accessible in the market.





A portion of the top educational software organizations offer free education software trial with an objective that the customers can comprehend the idea of e-learning before acquiring the premium educational solutions and tools. The top education application development companies India and the USA in the worldwide e-learning business sector are focused on developing the best educational software for schools which encourage a superior and quick learning condition for the students.





The increasing significance of e-learning and the most recent educational advancements are ready to drive the development of the top educational software organizations in the near future.





If you have any idea and looking for a top education software development company India, then this is the article for you. With my deep research and experience, I will list down top 15 education software companies in India and USA 2019. This list will help you choose the best education software company as per your project requirements.





But, before I mention about those companies, let me introduce myself. I am a business consultant with over 15+ years of experience and have been helping people to find the top education software development companies as per their requirements as well as budget.





Here, I will be mentioning the list of the companies based on some specific parameters like:





= The popularity of the organization

= Organic ranking by Google

= Goodfirms, Glassdoor and Clutch ratings of the firm

=Number and type of applications that they have developed

= Ratings provided by the clients and employees

= Client reviews





Here is the list:





Rank 1: Xicom: (Trusted educational software app development company)





Pricing: $25-50 per hour

Location: India, US

Employees: 300+

Founded: 2002





Founded in 2002 and situated in Delhi, Xicom dwells on the top of the educational mobile app development companies that possess unrivaled, sheer abilities to create various apps globally. They are known to deliver high-end and award-winning e-learning solutions and applications /products to their esteemed customers worldwide.





Xicom is one of the leading software development companies in India that offers a wide range of e-learning applications to all the customers globally. Their developers are quite efficient in delivering top e-learning software applications and solutions & provide the best combination of technology and design.





Simplicity and Sophistication is their only objective. From design to development process, they cover even the smallest requirements of their customers to get absolute customer satisfaction. Apart from Android and iOS apps, they are also best at creating Enterprise mobility, mobile games and IoT-powered solutions.





Technologies Covered: Web Development (PHP, .Net), Mobile App Development (Android, iOS, Xamarin, React), Custom Blockchain app Development, Chatbot Development, AR/VR development, AI app development, etc.





Rank 2: Endive Software: (One of the best education app development firm)





Pricing: $85-90 per hour

Location: Delhi, India

Employees: 1000+

Founded: 2008





Founded in 2008 and located in Delhi, Endive Software is a top education software development company India with a successful track record of providing scalable and educational software development projects.





This web and mobile app development organization has an impressive portfolio that covers various solutions and services based on modern technologies, including Cloud, Mobility, Analytics and Web. Its development centers are situated in Australia, USA and India.





Technologies Covered: AR/VR development, AI app development, Chatbot Development, Web and mobile app development, etc.





Rank 3: OpenXcell: (top educational software development company)





Pricing: $65-80 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2009





OpenXcell is the best education mobile app development company India. It is quite a distinguished name among top mobile app development companies in India.





Established in 2009, the organization stands out with its high-end and innovative software services in domains of mobile and website app development.





The organization’s glory stems from the fact that it was awarded as one of the best software development companies in India.





With the size of 100-200, the company has successfully delivered Enterprise Chat for collaboration, Inventory Management Software and web and products apart from providing best education software applications development services India. It also has a development center in the US as well.





Technologies Covered: Mobile App Development (Android, iOS, Xamarin, React), Custom Blockchain app Development, Chatbot Development, AR/VR development, AI app development, etc.





Rank4: IndiaNIC Infotech: (popular e-learning service provider)





Pricing: $110-120 per hour

Location: USA

Employees: 500+

Founded: 1997





Extremely appreciated for their excellent turnaround time, IndiaNIC Infotech is considered as a best e-learning mobile app development company India and US.

Founded in the year 1997, the firm possesses explosive technical knowledge & consistently delivers the best mobile and web app solutions of exceptional quality to their customers all over the globe.





With extensive relevant experience in the market, IndiaNIC Infotech may be considerable for educational app development for iOS, Android & Windows platform.





Having the size of 350-500, the organization has till date developed more than 500+ web and mobile applications & even custom software & also dabbled in some really intelligent and smart projects on Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.





Technologies Covered: React Native Development, Mobile App Development (Android, iOS, Xamarin, React), Custom Blockchain app Development, Chatbot Development, AR/VR development, AI app development, etc.





Rank 5: The NineHertz: (Reputed educational software app development agency)





Pricing: $100 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 500+

Founded: 2008





Established in the year 2008, The NineHertz is a fastest-growing and prominent web and mobile development agency that provides customers specific ways to convert risks to promising opportunities.





NineHertz comprises of about 500+ employees including resolute business consultants, top-notch developers, industrious project managers and talented marketing pros.

Delivering ambitious educational applications for the world's most credible brands, they are considered as one of the top education consulting firms in India.





Their apps have been among the most downloaded apps in Google and Apple store.





Technologies Covered: Mobile App Development (Android, iOS, Xamarin, React), Custom Blockchain app Development, Chatbot Development, AR/VR development, AI app development, etc.





Rank 6: Code Brew Labs: (Best educational mobile app development company India)





Pricing: $80-90 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2013





Based in india and set up in 2013, Code Brew Labs leads the arena of Android and iOS educational mobile app development companies with being the one stop solution for varied software development. It operates with a size of 150-250 employees.





Providing security assurance and high-end quality products, the organization delivers capable and competitive educational mobile apps for startups and enterprises on a global scale.





Strong with a pool of talented and dynamic young-age software programmers, Code Brew Labs leverage the best of technology to deliver more than 1000 web and mobile app solutions.





The organization has its development centers in the US and India & even provides solutions in Big Data, chatbot and eCommerce development.





Technologies Covered: Blockchain app Development, Chatbot Development, AR/VR development, AI app development, etc.





Rank 7: Innofied Solution: (top educational software development organization India)





Pricing: $60-70 per hour

Location: India, USA

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2012





Located in India & founded in the year 2003, Infotech Solution is a successful educational app development brand in India. Known for providing addictive and high-end products to their customers, they have mastered the art of providing latest web and mobile app development technologies. They have operating centers are in India, US, London and France.





They comprise of a portfolio with 500+ educational software solutions deployed across the globe for renowned firms, individuals and startups, including the ones based on VR and Blockchain.





Having the team of 2000+ talented programmers and developers, Infotech Solution is an ISO certified organization & influences the market with the passion to help various companies of all scales dominate the niche through different mobile and web apps.





Technologies Covered: Mobile App Development (Android, iOS, Xamarin, React), Custom Blockchain app Development, Chatbot Development, AR/VR development, AI app development, Machine learning app development, etc.





Rank 8: QBurst: (Trusted educational app development company)





Pricing: $75-90 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 500+

Founded: 2004





Founded in 2004, QBurst is another accomplished player in the domain of educational and IT software solutions with about 500+ employees working for its success and glory.





From ideation to final deployment, this company covers a vast spectrum of solutions and services & comprise of elite developers and programmers in place to provide an industry-grade and sound expertise insight across different business solutions. Due to this reason, this company is counted as one of the top education application development companies India.





The organization has many customers across the world & has delivered over 5000 apps on both Apple and Android platforms. Their customer base comprises of a wide range of businesses including medium to large scale businesses and even Fortune 500 organizations. The agency has mastered the art of making use of complex technologies in order to provide simple services & solutions efficiently.





Technologies Covered: Blockchain Solutions, AI app development, AR/VR app development





Rank 9: Hidden Brains Infotech: (One of the best educational mobile app development companies India)





Pricing: $70-80 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 500+

Founded: 2003





Hidden Brains is an established and best e-learning mobile app development company in India technical consultancy company providing custom software solutions.

They have a rich heritage of developing innovative software solutions & providing development services to businesses, medium-sized companies, startups and even large enterprises.





They are specialized in three key areas: Embedded systems, Mobile Application Development, Wearables and the Internet of Things.





Their expertise is built on their experience in different sectors like computer vision, automation, digital consumer devices and game controllers.





Technologies Covered: Web & Mobile App Development (Android, iOS, Xamarin, React), Custom Blockchain app Development, Chatbot Development, AR/VR development, AI app development, etc.





Rank 10: Hyperlink Infosystem: (One of the best educational mobile app development services India)





Pricing: $80-90 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2011





Hyperlink Infosystem is one of the fastest growing ISO 9001:2015 certified and web & mobile apps development organizations that fulfill all the requirements & needs of the modern technology world. The organization has complete 100% satisfied customers from all around the world.





This organization provides a customized platform for the mobile & web application development and can develop various simple to complex type of applications. Hyperlink provides the Mobile & Internet apps development solutions along with Internet & SEO marketing in the international businesses.





Technologies Covered: Blockchain app Development, Chatbot Development, AR/VR development, AI app development, etc.





Rank 11: RedBytes: (top e-learning mobile app development company)





Pricing: $90-100 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 100+

Founded: 2010





ReddBytes is a technology provider of custom software and hardware development solutions & digital transformation consulting solutions. They provide the best e-learning software solutions with high-quality and at affordable rates. They have many customers across the world. Although a little costly, they provide the best quality of educational software applications always.





They help their customers reach the full potential & drastically reduce costs by providing seamless, reliable and transparent access to the best & brightest tech talent & empower the business with technologies like AR, Big Data, AI, IoT & Cloud.





Technologies Covered: Mobile App Development (Android, iOS, Xamarin, React), Custom Blockchain app Development, Chatbot Development, AR/VR development, AI app development, React Native Development, etc.





Rank 12: RadixWeb: (best education mobile app development company India)





Pricing: $80-90 per hour

Location: India, USA

Employees: 500+

Founded: 2000





RadixWeb is a pioneer of the software development world. The organization is well-known for Online Collaboration platform, Communication app and Mobile apps solutions development.





This organization is at the forefront of development services to the enterprise and consumer markets.

They are a mobile & web applications company that has taken up the challenge of rethinking the state of software apps development experience.





Technologies Covered: Blockchain app development, AI app development, AR/VR app development





Rank 13: AppSquadz Technologies Pvt Ltd: (top education software app development company USA)





Pricing: $100 per hour

Location: India, US

Employees: 50+

Founded: 2010





AppSquadz provides end to end solutions for developing educational software applications tailored to fit the needs of the customers across the world. The company is experienced in developing more than 1000 specialized software platforms for Fortune 500 companies & startups. They are a custom software development company for big and small scale companies.





Created in 2010, they launched first few mobile apps on the Apple AppStore. They develop, design & maintain various technology products. Trained by the experts at Google and Apple, they always remain at the cutting edge of technology.





Technologies Covered: Blockchain Solutions, AI app development, AR/VR app development





Rank 14: Tatvasoft: (best educational software app development company USA)





Pricing: $100-120 per hour

Location: India, USA, UK

Employees: 1000+

Founded: 2001





TatvaSoft is a Microsoft Gold Certified a CMMI Level 3 Software Development Company that focuses on highly qualitative, cost-effective and timely delivered IT outsourcing services.

Their rich & varied experience of about 16 years & stringent quality standards ensure them to develop software solutions that give your business an edge over other competitors.





Their global software outsourcing model ensure that they deliver maximum targeted result to YOU. They have their offices in India, UK, and USA.





Technologies Covered: Blockchain Solutions, AI app development, AR/VR app development





Rank 15: Edufic Digital: (one of the top education app development solutions India)





Pricing: $80 per hour

Location: India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2014





It is one of the most admired educational software development companies across the globe for their quality solutions. They help their clients offer learner-focussed, outcome-based, high-quality, efficient and scalable learning asset development and design by enabling Content, Technology and Design services & solutions. If you wish to hire education app developers, you may hire them from this company for the best applications.





Technologies Covered: Blockchain app Development, Chatbot Development, AR/VR development, AI app development, etc.





Conclusion:





This is the list of top 15 education software companies in India/USA 2019 that have amazing capabilities of building Educational applications for Android and iOS platforms.





Hope this list will help you to find the top outsourcing educational software app development companies to work on your innovative ideas.





If you have worked with any of the above mentioned organizations before or have any sort of suggestions, please share it in the comment section below. Also, share this blog to help others to get notified others about top companies.