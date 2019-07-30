Top 15 Java Web App Development Companies In USA | 2019 - A Massive Market Survey





What are the best Java development companies USA, you should get align within the digital era? You would be asking yourself this question whether you need to create a web app or an enticing mobile app for - iOS, Android, Windows or any cross-platform one.





By all odds, it’s not any frivolous question but to make the right fit for your puzzle, you need to evaluate many options on a single piece of paper and then take the step in the right direction. Because of the outlook of the development process, the top choice to hire Java app developers in the USA to the regions of southeast Asia has been a tedious job.





This blog brings together the top Java development companies in the USA to curtail your googling process that may be a fussbudget. Mostly, the app development companies nowadays can code for iOS, Android, opt for cross-platform to create a hybrid app, and Windows. But on the other hand, I have looked up to their strengths of UI/UX design and alacrity to dabble with the emerging technologies like Blockchain, AR/VR, Artificial Intelligence, and chatbots.





Foremostly, I don’t discriminate based on size, as small studios can compete with big names on all quality metrics. Nevertheless, I have selected the top 15 Java development companies with a proven track record and a diversified portfolio.





Let’s get started with the top choices of Java app development companies in the USA:





1.Xicom (Most Preferred Java App Development Company in USA)









No. Of Years In Business: 18 years

Average Cost of App Development: $25-50/hr

Demographies: USA, UAE, India





With the abilities and capabilities of an international agency and ethos to “Inspire The Next”, Xicom creates unique and innovative products that are specially designed to scale unmountable heights in the digital landscape. Since its inception in 2001, Xicom’s techno wizards built iOS and Android apps that collectively generate a behemoth amount of revenue and crafts a top place in the list of the best java development services in the USA.





Their team has an impressive technical backdrop with an excellent portfolio making them No. 1 on Elance for 10 Years. Ardent about their work, their teams of designers and experts, make Xicom the absolute choice to hire the best Java developers in the USA region.





Key Features:





State-of-the art IT infrastructure

Flexible engagement models with competitive pricing

On-time delivery with impeccable quality assurance





Services: Java development, mobile app development (Androird/iOS), Cross-platform development, Magento development, E-commerce development, web development, blockchain development, IoT, AR, VR etc.









2.Willow Trees (Best Java Development Company In The USA)





No. Of Years In Business: 12 years

Average Cost of App Development: $100-149/hr

Demographies: USA





Willow Trees is a US-based Java app development company with a dedicated developer strength of 300+ employees. The company expertise in the following trades - mobile strategy and research, web application development, native (Android & iOS), client workforce augmentation, mobile optimization.





Since it’s 11 years journey, the company has served myriad clients from the big names to the startups making their path in the list of the best Java development company in the USA.





Key Features:





Innovative approach

24*7 communication

Dedicated team outperform distributed teams everytime





Services: Mobile app development (Android/iOS), UI/UX Strategy, web development, magento development, ecommerce development, software development.





3.Dom & Tom (Top Java App Development Company In The USA)





No. Of Years In Business: 9 years

Average Cost of App Development: $150-199/hr

Demographies: USA





Dom & Tom is an established web app development agency with proficient Java expertise developers. The company has delivered 400 web projects and 120 native apps under its belt, making it the right place to hire Java app developers in the USA.





The has thrived as one of the best app development company for startups, early-stage entrants, entrepreneurs with unparalleled product quality at affordable prices. Their team forges long term relationships to discover the digital possibilities for your brand.





Key Features:

Forward thinking user experience

Inviting design

Customer-centric strategies





Services: web development, mobile app development (Android/iOS), Chatbots, enterprise mobility, magento development, shopify development





4.Volare System (Among The Top Java Web App Development Company in US)





No. Of Years In Business: 9 years

Average Cost of App Development: $100-149/hr

Demographies: USA





Volare System is a known web and software app development company established in Denver, Colorado and has offices across the US. Their team is known to deliver high-quality mobile and web applications based on Java that runs fast and looks great on every device. Since its inception, they have been delivering the best java app development services in the USA to their global clients.





They are known to create high-end mobile and web apps that make the perfect fit for the project’s requirements.





Key Features:





Their team review UI/UX design and architecture and meet your project’s requisites.

Their developers dwell with a minimum 5 years of technical expertise with the latest Java technologies.

They work using lean software development methodologies.





Services: HTML 5, web app development, mobile app development, website development, chatbot development, python development, php development









5.Apptology (The Benchmarked Java App Development Company In The USA)





No. Of Years In Business: 4 years

Average Cost of App Development: $125-149/hr

Demographies: USA, India





The company’s core motive of “Ideas To Apps” has crafted them a place among the top 15 Java web app development services in the USA. Their dedicated team delivers impeccable quality with out-of-box solutions for every digital requirement.





Their innovative approach has led them to the list of top Java web app development firms. They are proficient in delivering apps for platforms - Windows, Android, iOS, Blackberry, etc..





Key Features:





Provide back-end technological support for your app.

Their clients range from start-ups to multi million dollar firms.





Services: Customized apps, mobile and web app development, magento development, chatbot development, ecommerce development









6.Zymr (The Leading Java App Development Services In The USA)





No. Of Years In Business: 7 years

Average Cost of App Development: $125 -149/hr

Demographies: USA, India, Europe





Zymr is a reliable Java app development company based in US, California with offices in India and Europe. Their team specialize in cloud based solutions for enterprise mobility and solutions.





With their integrated cloud, mobility, and UI design competencies, they work as one-stop technology partner for entrants seeking to develop and leverage their current core IP. They are known in accelerating cloud application development and delivering the quality that bespoke for itself.





Key Features:





Recognized as the top cloud consulting firm from Clutch.

They provide the “Strategy-Execution” Gaps to drive innovation.





Services: iOS/Android app development, Cloud migration, React native development, Hybrid app development.





7.Reinvently (Best Java Web App Development Services in USA)





No. Of Years In Business: 8 years

Average Cost of App Development: $80-99/hr

Demographies: USA, Ukraine





They are a team of passionate yet innovative digital thinkers. It makes them a perfect choice for small-medium size companies as well as leading global brands. Their tech-savvy developers design and develop smart apps to reinvent your business.





It is among the best java app development companies in the USA, which lets you harness the power of their unique web product delivery methodology, AI expertise and machine learning, alluring UI/UX that stands out in the crowd.





Key Features:





mHealth

On-demand economy

Fitness and sports





Services: Research and consulting, UI/UX Design, wearables software, project management.





8.IntellectSoft (Leading Java App Development Company In US)





No. Of Years In Business: 12 years

Average Cost of App Development: $70-99/hr

Demographies: USA, UK





It is a customized top java app development company in the USA established in 2007. Their team of more than 200+ employees holds expertise in numerous areas of software development proffering their clients with unparalleled user experience. Their core objective is to help global firms overcome technology demurs of digital transformations.





The company strives towards the development of its own platforms, frameworks, and reusable components that are the stepping stones for creating customized solutions.





Key Features:





Rated top 3 among top web application developer by Goodfirms.

Strategic IT consulting





Services: Product engineering, UI/UX Design, IT consulting, DeVops.





9.Fingent (The Pioneer of Java Web App Development Services in USA)





No. Of Years In Business: 12+ years

Average Cost of App Development: $50-99/hr

Demographies: USA, Australia





Fingent is a top java development company in the USA with technical experience of more than 15 years. The perfect blend of their team's experience and knowledge allows its team to leverage the company’s web development experience for web and mobile-based projects.





Their global team of 200+ developers and designers helped numerous mid and large-sized organizations imbibing software solutions that uphold productivity and profits.





Key Features:





Top Enterprise software developer in Clutch and ITfirms.

Top web developers excerpt in AR, VR, Hololens





Services: iPhone/Android app development, IoT development, cross-platform app development, Website design and development









10.Touch Tap (Best Java App Development Company in the USA)





No. Of Years In Business: 4 years

Average Cost of App Development: $125/hr

Demographies: USA, Canada





This is an award-winning digital experience that crafts an unforgettable online presence of your project. It is a DFW based best Java development company in the USA benchmarked to develops web apps that users can’t put down. Their experts jell with clients irrespective of the company’s size to create powerful yet alluring web and mobile apps.





They are known to deliver on-going support and maintenance to their clients for app development.





Key Features:





4-D development services - Deployment, Design, Development, Discovery

Full-service web app development

Android and iOS app development





Services: Native mobile app development, web and mobile app development





11.Leeway Hertz (The High Point In The Java Based Companies in the USA)





No. Of Years In Business: 7 years

Average Cost of App Development: $100-149/hr

Demographies: USA





Leeway Hertz has been in the digital space since 2007, thriving through the digital challenges and making it to the list of the best 15 Java application development companies in the USA. Their dedicated team delivers innovative web apps for the clients across the globe, entrepreneurs and big names alike.





Their team includes award-winning designers who deliver alluring, yet highly intuitive UI who has broad expertise in developing impeccable quality enterprise solutions.





Key Features:





Comprehensive web solutions

Reliable solutions for enterprise level





Services: iOS/Android app development, cross-platform development, IoT solutions, UI/UX design, Mobile strategy





12.Raizlabs (The Entrusted Name For The Best Java App Development Company in the USA)





No. Of Years In Business: 10+ Years

Average Cost of App Development: $150-199/hr

Demographies: USA





Raizlabs, a 15-year-old top Java app development company in the USA Offering digital solutions across the horizons. They offer full-stack development for - iOS and Android. Their teams consist of 200+ developers, covering a sheath of numerous development and design options.





The firm dwells with an experience of working on a huge variety of apps and delivering both hybrid and native apps for all the major players in the dimensions.





Key Features:





Analyzing and working with Geolocation data.

Developing Hybrid and Native apps.





Services: App development, web development, VR/AR, AI and Machine Learning, Product Strategy.





13.ArcTouch (Best Java App Development Services In The USA)





No. Of Years In Business: 11 years

Average Cost of App Development: $100-149/ hr

Demographies: USA





Arctouch is an entrusted name in the flooded option of the best Java application development services in the USA delivering expertise in iOS, Android, and Xamarin apps. Their development team creates bots for conversational platforms.





They are known to develop Enterprise software solutions and aim to help businesses to get better connected with their customers irrespective of the time zones through IoT and mobile apps.





Key Features:





400+ completed projects

Worked with NBC, Honeywell, Guess and many more to the list.





Services: Website development, wearables, chatbots, voice assistants, mobile app development, java development, magento development









14.ZCO Corporation ( The Well-known Java Web App Development Company in the USA)





No. Of Years In Business: 15+ years

Average Cost of App Development: $100/hr

Demographies: USA





Since its commence, it has turned into one of the biggest companies for Java developers in the USA. With years of experience in app development, their team expertise in iOS, Android, 3D animation services, hybrid app development. With the course of 15+ years, it has built several successful mobile and web apps that generated Millions of revenue.





Being among the biggest software development companies, ZCO has brought together hundreds of in-house employees that are specialized in programming, animation, and design.





Key Features:





ZCO developers are the one behind the successful apps generating millions in revenue.

Experienced project managers that are solely responsible for developing project within timeline.

Proficient development team.





Services: Mobile app development (iOS/Android), web development, Animation services, enterprise mobility solutions.





15.Utility (A Reliable Name For Java Based Companies In The USA)





No. Of Years In Business: 6 years

Average Cost of App Development: $150-199/hr

Demographies: USA





The utility is an excerpt for Java-based companies in the USA with a small team of dedicated app developers and an inviting portfolio of clients that consist of the big names. They promise to harness the potential of emerging technologies with their techno wizards specialized in web app development, VR experience, digital strategy, iOS and Android app development, and E-commerce development.





Key Features:





Special attention to design and functionality

5 years on the market

web app launch consultation





Services: Web app development, mobile app development (Android/iOS), product development, magento development





In The End...

So, this was the list of top leading Java app development companies in the USA for 2019 and beyond evaluated on the imperative of the hiring process.





Hopefully, it will help you to select the right company to work on your web app development, build an online web presence or both. As you know the Java web app development field is the new revolution in the software development landscape and therefore it requires a special effort to make a place in the list of companies that are capable to bring your ideas into realities and mark your online presence.