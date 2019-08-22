



In last 20 years or so, we have seen mobile application technology bringing revolutionary changes in how we do business and how we reach the target audience. We have seen more and more number of people getting engaged with each other through mobile phones. With the launch of smartphones in 2008, this momentum has gathered even more pace & intensity. Now to run a business, an organization not only must have a website but it should also have a mobile application if it really wants to get most of the benefits of mobile technology. For current population and businesses around the world, it is almost impossible to live without a smartphone and many other electronic gadgets.





Since the time mobile apps become immensely popular, almost each and every single person on earth started to own a mobile phone and with billions of people using smartphones, businesses now want to build their own mobile apps so as to reach their target audience quickly and more effectively.





The important point here to note is that more than 90% of the time now people spend on using smartphones is actually spent on using mobile apps whether use a utility app, gaming app, entertainment app, ecommerce app or any other type of app. Hence, if you want to be always available to your customers then taking your business through mobile app route is the key step which you should take as soon as possible.





US being the center of technologies companies and the engine of worldwide growth has contributed a lot in this boom in the mobile app development industry. US is home to most of the tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Apple and more. US is also base of so many top mobile app development companies. Now so many businesses are looking for best mobile app development companies in USA to build their mobile apps and get a business advantage. But it is not easy for them to shortlist such a company when we have numerous such companies around.





Hence, in order to help these businesses in choosing right mobile app development company in USA, we have created this list of 15 top mobile app development companies in USA so that they can easily hire expert mobile app developers in USA and get their app build from them quickly.





We have taken into consideration the following parameters while creating this list: -





Technical Expertise

Diversified Portfolio

Proven Track Record

Reviews and Case Studies

Full money back guarantee

Strict NDA agreement

Reliability

Transparency

Privacy and Security

On-time delivery and more…





I have also checked reviews from other evaluating firms like Glassdoor, Clutch, Goodfirms etc.

Let’s take a look at this list now: -





1.Xicom Technologies (best mobile application development company in USA)





Pricing: $25-50/hr

Location: United States, UAE

Employees: 300+

Founded: 2002

Xicom is a leading mobile app development company based in USA which focuses on Android and iOS app development and caters to the high demand for mobile app development in US market. It also has an expert team to build cross-platform mobile apps using various latest frameworks and tools.





Xicom is an ISO 9001:2010 certified mobile app development company usa. It was founded in 2002 by industry veterans who had many years of IT experience under their belt. This company focuses on high quality development and delivery of mobile apps having amazing UI/UX. They have built a core team of over 300+ mobile app developers having multi years of experience. It also has experts to build mobile apps based on latest emerging technologies like AI, IoT, AR/VR to name a few.





Xicom strictly follows Agile software development solutions and methodologies in order to bring highest level of quality in their mobile app development services. In past 10 years or so, it has developed stunning mobile apps for all industry verticals and sectors.





Services:





Mobile App Development (Android, iOS and Cross Platform), Chatbot development, Software Development (Java & .NET), Web development (PHP & HTML5/CSS3/JavaScript), CMS Development (WordPress, Joomla, Drupal), Ecommerce Development (Magento, OpenCart, PrestaShop), App development based on Blockchain, AI, IoT, AR/VR, Big Data, Cloud computing





2. OpenXcell (best app development company in USA)





Pricing: $75-90/hr

Location: United States, India

Employees: 50-249

Founded: 2008

OpenXcell is a leading mobile app development company based in Sunnyvale, CA, US. It was founded in 2008 and since then it has delivered thoUSAnds of successful mobile apps. Some of its key clients are Google, BYJU’s, Pedigree, Freeletics and more.





OpenXcell is basically a CMMI Level 3 software development company currently having a team of more than 300 software engineers, technology consultants and creative designers. Other than mobile application development, they are also pioneer in software development, real-time systems, bot development and IoTs. Due to its expert team, it is also rated as one of the best iOS app development companies in USA.





Services:





Mobile App Design & Development (Android & iOS), Web Application Development, Custom Software Development, Scalable eCommerce & Retail, Real-Time Apps, Chatbots, Cloud Deployment & Maintenance, Quality Assurance & Testing





3. Intellectsoft (one of the top app development companies in USA)





Pricing: $80-99/hr

Location: United States

Employees: 350+

Founded: 2007

Intellectsoft is a digital transformation consultancy headquartered in California, US. Since 2007 they have been helping global companies and established brands reimagine their business by building impactful digital engineering solutions powered by the latest technologies.





Intellectsoft is famous for its intelligent software/mobile solutions. Intellectsoft is a full-service custom software and mobile app development company that has extensive set of competencies to meet the enterprise needs. As it has many years of experience building apps especially for iOS platform hence it is also considered best iPhone app development company in USA.





Services:





Mobile app development (Native – Android, iOS), Cross-platform app development, UI/UX Design, App development based on Blockchain, AR, AI, IoT, cloud computing, FinTech, QA & Testing, Cyber Security

4. Consagous Technologies (Provides best mobile app development services in USA)





Pricing: $90-100/hr

Location: United States

Employees: 50-249

Founded: 2008

Consagous Technologies is a leading mobile app development company and an IT service provider recognized globally as technology experts with offices in USA, Australia and India. Founded in 2008, it is known for holistic approach to designing, developing and delivering end to end web & mobile development solutions. The customer retention rate stands at a whopping 99% for customers from USA.





This company offers Native iOS & Android apps Development, Cross-platform apps on Xamarin, Apps for Wearables, Enterprise Apps, Demand Services Apps





Services:





Mobile Application Development (Android Application Development, iOS app development, Cross Platform Application Development, Enterprise Mobile App Development), Microsoft Application Development (Asp.Net web Application

5. Utility (Provides top mobile application development services in USA)





Pricing: $150-199/hr

Location: United States

Employees: 50-249

Founded: 2013

Utility is a New York, US based IT company specializes in crafting custom mobile applications and web solutions with innovative partners, from startup ventures to Fortune 500 brands. Utility was founded by digital leaders who had multi years of experience in IT industry.





They architect mobile products that are built to succeed. They study human patterns and follow latest digital technology trends while building mobile apps. That’s why it is considered one of the best mobile application development companies in USA.

Services:





UX Strategy & Design, User Interface, Research & Discovery, Android & iOS Mobile Development, Web & App Development, QA & Deployment, AR, VR & AI.

6. Swenson He (hire best mobile app developers in USA)





Pricing: $150-199/hr

Location: US

Employees: 80+

Founded: 2014

Swenson He is based in California, USA and known as best mobile app development company in USA. It was founded in 2014 by two MIT alumni seeking to fulfill the increasing need of companies and organizations to build and launch sophisticated and robust mobile apps.





Due to their high quality of work they claim that 97% of clients re-engage them for future development work. As a full-service firm, Swenson He brings ideas from conception to completion – projects that are otherwise impossible internally or with 3rd party developers accustomed to routine designs.

7.NineHertz (To hire mobile app developers in USA)





Pricing: $95-100/hr

Location: US

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2008

The NineHerthz was founded in 2008 and it is based in United States having few more offices in many other parts of the world. This is basically a mobile app and web development company with a dedicated team of technology experts, software developers and creative designers. Due to its high quality services, it is known as one of the best mobile app development companies in USA.









8. Octal IT Solution (best android app development company in USA)





Pricing: $80-85/hr

Location: United States, UK, India, Singapore

Employees: 150+

Founded: 2007





Octal IT Solution is a leading provider of mobile app development services. It is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company with its presence in US, UK and India, and serving its clients from across the world. This company has more than a decade of software development experience hence it is among top 10 IT companies in USA. This company was established in 2007 and since then it has developed over 1100 mobile and web applications for over 500 clients.









9. Code Brew Labs (best app development company in USA)





Pricing: $70-90/hr

Location: United States, India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2013





Code Brew Labs is basically a mobile application development company with over 4 years of experience in this industry. In this period, it has completed numerous successful projects for their extensive clientele based across the world. They develop amazing Android and iOS applications and strive hard to build ideal business solutions carrying maximum capabilities to become successful. That is the reason why this company is one of the best mobile application development firms in USA which offers quality services for both the platforms.









10. Mindinventory (provides best android app development services in USA)





Mindinventory is a top-notch and eminent mobile app development company having presence in US, UK, & some other parts of the world. Their prime aim is customer satisfaction and with this goal this company is dedicated to develop highly intriguing apps that strictly meet the business requirements and catering a wide spectrum of projects.





11. Dogtown Media (Provides best iOS app development services in USA)





Dogtown Media is a leading mobile app development company based in US with offices in San Francisco, New York City, Seattle, California and Boston. This company works with developers and dreamers to build top rated apps for Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

12. Faction Studio (best iOS app development company in USA)





Faction Studio is a specialized Android and iOS development company founded in 2011 with offices in both the United State and Russia. Faction Studio has an expert team which specializes in mobile app development, UI design, API integrations, Location-based server integrations, and marketing strategy.





13. Rocket Insights (one of the best iOS app development companies in USA)





Rocket Insights is a full-service product development company, specialized in the entire design and development process of any kind of mobile app development. This company believes in holistic product development and they deliver high quality products that accelerate your market value by utilizing highly-experienced talent, by partnering with you to achieve your special goals, and by continuously shipping on time and on budget.





14. Mobiers (best iPhone app development company in USA)





Mobiers is a reputed name in the global mobile app development market for providing efficient and professional mobile app development services. Its innovative solutions alongwith its uncompromised commitment, aligns it with the league of most reputed firms in this space.





15. Zco Corporation (one of the best iPhone app development companies in USA)





Zco Corporation was founded in 1989 with the sole objective to create custom software solutions. Now it is recognized as one of the top mobile app development company in the USA. It develops software for startups, entrepreneurial app creators, and Fortune 500 companies.

Conclusion





Whether you are a startup, SME or a large enterprise, if you want to remain competitive in the market then you need to develop an amazing mobile app for your business. By this way you can reach your potential customers easily and effectively.

Some people prefer to look for top 10 IT companies in USA to find best app developer. We have made your search even more simpler as we have created this above list of top mobile app development companies in US. I am sure this list will help you to find the best app development company for your project. You can go through all the details given and select the company which best fits for your custom needs.



