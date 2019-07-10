There is no doubt that music can easily eliminate stress from mind. This is certainly the main reason why most of the people love listening to music. You aren’t supposed to be an exception. Whether it is about listening to music or unveiling latest news, you will always find radio as the best option to go with.





This is the reason why most of the modern smartphones come incorporated with built-in radio. Now, you can easily tune to different types of radio stations to enjoy your favorite music or other programs on phone. Are you looking of the best radio apps for your android device? If yes, then you should check out stated below top 5 best radio apps for android in 2019.





1 – TuneIn Radio – Unveil Up to 100.000 Radio Stations

TuneIn radio application comes with up to 100,000 radio stations. It means that you can easily get your device connected to more than hundred thousand radio stations. Without any doubt, you would always like to tune your favorite radio station. Apart from listening to music, you can also unveil a new world of comedy, sports, news and other radio talk programs.





If you want to enjoy ad-free radio music streaming, you need to look at nowhere else but this radio app for android device. This radio application comes equipped with car mode. With the help of this feature, you can easily change the interface of the same.





This innovative radio application can also be used on different types of android devices such as android auto, Google Chromecast, and android TV. So, if you are looking for one of the best radio apps for android 2019, you need to look at nowhere else but this innovative application.





2 - Audials Radio App

Are you looking for a powerful radio app for android? If yes, then Audials radio application can be a right choice to go with. It is a feature-rich android radio app that can connect you with more than 50k radio stations. So, you have great freedom on choosing music of your choice. You can easily find out plenty of choices to go with irrespective of genres, artists and country.





This application comes incorporated with lots of incredible features. Apart from aforesaid advantages, this radio app also comes incorporated with sleep timer, video and audio players, car mode, and equalizer. The best part of installing this radio app is that you can easily use cloud to move your favorite music files or other stuffs to SD-card.





Having gone through aforesaid benefits of using this Audials app, now you must be assuming that it could be an expensive choice to go with. Of course, it is not a paid application. It is a free app with no in-app expenses or ads.





3 – PCRADIO – Radio Online

If you are coping with low internet speed, you need to look for an android radio application that can help you listening to your favorite music even if there is low internet speed. Are you still in dilemma? If so, then you need to look at nowhere else but PCRADIO.





This radio app comes loaded with a user-friendly interface. It means that you can easily access to multiple features of this incredible radio app for android. Obviously, it is considered among the best radio apps for android. You can easily access to lots of radio stations according to your choice of genres such as metal, pop, rock, and many more.





The best part of installing this radio app for android device is that you can easily access to hundreds of radio stations. If you are looking for the best 2019 radio applications for android device, you need to look at nowhere else but PCRADIO.





4 – iHeartRadio

Do you want to stream over lots of radio stations especially with a huge assortment of podcasts? If yes, then iHeartRadio app can be a right choice to go with. It is certainly one of the best radio apps for android phone in 2019. The best part of using this radio application is that you can easily save as well as replay your favorite songs.





Apart from that you can also easily discard a radio station that you may not like. If you want to create a list of playlist, you can easily do the same according to your mood or choice of genres. However, it is true that iHeartRadio is a free radio app for android, but it comes with advertisements.





If you want to unveil additional features of this free radio app, you need to choose a monthly subscription for the same. Of course, iHeartRadio is certainly a great choice to go with.





5 – Xiialive

If you are looking a fully-featured radio app for android, you need to look at nowhere XiiaLive radio application. This radio app can help you getting in touch with more 50k radio stations. The best part of choosing this radio app is that you can easily tune your favorite radio station even without considering the time and location.





Irrespective of your country, you can easily tune to different types of radio stations. The best part of using this radio app for android is that you can easily save your favorite radio station. This way, you can easily access to your desired radio program. If you love changing themes of android app, you will surely find it really customizable.





Obviously, you will always like to choose a radio app that can help you availing services according to your specific requirements. If you are looking for a free radio app for android, you will surely find it one of the best radio apps for android 2019.





Which Is the Best Radio App for Android 2019?





It is certainly an important question that should be answered as soon as possible. Actually, all the above mentioned top 5 radio apps for android device come equipped with different features and specifications. Without any doubt, every radio app comes with its specific pros and cons. You are advised to choose a radio app for android according to your specific requirements in view.