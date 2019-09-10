Top 5 Construction Companies in San Jose

Constructing or renovating a building is a significant investment. You need to make sure you have the right design, use the best material, and have the most experienced general contractor in San Jose working on the project. If you hire the wrong construction company, you will end up wasting money on an unsafe, poorly constructed building. San Jose has several trustworthy and reliable contractors who can get the job done for you. This article explores these contractors in detail.





1. Bay Team Construction





Bay Team Construction is a licensed and insured contractor. The company has been around for more than 13 years and has ample experience in this field. They have worked on many projects in and around the San Jose Area and are familiar with the local preferences. This construction company offers a wide range of excellent services, including:





· Project Management

· Major Construction

· Interior Remodeling

· Exterior Remodeling

· Eco-Friendly Design





They offer customized services that involve everything from consultation and design to final construction. The company will make note of all of your requirements and preferences during the initial construction to ensure the final product is as close to your vision as possible. Their prices are reasonable and there’s no compromise in quality.





2. Brother & Brother Builders





Brother & Brother is a family-owned business that has been around for over a decade. The company has a well-established reputation in and around San Jose so you can trust them to do a good job. They're a fully licensed and insured company that offer top-notch services. The company provides many services under one roof, and they specialize in:





· Room Additions

· Kitchens

· Bathrooms





If you want a thorough kitchen to remodel, they might be the right choice for you. The company has a set process in place to ensure customers are satisfied with the quality of service. They first provide a proposal, brainstorm ideas, recommend products and materials, and then start building. Once the project is complete, they get inspections done who you can be certain your home is safe to use.





3. Goodfellas Construction





Goodfellas is a licensed and insured general contractor in San Jose. They have been around for several years and worked on projects of all sizes in the area. The company focuses on laying a good foundation with stellar designs before building on top of it. This ensures every property they build is strong and resilient. The company offers a wide range of services, including:





· Bathroom Remodeling

· Kitchen Remodeling

· Room Additions

· General Remodeling

· Roofing

· Hardscaping

· Patio Enclosures

· Garage Conversions





Goodfellas doesn’t just work in the residential market. They also have a strong presence in the commercial market. They bring their experience of working with a diverse range of property to the table, which can help with the project design and construction. Their prices are reasonable and their construction services are reliable.





4. Wise Builders





Wise Builders focus on creating great living spaces and incredible living experiences. The company has worked on several projects in the San Jose and LA area and have ample experience in the field. They have a team of trained and qualified individuals who can handle all kinds of projects. They’re a reliable and straightforward company and they offer a wide range of services like:





· Complete Home Remodel

· Kitchen Remodeling

· Bathroom Remodeling

· Room Additions

· Interior and Exterior Painting

· New Construction





Wise Builders can help with everything from complete home renovation to small kitchen remodel in San Jose. They treat all kinds of projects equally, no matter how big and small. The company also has a great responsive customer service system in place. They will respond promptly to your calls, answer all your questions, and keep you up-to-date on all the changes in the project.





5. Aria Build and Construction





Aria Build and Construction has been around since 2002 and has developed a great reputation in the area. They’re known as experts of remodeling in San Jose and specialize in bathroom and kitchen remodels. The company always works closely with the client and pays special interest to their requirements.









· New Construction

· Kitchen Remodel in San Jose

· Bathroom Remodeling

· House Flipping

· 3D Architecture

· Home Additions

· New Construction Investment





As you can see, the company provides a wide range of services under one roof. They handle all aspects of the project from design to execution. You get a team of experienced professionals working under the guidance of a reliable project manager. The manager will keep you apprised about the project and ensure everything remains on schedule.





These are some of the most popular and well-known construction companies in San Jose. They will provide comprehensive quotes after the first consultation so you can make the right choice.



