Top 5 Event Apps for Conference and Corporate Events
Read more to find out the Best Event Management Apps that specialize in Conference and Corporate Events!
- +0
- +0
If your looking for an event App for your Conferences/Conventions that has free trial with a one time license instead of cumbersome monthly subscriptions, Then here is a list of Top 5 Event App for Conferences and Corporate Events. The list curated is based on important must-haves in an event app- Room block management, Badge management, Social media promotion, Surveys/feedback, gamification , 1000+ Users with deployment
1.Eventdex Event Management Software
Website Link : https://www.eventdex.com/
With 1000+ Downloads On the Play Store,Eventdex is a mobile-first event management apps company which has a suite of event apps that includes Mobile based Lead Retrieval App, One On One MatchMaking App, Robust Registration Services, and Attendee Check-In app having services for Event Organizer, Exhibitors, and Attendees. All applications run on iOS and Android devices.
Eventdex Features
- Event agenda,
- Location,
- Speakers,
- Sponsors
- Exhibitors
- Individual schedules
- Social Media Integration
- Instant Push Notification
- Live Polling and surveys,
- Customization
2.EventOrg
Website Link :https://www.eventorg.co/
EventOrg allows organisations to publish a single app that hosts multiple events simultaneously. You can customise apps' background, header, themes and icons. These apps are unique in their design and specific in their branding.EventOrg Main highlight is its extremely easy to use CMS.EventOrg was developed by Ohio based company Cabot Technology Solutions Inc and has 1000+ Downloads On the Play Store.
EventOrg Features
- Registration Management
- Vendor Management
- Surveys & Feedback
- Client Management
- Attendee Management
- Conferences / Seminars
- Conventions
- Exhibit Management
- Guest List Management
- Lead Retrieval
- Room Block Management
- Social Promotion
- Space / Room Setup
- Sponsorship Management
- Trade Shows
- Customization
3.Eventleaf
Website Link : https://www.eventleaf.com/
Eventleaf is an event management software product created by California-based Jolly Technologies.Eventleaf also allows you to send personalized invitation emails to your contacts and sell admission tickets and event packages. You can make use of Eventleaf Online which is a cloud-based solution or Eventleaf Desktop which you can install on your company’s computers.
Eventleaf Features :
- Registration
- Send Invitations
- Ticketing
- Event Badges
- Check In Attendees
- Engage With Attendees
- Leads Capture
- Polls and Surveys
- Messaging and Meetings
- Customization
- View Event Social Media Activity
- Event, Venue Location
- Agenda
- Speaker Information
4.Eventzilla
Website Link : https://www.eventzilla.net/us/home
Eventzilla is an easy to use online event registration and ticketing website for anyone hosting an event. Eventzilla lets your setup custom registration forms, send email invitations and manage cancellations in one place.
Eventzilla Features:
- Access the schedule, speakers, sponsors, and other essential event information.
- Plan your time with personalized schedules and reminder alerts.
- Explore venue & local area maps, including floor plans.
- See what’s coming up next at the event
- Event
- Schedule
- Speaker
- Sponsor attendees
- Locations
- Join private event communities.
- Buy tickets
- Register Online and Online Payments
- Contact
5.Jujama
Website Link : https://www.jujama.com/
Jujama Connect is a mobile app designed to bring event participants together and provide event resources directly to the attendee’s hands. This powerful event app creates a private social networking application that makes it easy for all event participants to schedule one-to-one meetings, build customized agendas, share important information, and learn about and connect with sponsors & exhibitors.
Jujama Features
- In App Gaming Feature
- Messaging/chat
- Photo Gallery
- Matchmaking Networking feature
- Business Card sharing
- One to one meeting feature
- Alerts
- Social Feed
- sponsorship advertisements within the social feed