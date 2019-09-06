Top 5 Event Apps for Conference and Corporate Events

If your looking for an event App for your Conferences/Conventions that has free trial with a one time license instead of cumbersome monthly subscriptions, Then here is a list of Top 5 Event App for Conferences and Corporate Events. The list curated is based on important must-haves in an event app- Room block management, Badge management, Social media promotion, Surveys/feedback, gamification , 1000+ Users with deployment









1.Eventdex Event Management Software





Website Link : https://www.eventdex.com/









With 1000+ Downloads On the Play Store,Eventdex is a mobile-first event management apps company which has a suite of event apps that includes Mobile based Lead Retrieval App, One On One MatchMaking App, Robust Registration Services, and Attendee Check-In app having services for Event Organizer, Exhibitors, and Attendees. All applications run on iOS and Android devices.









Eventdex Features

Event agenda,

Location,

Speakers,

Sponsors

Exhibitors

Individual schedules

Social Media Integration

Instant Push Notification

Live Polling and surveys,

Customization









2.EventOrg





Website Link :https://www.eventorg.co/









EventOrg allows organisations to publish a single app that hosts multiple events simultaneously. You can customise apps' background, header, themes and icons. These apps are unique in their design and specific in their branding.EventOrg Main highlight is its extremely easy to use CMS.EventOrg was developed by Ohio based company Cabot Technology Solutions Inc and has 1000+ Downloads On the Play Store.





EventOrg Features

Registration Management

Vendor Management

Surveys & Feedback

Client Management

Attendee Management

Conferences / Seminars

Conventions

Exhibit Management

Guest List Management

Lead Retrieval

Room Block Management

Social Promotion

Space / Room Setup

Sponsorship Management

Trade Shows

Customization









3.Eventleaf





Website Link : https://www.eventleaf.com/









Eventleaf is an event management software product created by California-based Jolly Technologies.Eventleaf also allows you to send personalized invitation emails to your contacts and sell admission tickets and event packages. You can make use of Eventleaf Online which is a cloud-based solution or Eventleaf Desktop which you can install on your company’s computers.









Eventleaf Features :

Registration

Send Invitations

Ticketing

Event Badges

Check In Attendees

Engage With Attendees

Leads Capture

Polls and Surveys

Messaging and Meetings

Customization

View Event Social Media Activity

Event, Venue Location

Agenda

Speaker Information





4.Eventzilla





Website Link : https://www.eventzilla.net/us/home

















Eventzilla is an easy to use online event registration and ticketing website for anyone hosting an event. Eventzilla lets your setup custom registration forms, send email invitations and manage cancellations in one place.





Eventzilla Features:

Access the schedule, speakers, sponsors, and other essential event information.

Plan your time with personalized schedules and reminder alerts.

Explore venue & local area maps, including floor plans.

See what’s coming up next at the event

Event

Schedule

Speaker

Sponsor attendees

Locations

Join private event communities.

Buy tickets

Register Online and Online Payments

Contact













5.Jujama





Website Link : https://www.jujama.com/













Jujama Connect is a mobile app designed to bring event participants together and provide event resources directly to the attendee’s hands. This powerful event app creates a private social networking application that makes it easy for all event participants to schedule one-to-one meetings, build customized agendas, share important information, and learn about and connect with sponsors & exhibitors.









Jujama Features

In App Gaming Feature

Messaging/chat

Photo Gallery

Matchmaking Networking feature

Business Card sharing

One to one meeting feature

Alerts

Social Feed

sponsorship advertisements within the social feed











