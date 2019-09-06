A
Opinion

Top 5 Event Apps for Conference and Corporate Events

Read more to find out the Best Event Management Apps that specialize in Conference and Corporate Events!

By Sumayya Mahin
6th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

If your looking for an event App for your Conferences/Conventions that has free trial with a one time license instead of cumbersome monthly subscriptions, Then here is a list of Top 5 Event App for Conferences and Corporate Events. The list curated is based on important must-haves in an event app- Room block management, Badge management, Social media promotion, Surveys/feedback, gamification , 1000+ Users with deployment 



1.Eventdex Event Management Software   


Website Link : https://www.eventdex.com/



With 1000+ Downloads On the Play Store,Eventdex is a mobile-first event management apps company which has a suite of event apps that includes Mobile based Lead Retrieval App, One On One MatchMaking App, Robust Registration Services, and Attendee Check-In app having services for Event Organizer, Exhibitors, and Attendees. All applications run on iOS and Android devices.


eventdex


Eventdex Features

  • Event agenda, 
  • Location,
  • Speakers, 
  • Sponsors
  • Exhibitors
  • Individual schedules
  • Social Media Integration
  • Instant Push Notification
  • Live Polling and surveys,
  • Customization



2.EventOrg


Website Link :https://www.eventorg.co/


EventOrg


EventOrg allows organisations to publish a single app that hosts multiple events simultaneously. You can customise apps' background, header, themes and icons. These apps are unique in their design and specific in their branding.EventOrg Main highlight is its extremely easy to use CMS.EventOrg was developed by Ohio based company Cabot Technology Solutions Inc and has 1000+ Downloads On the Play Store.


EventOrg Features

  • Registration Management
  • Vendor Management
  • Surveys & Feedback
  • Client Management
  • Attendee Management
  • Conferences / Seminars
  • Conventions
  • Exhibit Management
  • Guest List Management
  • Lead Retrieval
  • Room Block Management
  • Social Promotion
  • Space / Room Setup
  • Sponsorship Management
  • Trade Shows
  • Customization



3.Eventleaf


Website Link : https://www.eventleaf.com/


eventleaf


Eventleaf is an event management software product created by California-based Jolly Technologies.Eventleaf also allows you to send personalized invitation emails to your contacts and sell admission tickets and event packages. You can make use of Eventleaf Online which is a cloud-based solution or Eventleaf Desktop which you can install on your company’s computers.



Eventleaf Features :

  • Registration
  • Send Invitations
  • Ticketing
  • Event Badges
  • Check In Attendees
  • Engage With Attendees
  • Leads Capture
  • Polls and Surveys
  • Messaging and Meetings
  • Customization 
  • View Event Social Media Activity
  • Event, Venue Location
  • Agenda
  • Speaker Information


4.Eventzilla


Website Link : https://www.eventzilla.net/us/home



eventzilla



Eventzilla is an easy to use online event registration and ticketing website for anyone hosting an event. Eventzilla lets your setup custom registration forms, send email invitations and manage cancellations in one place.


Eventzilla Features:

  • Access the schedule, speakers, sponsors, and other essential event information.
  • Plan your time with personalized schedules and reminder alerts.
  • Explore venue & local area maps, including floor plans.
  • See what’s coming up next at the event
  • Event 
  • Schedule
  • Speaker
  • Sponsor attendees
  • Locations
  • Join private event communities.
  • Buy tickets
  • Register Online and Online Payments
  • Contact




5.Jujama


Website Link : https://www.jujama.com/


jujama



Jujama Connect is a mobile app designed to bring event participants together and provide event resources directly to the attendee’s hands. This powerful event app creates a private social networking application that makes it easy for all event participants to schedule one-to-one meetings, build customized agendas, share important information, and learn about and connect with sponsors & exhibitors.



Jujama Features

  • In App Gaming Feature
  • Messaging/chat
  • Photo Gallery
  • Matchmaking Networking feature
  • Business Card sharing
  • One to one meeting feature
  • Alerts
  • Social Feed
  • sponsorship advertisements within the social feed




  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Sumayya Mahin

    Digital Marketing Evangelist and Technical Writer.Technology|Startups|Development|Healthcare

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    How Let’s Service took a Rs 35 lakh investment to Rs 7 Cr revenue and is racing towards growth

    Vishal Krishna

    Student accommodation startup MyRoomie is tapping technology to provide youngsters a home away from home

    Sameer Ranjan
    Daily Capsule
    Alibaba to launch ecommerce business in India; The growth of coworking businesses in India
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    Meet the 10 shortlisted Extreme Entrepreneurs of Lightspeed India Partners

    Debolina Biswas

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla

    Fifth Cohort of Cisco Launchpad graduates amidst continuing collaboration between industry, startups, and academia

    Team YS

    Paytm aims $2-3 B GMV from educational services portfolio

    Press Trust of India

    CII to train 5000 Telangana school teachers in IT

    Press Trust of India

    OYO enters Mexico as part of expansion plans in Latin American markets

    Press Trust of India

    Partner Events

    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai