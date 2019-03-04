EDITIONS
How to Recover Data From USB Drive - Instantly

Wants to Know How to Recover Data From Pen Drive? Take a Look Here

Laura Mathews
4th Mar 2019
What exactly happens, when you lose your crucial data from pen drive. It might stop your breath for a few minutes. Mainly, the pen drive is prominently used storage device across the universe. Users prefer this due to its enhanced functionalities and durability. A user can store thousands of data files in a pen drive at a time, without any hindrance. But, as we all know, the stored data in a USB drive is prone to data loss issue. A user can experience data loss issue in multiple circumstances. However, the foremost query is how to recover data from USB drive. So, we considered this and come up with an ultimate article. Today! We are going to disclose the best techniques to resolve most commonly asked query such as how to recover data from USB drive. Hence, go through the entire write-up to learn something new about this topic.

recover data


Why Does A User Need to Recover Data From USB Drive?


This query is ordinarily asked by many users why a requirement to recover data from USB drive. There can be reasons behind this a few of them are discussed in this segment. Have a quick look:

  • Mistakenly delete any important data files from pen drive
  • Format the pen drive unintentionally
  • Pen drive is getting corrupt and wants to recover data from that
  • Re-partition the pen drive and unfortunately deletes all partitions and files.
  • Data were deleted by virus secretly


One Stop Solution to Recover Data From USB Drive Flawlessly


If you find an instant solution to recover data from pen drive. Kudos! You land in the right place. This USB Drive recovery software is the one for which you suffering from very long time. With the help of this comprehensive tool users can easily recover corrupted, deleted, and formatted data from USB drive. This tool facilitates extraordinary features that all make it unique in comparison to others. Nevertheless, you just have to install and run this USB drive recovery software into your local machine. It will recover data from USB drive within a few clicks. This recovery software is tested by professional and as per its performance, it comes under top 5 recovery applications. Now, if you need to implement the effective and efficient recovery of data from USB drive. So, simply proceed to the oncoming segment, where we are going to discuss the directions for the same.


Steps to Recover Data From USB Drive


Here, you just have to follow all the below-listed steps sequentially to get the expected results:


recover data recovery tool


  • Step 2: Now, the recovery tool will provide you two options such as Scan and Formatted Scan. If you normally delete data from USB drive so, you have to choose Scan option. And if you format your drive so, you have to go with Formatted scan. Here, you have to choose any option according to your necessity


pen drive data recovery
  • Step 3: Then, you can preview the completely recovered data in the right panel
recover data from USB
  • Step 4: Finally, click on the Save button to store recovered data from USB drive.
recover data from usb drive

Are You Peering For Something Gratis?


Some users are freebies, who always look for free solutions. Do not worry! We also mention the free method to recover data from USB drive. Here, in this section, we are going to discuss for the same. However, this manual method is obtainable in two ways. You can execute any of them according to your ease and desire:


Method #1: Recover Data From USB Drive Using CMD


  • Primarily, go to Run by clicking Windows + R keys together, in Windows versions 10/8.1/8/7


  • Then, type CMD to enter command prompt and click on OK to proceed ahead


  • At last, type a command in the Command Prompt wizard i.e., attrib -h -r -s /s /d *.*, and press Enter or wait for some time until it completes properly.


Method #2: Restore Data From The Previous Version of Files or Folders


  • Initially, right-click on the folder that includes your deleted data and chooses Properties option.
  • Here, click on Previous Versions from the top panel.
  • Lastly, you can view a list of the previous version of a folder. So, select the file edition which one you want to restore and hit on the Restore button.


Drawbacks of Utilizing Manual Method


  • Manual solution cannot recover data from pen drive properly.
  • It does not support recovery from formatted USB drive
  • It does not recover data from corrupted USB drive
  • The free solution cannot recover permanently deleted data from USB drive


Final Verdict


The process of recover data from USB drive is no longer complex or time-consuming. Any user either geek or non-geek can easily implement the recovery procedure, with the help of USB drive recovery software. Mainly, it is a smoothest way to recover corrupted, deleted and formatted data from USB drive. As in comparison to the manual solution, it facilitates advanced functionalities to the users. This pen drive recovery tool does not associate with any constraints. Ultimately the choice is totally yours, take the decision wisely.


