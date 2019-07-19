Top 10 Visual Storytelling tools which will help you Drive High Engagement on Social Media

Visual Storytelling is the process of telling a story by way of visual media, which can be Still Photography, Illustration or Video. The process can be augmented with the help of graphics, music, human voice and other types of audio. This way of telling a story removes the monotony from the minds of the listeners and the listeners are attracted more towards the story. So this visual storytelling can be used in marketing as well since the potential customers can be approached in a fresh glamorous way which will attract them and they will listen with interest.





Nowadays, a large part of marketing is done through Social Media. So visual storytelling is well used to convince the people there for enhancing the sales. A number of companies have come up with specific tools for creating these visual stories and make the job easier. The top 10 visual storytelling tools which help in creating these stories and drive high engagement on social media because of them are as follows:





1:- Canva: Canva is an online tool where you can design your ad from its vast collection of images, fonts, frames, and grids as well as your own images, which you can access after uploading on its system.

Visit www.canva.com for this tool.

Canva is available free of cost, but certain elements considered as premium will cost you $1 each. A paid version is also available, which costs $9.95 per month if you pay annually and $12.95 if you pay on a month-to-month basis. With this, you can save your brand colors, fonts, and logos and organize your images into folders.





2: WordArt: WordArt is a website where you can stylize the words doing stretching, twisting, rotating, and many other activities using different types of fonts. You can also modify the shape of the character-based images as per the images of your choice.





Visit www.wordart.com for this tool.





Here, there is no difference in the availability of options between free and paid versions except that you can download high-quality images in the paid version. There are several packages for the paid version. The most popular version costs about $10 for 5 high-quality images.





3:- Vizme: Vizme is an online platform which provides you matter for your ad campaign. It helps to create info-graphics, e-books, slide presentations, and reports. You can avail its huge collection of icons, images, and fonts to prepare the content. You can protect the content with password, add videos and audios to the content and even animate the objects and links.





Visit www.visme.com for this tool.





Visme is free for up to 5 projects in a month, 100MB of storage, the ability to download JPEG files and publish online. Other pricing options are $13 per month for 15 projects and 250 MB of storage, or $22 per month for unlimited projects and storage along with privacy, collaboration, HTML5 export, and analytics.





4:- Pixlr: Pixlr is a photo editing platform present on the net. It allows you to modify the photo layer by layer. The operation of this cloud-based software is very easy as you only need to upload the photo and use the features present there to edit the photo.





Visit www.pixlr.com for this tool.





Pixlr is totally free to use.





5:- Venngage: Venngage is an online tool where you can enter data and get stunning reports in the form of graphs. There are numerous templates which you can use for inputting the data and customizing the design of the output, which can be manifested in the form of info-graphics, micrographics or any other data-related form of visualization.





Visit www.venngage.com for this tool.





You can try the platform for free. Starting at $39/month (paid yearly), you can receive unlimited access. The paid version also comes with a robust support package, including 1 on 1 consulting support, live training sessions, and access to a very active user community.





6:- WeVideo: WeVideo is an online video editing tool which allows multiple users to work on the same project simultaneously. Here, you can change the speed of the video and the video can be uploaded from here to multiple sites.





Visit www.wevideo.com for this tool.





The pricing ranges from free to $720 per year. In order to gain access to their stock videography package, where you can choose from 650k+ pieces of free video content, you’ll likely be best suited with their $216/year option. With the free option, you get 1 GB of storage and your video is watermarked, making your videos rather unusable. For the $216/year package, you get unlimited storage, unlimited projects and video exports, no watermark, and the ability to upload and download in 4K Ultra HD.





7:- Camtasia: Camtasia is a good video creating software available online. It allows you to record the onscreen displays and add commentary or any other audio to it. You can add a green screen, text boxes and zoom effects to the video. This can be very useful for product demonstrations and tutorials.





Visit https://www.techsmith.com/video-editor.html for this tool.

You can try Camtastia free for 30 days. If you’d like to purchase it, the company charges $199 for a single user license, with discounted rates for education and government. They also offer volume pricing.





8:- Facebook Live: This Is a live video telecast service provided by the social media giant Facebook which you can use to reach your audience, who can comment on your feed. Based on the comments, you can do whatever change is needed in your campaign or your offering.





Visit live.fb.com for this tool.

Facebook Live is free, but you may want to pay for ads via Facebook to advertise your live feed. Prices for ads vary.





9:- Moovly: Moovly is an online video creating platform which can be used for making animated videos, ads, and tutorials. You can add images from its library and there is the option of voice-over on the video as well. You can even hire their services for creating a video.





Visit www.moovly.com for this tool.

The platform includes a number of pricing options that range from $25 per year, outside of a free trial version (that watermarks your videos). The $25 version comes with unlimited videos. The highest priced version gives you enterprise-level functionality such as group asset management, and license volume discounts.





10:- Promo: Promo is an online tool which we can use to create a video fast. The process is simple. We have to select a video, which we can do from their rich collection of videos. We then have to add audio, which is also present in their library. Finally, we need to put the description for the title of the video and save.





Visit www.promo.com for this tool.

Starting at $40/month, you’ll gain full access to their platform.





