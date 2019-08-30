Top 6 E-Commerce Mobile App Development Companies in Singapore To Hire in 2019

Due to the fast diffusion of technologies into different fields of our lives, society’s addiction to mobile devices is growing too. That is why many entrepreneurs have rethought their approach to e-Commerce and started realizing the urgent need of having a mobile app.





Today, e-Commerce is quickly converting into m-Commerce. According to Statista, worldwide mobile commerce revenues amounted to 96.34 billion U.S. dollars in 2015 and are set to surpass 693 billion U.S. dollars in 2019.





Are you searching for a perfect e-Commerce app development company that can give the wings to your business idea? Look nowhere as we have plowed the web to find the best development teams able to help you achieve the impossible. In this article, we share a list of the top six e-Commerce app development companies to hire in 2019.





Swag Soft





Swag Soft was featured as a Top App Developer in Singapore for 2019 by AppFutura. It is a leading programming house providing a comprehensive suite of mobile app development services for startups and global companies since 2009.





It is a qualified team of e-Commerce mobile app developers who don’t only create a code but take time to understand your business needs. And it confirms plenty of positive recommendations from Swag Soft’s clients who include representatives of the world-famous companies such as Samsung, BMW, Toyota, and others. With over 10 years of experience in the mobile app development industry, Swag Soft has deserved to be named a top e-Commerce mobile app development company in this list.





Web Crayons Biz





Web Crayons Biz’s team is made up not only of experienced mobile app developers but skilled marketing specialists too. So, you can be sure they will take the right approach to your future e-Commerce mobile app. This company was recognized as a top e-Commerce developer in Singapore of 2019 by Clutch.





They provide mobile app development, website development, graphic design, and marketing services for companies across various industries. One of their qualifications is e-Commerce mobile app development. With many hands-on-deck, this team tailors the outstanding e-Commerce mobile apps that help businesses convert sales.





Systematix Infotech





According to GoodFirms, Systematix Infotech is one of the best e-Commerce mobile app developers in Singapore for 2019. This company provides mobile app development, chatbots, business intelligence, and data science application development since 2005.





With huge expertise in e-Commerce app development, Systematix Infotech creates outstanding mobile shopping experiences that add value to a business and take it to new heights. 200 industry experts on board combine their skills to craft mobile applications that beat the competition in the app store.





Affle Enterprise





Affle Enterprise is a high-quality mobile application development company based in Singapore. Being one of the most prominent players in the industry, Affle Enterprise offers a wide range of mobile app development services, including requirement analysis, design, and development, and counseling.





Affle Enterprise was recognized as one of the best e-Commerce development teams by ITFirms. According to their clients' testimonials, these e-Commerce mobile app developers are creative technologists who love to take challenges and great ideas. They aim to connect businesses with their customers by creating intuitive mobile shopping technologies that increase the number of conversions and drive revenue growth.





Tigren E-commerce Solutions





Tigren E-Commerce Solutions is featured as a top e-Commerce development company in Singapore by Clutch. Since 2012, this team has been tailoring the prominent mobile app experiences for e-Commerce.





With more than 5-year experience in e-Commerce development, they have implemented hundreds of small to large projects that meet all needs and requirements of clients worldwide. Besides e-Commerce mobile app development, they provide services such as Magento website design, Magento 2 migration, Magento module development, Magento support, Magento mobile app development, Magento website optimization.





Tvisha Technologies





Tvisha Technologies is a powerhouse in developing mobile, web, software, and enterprise applications based in Singapore. Being founded by a group of experienced engineering professionals in 2002, Tvisha has grown to a digital product development company with nearly 100 industry experts on board.





Tvisha Technologies has been named a top e-Commerce development companies in Singapore, according to ITFitms. Besides e-Commerce mobile app development, they offer cloud computing, UX design, UI design, CRM services, Blockchain app development, custom software development, etc.





To Wrap It Up

Are you among those Singaporean entrepreneurs who are facing an issue in choosing the best eCommerce mobile app development company? If yes, then we are happy to share with you this list of the top-class eCommerce development companies of Singapore.





After long hours of researching Clutch, GoodFirms, ITFirms, AppFutura, Linkedin, Crunchbase, and plenty of other authority resources, we have chosen six best e-Commerce mobile app development companies that can bring value to your e-Commerce business in 2019.