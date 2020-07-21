We all are passing through a tough time. Social distancing mandates and lockdown rules have compelled people to stay at home; They are finding ways to keep themselves engaged through various activities and entertainment stuff. As expected, smartphones have come out as a lifesaver for them.





According to Sensor Tower, the amount of data used to download the top 250 mobile apps skyrocketed by a massive 34% in Q1 of 2020 when compared to the same period last year.





For the mobile app startups, it is welcoming change; they are witnessing a surge in mobile app downloads. Apps like Netflix (video streaming), Babylon (telemedicine), Instacart (grocery delivery), Zoom (conferencing), and more have seen a massive influx of users- especially new users. Even new startups are sprouting up who want to cash in on the opportunity by creating such kinds of apps. So, there is also tough competition. But with a streamlined app marketing strategy, they could beat their competitors easily.





This article is all about the current Mobile app marketing trends; particularly, the trends that emerged during Covid-19.





As an app startup owner, this article will give you answers of following questions:





● How can an app startup thrive in this stiff competition?

● How to reach potential customers?

● Should I spend money on app store marketing?





And more,





Follow these trends to increase your app’s reach to the more users and enhance your app revenue. Without further ado, let’s get started.





1. App Ratings & Reviews Are the Keys to Be at the Top of the App Store or Play Store

How would users differentiate the quality of your app with other similar apps? In the app store or play store, there are hundreds of other apps similar to your app. How would they know that your app is the ideal app they are looking for?





Well, here is where App reviews and ratings come. It aids users in making a decision on which app they should choose.





To have positive reviews and good ratings, you will have to make sure that your app justifies users’ requirements. Don’t expect to get healthy reviews if your app doesn’t provide the value your users are looking for.





If your app design is subpar and user experience is ordinary, it’s not a favorable situation for getting encouraging reviews. So, before you submit your app to the app store or you already have an app on your app store, ensure that your app has all the quality to become successful.





On the other hand, users always applaud a great quality app. Excellent UI with robust UX of the app could bring your app to the top of the list in the app store or play store. It helps you garner positive responses for your app. These positive ratings and reviews can prove to be a tie-breaker if the user is comparing your app with other identical apps.





2. Be Transparent on Your Security Policies

Today, personalization is key to any app’s success. Users crave for personalized information and suggestions. Startups too believe that one size fits all experience to all users is outdated app strategy; on the flip side, through personalization, they could connect with their users directly.





For personalization, the personal data of users has to be collected, stored, and categorized in one way or another which brings data breach and security problems.





When it comes to security, app users are extra cautious. They wouldn’t download the app unless they have certain surety of their data security. To ensure that your users have trust on your mobile app, you need to have a strict privacy policy. If you are asking for the data, image, locations, and other information of your users, then you have to make sure that in return you are providing them security. You will have to be transparent.





Let’s take an example of the Babylon health app. Here you can see how this telemedicine app has transparently listed out all the important points on customer data





3. Increase Your Exposure by Instilling AR/VR in Your app





Well, AR/VR is not a new trend. We are seeing more and more apps taking a route of instilling AR/VR in the app. Instagram and Snapchat have interactive AR filters that allow users to stay engaged with the app in a fun way.





With the Spark AR made public by Facebook, users now will be able to access the AR features of it and upload it to Facebook and Instagram. Even further, you can run AR ads on Instagram.





So, if you want your app to have better traction, you need to step up your game and give your users an outstanding experience through AR/VR. AR and VR technology is still in its infancy and there are not many competitors so it is the best time to cash on this opportunity.





Retailers can adopt AR in their store and provide unique experiences to their visitors. Apparel store owners can create an AR dressing room that facilitates users in selecting the perfect clothes. If you own a restaurant you can create AR menus to attract new customers to order from your app. Travel app owners can guide tourists to specific locations through AR.





There are lots of opportunities available in AR/VR as many niches still haven’t implemented AR.





4. Make Transactions Cashless

People have become cautious due to COVID-19. They are minimizing their exposure to the things or events where they have to touch anything. In this scenario, cashless transactions have become common among them.





Many retail apps, dating apps, money transfer apps, on-demand apps, and more are offering payment through mobile; most importantly, people are loving it. For them purchasing any subscription, ordering food, sending money to a friend, etc. have become a piece of cake. Just a few taps in the smartphone and their work is done.





Before applying the cashless method in your app, you can ask yourself these questions :





● What kind of transaction does my mobile app allow?

● Do my potential customers know how to use it?

● How can I market my app’s transaction capabilities?

● How can I explain the value of mobile transactions to my users?





5. Leverage the Benefits of Social Media Platforms





Social media had been there and it isn’t going anywhere. One of the best things about social media is that it offers you multiple platforms for your any need; it lets you promote your app contextually. For example, for clothes and apparel apps, Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest are the ideal platforms. You can find your targeted audience there. For Enterprise Saas based App Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter are suitable platforms; because, businesses and companies have their presence over these platforms.





Now, there are two methods through which you can reach out to your customers: Organic and Paid.





If you don’t have much budget, you can strategize your social media activity and promote it among your audience organically. But if you think your app needs awareness and faster reach to more prospects, then you can run ads on social media platforms; it has a decent ROI compared to other paid platforms.





6. Put Some Money on In-app Advertisement





We all know the mobile app industry is a saturated place: the competition is tough. But there are many ways you can adopt to garner more users for your apps. App advertisement is one of them. It is the direct and most effective way of reaching out to your potential customers. It will give you benefit over your competitors.





No matter which platform you are running your paid ads on, you have to be creative there. As people like to engage with interactive images and videos, they will better respond to them. App Store and Play store also allows you to create an ad for your app. In the below image, you can see how Wish-a shopping app- is displayed by the app store on the first half of the page. On the top of that, they have displayed the app above the Amazon app which is also a popular shopping app. The reason is: anyone servicing for the amazon app will come to know about your app first before he downloads the Amazon app.





Conclusion:





There has been a paradigm shift in the customers’ buying patterns; they are increasingly using mobile apps for doing their multiple tasks. As an app startup, it is time you take your mobile app marketing game seriously. You can not compromise on any level if you want more numbers of users for your app. Whether it’s UI/ UX, paid marketing, social media marketing, or any other field, you will have to step up your game. Above mentioned app marketing trends will help you market your app in a better way.