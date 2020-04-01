6 Top eLearning Software Companies In The World

Here is the list of top elearning companies in the world which gives you the best e-learning platform based on performance, reviews, comparisons and pricing.





You obviously want the best e-learning software for your organization, so you search for the best companies. But the task is not as easy as it seems, because some vendors offer only the platform, and some only the content. Many customers end up buying different solutions from different vendors in the belief that it will be fine. However, the e-learning content needs to be a good fit for your learning management system, and the videos and messaging has to be appropriate for your brand. The content creation team needs to be aware of the needs and goals of the business or organization who is the customer. What you need is full service e-learning companies; they deliver efficient learning platforms, e-learning content, and support and guidance that ensure that your LMS software works towards meeting your specific business needs.





Here is a list of 6 of the world’s best full-service LMS providers or e-learning companies in the world:





1. IPIX LMS





IPIX LMS is a cloud based, flexible e-learning software solution that can be used for small, medium, and large businesses, corporate entities, or educational institutions. It is 100% customizable, and modules can be added or deleted as per the requirements of the organization. It is a fully scalable solution, which means that you don’t have to worry about the platform handling the extra workload when your business grows and you add more locations, employees, products etc. IPIX LMS has been successfully implemented in diverse industries like healthcare, retail, manufacturing, engineering, travel and tourism, hospitality, finance, oil and gas, mining, construction, fashion and beauty, automotive, transport and logistics, shipping, education, and even for sports.





IPIX LMS e-learning software can be used:





To train employees on new products, sales techniques, company policies and GRC (compliance requirement)

For HR solutions like recruitment, talent management, payroll, performance management, promotions, workforce planning and analytics

To train athletes on new techniques, exercises, and workout regimen

For training healthcare professionals about new medicines and procedures

To get teachers and professors up-to-date with new policies and regulation in Education as well as modern pedagogical methods

To help students learn at their own pace from home as a support to classroom learning for quicker proficiency gain





IPIX LMS has several benefits in its e-learning solution, like:





24/7 access from anywhere, on any device including mobile

Next gen gamification

Microlearning

Immersive learning through scenarios, social learning and interactive videos

Testing, performance tracking, automated report generation

100% data security and confidentiality with multilayer security protocols





IPIX has a strong presence in India, the Middle East, Singapore and US, and their customer base includes Europe and Australia too. It’s an ideal LMS solution for those looking for a comprehensive, affordable, flexible and customizable solution for a wide range of purposes.





2. Crossknowledge





This company provides digital learning solutions for business and boasts many big corporate houses as their clients. They have a strong presence in automotive, retail, and technology industries, and specialize in supporting sales performance, onboarding, and development of employee skills and leadership skills. They are located in UK, USA, Brazil, and most of Western Europe. It is the ideal solution for big companies who are looking for LMS vendors who have the ability and experience in integrating the e-learning software with your current tech infrastructure.





3. D2L





D2L is reputed in the education sector and has a good client base of schools, colleges, other educational institutions, and universities, and has just started to enter the corporate sector. They are specialists in video learning, VLEs, and ready to launch courses. Their locations include UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Brazil. Ideal if you’re looking for mobile accessible video and multimedia content for educational purposes.





4. Cornerstone on Demand





This company specializes in HR solutions like hiring and performance management, and is a cloud based e-learning platform. Their solutions are popular in medical and healthcare, finance, retail, transport, hospitality, and technology. The training includes support training for recruitment, onboarding, staff training and retention. Cornerstone has a presence in USA, Europe, Australia, Middle East, South America, and Africa. Ideal for those looking for a comprehensive tech solution for human resources activities.





5. SAP Successfactors





This global company offers a comprehensive range of e-learning solutions for employees, with specialization in large enterprise solutions including recruitment, onboarding, workforce planning, and analytics. Their solutions are a good fit for industrial, chemical, life sciences, oil and gas, mining, engineering and construction and high technology companies. Training specialties include recruitment and onboarding, performance management, payroll, and analytics. They operate throughout the world. Ideal for large enterprises who want an all-in-one solution for HR, and if you have a global presence.





6. EI Design





EI Design is an award-winning provider of e-learning solutions. They specialize in creative learning designs that facilitate learning that sticks, and practical application of that learning. They provide opportunity for practice and improvement, and offer reinforcement to retain learning. Their innovative methods include gamification, interactive videos, social learning and mobile learning.