The crypto sphere is progressing by leaps and bounds and giving us a chance to embrace a new method of making our assets safer. With this groundbreaking solution, we are able to manage high volume transactions at a very low cost.





Because of this, we are seeing the growing adoption of cryptocurrency payment gateway development around the globe. It is opening up new avenues of operations for us and giving us better dimensions in which we can expand our business. It gives us numerous benefits while keeping the pace of growth very steady and reliable.

With the advent of blockchain-based crypto payment gateways, we are able to affiliate more markets and make them a part of small companies as well. The inclusion of digital assets in various niches is increasing our chances of making the world better in terms of cybersecurity.





There are many reliable cryptocurrency payment gateways development companies that help you create your own payment gateway like BitPay . By using this means, they can totally eradicate the third parties that extend the time of transactions and enhance their cost as well. As the usage of crypto is increasing, the need for different tools for facilitating the payments is also growing.





An overview of Cryptocurrency Payment Gateways





A blockchain-powered crypto payment gateway platform works with the most transparent and reliable solutions. It does not fail in delivering trust and makes the trading system very cost-effective for every single user. With its induction into a business, you can certainly expect profits to rush in, and as soon as it becomes a part of the core operations. You can make it even better by associating with seasoned experts who know everything about this technology.





Why choose a blockchain-powered crypto payment gateway?





The implementation of a blockchain-powered crypto payment gateways means a lot for every business, it brings more efficiency and builds trust among different networks. It gives you more time to review the distribution channels and analyzes how the consumers are making the most of the technology.

It does not only make the transactions easier, but it also accelerates the speed of adopting new techniques and methods.

In addition to that, when you add smart contracts for handling the transactions, you get more assurance of success. As soon as the contract rule is established, you can increase the automation and give way for more purposes such as audit and adding different layers of security. Human intervention is lessened and you get accurate results that make things great for every business. For increasing the transparency in the entire process, you can get better norms validated and apply them to the core with more intensity.





When it comes to beef up the security of the decentralized mechanisms, you need to take care of end-users as well because they are at the end of the receiving channel. If the payment is not quick, then they can start to get logged and create more problems for the business. That’s why it is essential to make the crypto payments more efficient in every way and this particular solution does that impeccably.





Advantages of accepting cryptocurrency as a means of payment:





Your business gets an alternative solution for sending and receiving payments that work better than any other method.

The receiving of world-wide payments also working impeccably and helps you keep clients overseas.

Keeping a worldwide customer base is much easier with this solution.

You can effectively reduce the number of frauds, chargebacks, and minimize the charges on transactions.

It gives you a unique investment option by allowing you to reserve a certain amount of your profits separate, this helps businesses in the long-term.

Your business can maintain its own asset reserve without any inclusion of a third party.





Let’s look at the top 5 cryptocurrency payment gateway platforms:





Here is a list of 5 best cryptocurrency payment gateways that help you in the exchange of Bitcoin and other cryptos as a merchant. These platforms accept all the prominent digital assets are being used by crypto enthusiasts globally.





BitPay





BitPay is one of the leading blockchain-powered crypto payment gateways that have made the dealing of digital assets easier for many people. It can be accessed easily with just a tap of your finger and works on different platforms like iOS and Android.





How this platform works:





Methods of deposit and withdrawal are advanced

Security of wallet is ensured with two-step verification

Funds are always exchanged at the current market rates.

Supports all the major fiat currencies such as USD, GBP, EUR, Russian Ruble

Transfer of coins can be done 24/7 instantly and worldwide

Customer support team works 24/7 giving prompt answers and resolutions

It does a great job of maximizing profits and minimizing risks in the trade





GoUrl.io





It was launched as an open-source project and was equipped with some trailblazing services that helped crypto enthusiasts to a great degree. The exchange has been established in the Commonwealth of Dominica and it has worked deliberately on ready-made plugins and APIs that made trading very feasible and lucrative for every trader.





How this platform works:





You don’t need a valid bank account or ID for registration

Using this wallet is 100% free of charge

It also lets the users sell images, music, URLs, videos, and online text using crypto coins like Ethereum, Bitcoin, etc.

It employs JQuery or JSON to optimize the Bitcoin box

Allows you to sell your product through downloads on its platform

Let you include third parties such WooCommerce for E-commerce operations

Members can earn through the registration process

Earning can also be done by joining affiliate and other programs





SpectroCoin





SpectroCoin is one of the first crypto payment gateways in Europe that contributed greatly to making people aware of this technology. They offer a vast pool of services and have managed a large customer-based very efficiently.





Furthermore, this platform provides a great number of options for individuals and enterprises both with advanced technological solutions. The payment integration tools, processing APIs, and plugins that they have deployed are high-end at every front.





How this platform works:





It supports more than 30 cryptocurrencies on its trading mechanism

The withdrawal and deposit limits can be tweaked depending on your needs

It is also compatible with the plugins of e-commerce platforms such as WooCommerce, VirtueMart, PrestaShop, OpenCart, Magento, etc.

The API enables you to buy and sell a wide portfolio of digital assets





CoinPayments





Launched in 2013, CoinPayments has emerged as a trustworthy option for every crypto user across the world. Using this platform, you can deal with more than 1480+ coins including Bitcoin and various others. It gives an ideal environment for trading to token holders and makes things more reliable.

CoinPayments also comes with preinstalled shopping cart plugins that facilitate the online shopping business using cryptocurrency. It also secures the payments with a robust wallet and gives better results in transactions in every way. It gives many options to traders and lets them include digital assets in other domains as well.





How this work:





It charges only a 0.5% fee on transactions and supports 1200+ coins.

Various web carts can be used with their tools and plugins

All coins can be sent and received on this platform with a unique tag

It makes the payments faster with the support of GAP600 protocol

Airdrops of new tokens and coins can be launched on this token

Multi coin wallets can be configured and auto coin conversion can take place





CoinGate





One of the great features that drew crypto users to this platform was the acceptance of fiat for the buying and selling of cryptos.

Other than that, it provides a plethora of solutions that fulfill the requirements of many types of businesses. It is very helpful for an e-commerce venture as it comes with a number of conducive APIs and plugins. It makes ShapeShift integration and altcoin payments possible which is a huge help for various companies.

Another attribute that makes this platform more special is that it updates itself every 60 seconds. This gives out many benefits and makes the adoption of cryptocurrency easier than ever, the transfer of money is facilitated in many ways and inclusion of multiple coins also helps.





How this platform works:





It gives POS applications for different platforms such as iOS, Android, and web browsers

E-commerce businesses can also find plugins and APIs

It supports a diverse number of altcoins along with Shapeshift integration

E-commerce businesses can carry out a real-time integration

Multi-user facility is also very feasible

The list of crypto payments gateways is increasing and the adoption of digital assets is growing in every domain gradually. We can certainly expect that businesses that launch or embrace this solution will definitely establish themselves successfully in no time. All you need is to associate with a service provider that gives you a flawless solution that makes this transition of fiat to crypto easier for you.





Final Thoughts





