For any eCommerce business out there, SEO is an extremely important thing to consider. Without focusing on SEO, you will only have to spend more and more money on paid ads. As a result, you will be able to earn a lesser revenue.





But on the other hand, if you focus on SEO, it would help you to get organic traffic, more organic sales, and more in profit.





However, SEO is not something that is an easy to perform task. And this is where eCommerce SEO Services comes into rescue.





Top 5 eCommerce SEO Services in India

At first, I have the Cart Geek. It is one of the top eCommerce SEO services in India that you check out. They offer eCommerce website development and eCommerce SEO with attention and ensures that you are getting the rankings that you are looking ahead to get. They claim to have overall 40 years of experience in eCommerce SEO.





From them, you can get your website designed and developed at the most affordable pricing in the industry.

As well as they offers you the best suited platforms for your business which upscale your growth and success.





They also design and develop quick loading websites, which helps in improving the user experience.

Even Cart Geek cannot only help you with website design and development. But if you want your eCommerce app to be developed, they have got your back too.





Technical Skills: Web Application Development, Websites Development, Ecommerce Development, WordPress Development, CRM Development, ERP Development, and so on.





Next, I have the Digital Pugs. This one is also one of the well known companies that offer eCommerce SEO Services in India. The company is offering their SEO services at effective yet affordable pricing.





Along with that, the company is backed by a professional eCommerce SEO team, and all of their SEO experts have 3 to 14 years of SEO experience.





Even, not just eCommerce SEO services, you will also be getting some other services from them. Like you can get services like Social Media Optimization, Search Engine Optimization, App development, Website development, and so on.





Technical Skills: Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Off Page / Link Building, Pay Per Click Marketing, Web Development Services, Mobile Development, and others.





Tech Magnet is also one of the top eCommerce SEO service providers in India. Tech Magnet is known for offering full suite internet marketing services. They take care of everything, from conceptualization and strategy to the final stage execution.





Also, they do offer their services in multiple areas like Web Design, SEO, Social Media Marketing, Pay-Per-Click

Advertising, Video Marketing & YouTube SEO, Conversion Rate Optimization, and Application Development.





As long as it comes to the eCommerce SEO, the site is capable of optimizing eCommerce websites across all the platforms. Like Joomla, WooCommerce, Shopify, ASP.NET, and so on.





Technical Skills: SEO Services, PPC Services, Social Media Optimization, CRO Services, Reputation Management, Content Marketing, App Store Optimization, Website Designing & Development, Youtube Video Marketing, and so on.





Page Traffic is also one of the digital marketing companies in India. The company is backed by a talented team of SEO experts with Google Certifications to help you to improve your eCommerce store rankings and visibility online.





Using their services, you will be able to connect to high value shoppers, optimize your entire product line, improve your online visibility, beat your competitor.





Also, they help you to get long term revenue.





Also, while working on your website, they take off a lot of things like product image optimization, category pages onpage SEO, brand pages onpage SEO, sub category page or products onpage SEO, and so on.

Technical Skills: SEO Services, Content Marketing, Google Penalty Recovery, Social Media Optimization, Reputation Management, Website Redesigning, and others.





In the end, I have the Nethority. This one is also one of the best eCommerce SEO services providers in India. With this company, you will be able to get continuous support, and they are backed by a highly skilled E-commerce SEO Professional Team.





As well as they have prior experience in handling large sites SEO, so you can expect the best. Moreover, they use the latest SEO tools, techniques to offer you the best results. Also, they do follow a 100% ethical process.





From them, you cannot only expect eCommerce SEO services. But they can also help you out with other SEO services. As well as they take care of all of your development needs.





Technical Skills: SEO Services, Content Marketing, Google Penalty Remover, Social Media Marketing, Website development, and so on.





Why eCommerce Websites Need SEO?

1. Want organic sales? Invest in SEO

You cannot expect to get organic sales if you are completely ignoring the SEO part. Of course, you can always go ahead and advertise in Google ads to get instant results. But these methods are not long lasting.





Advertisements are only good if you are paying for it. But SEO is a one time investment, and it will help you to get results for a long period of time.





By investing in Ecommerce SEO, you will be able to rank your website on Google’s first page for the keywords that your buyers are searching for. As a result, your website will get organic traffic, and you will get more sales organically.

2. Increases Sale and Revenue

One of the main aims of having an eCommerce website is to have as much sales as possible while keeping a minimum profit.





And SEO is completely focused on generating leads and making sales for you. Once your website starts showing up on Google’s 1st page, your website traffic will get increased, and as a result, you will be able to sell more products.





Also, on the other hand, your sales and revenue will start to grow, and you will be in profit.

3. Increases Visibility and Branding

SEO helps you to increase your website’s visibility and helps you to make a brand online. For example, if you have a shop in your city now the thing is that if people are not aware of your shop, they will not visit you.





And this is the same case with an eCommerce website. If you cannot make your website visible, customers are not going to visit you.





Hence, you need to have your website on the first page of Google. So your website can get more and more visibility and sales. And this is where SEO plays an important.





SEO helps you to get visibility, and your website will be able to reach your target audience every time they search.

4. SEO Will Not Cost You Much

Trust me, SEO is not going to cost much. Whenever it comes to advertising methods like Google Ads or Facebook ads, there are quite a lot of options. Also, you need to spend your money every day to get sales.





And the moment you stop paying for the ads, your traffic will go down. As a result, there will be no more sales.





But this is not the same case with the search engine optimization or SEO. SEO will rank you in Google, and your website will be at the top for a longer period of time. Also, you can improve your website’s ranking over time.





And the best part is that SEO is a one time investment, and you will get the return on a continuous basis. Although, when you start up, it might be an expensive investment for you. But trust me, it will only help you in the longer run.

5. SEO is an investment and not expenditure

Finally, you need to consider SEO as an investment and not expenditure. SEO is an expensive investment that will help you to rank high in search engines.





When you startup, you will need to invest a lot of your money in SEO, and you might not see any growth for a long period of time. However, you should keep the fact in mind that SEO is a slow process, and it will take time.





Once your website gets ranked, you will start getting more buyers who are searching for the products that you are selling. You will get organic sales and earn more profit than running paid ads.

Final Stroke:

So those were the Top 5 Ecommerce SEO Services in India. There is no doubt that in investing in a good SEO company for eCommerce SEO services is extremely important.