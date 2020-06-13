Are you looking to develop a high-quality Magento online store? Due to Magento’s powerful and impressive features, a Magento user has consistently increased day by day. Whether you are a major or small merchant of B2B and B2C industries, you should have an impressive and user-friendly website to boost sales and conversions.





Table of Content:





MageAnts

Amasty

Mageplaza

MageComp

BSS Commerce





Magento Marketplace itself has listed some extensions for the Magento store owners. Additionally, there are several Magento development companies on the web that offers free as well as paid Magento extensions. Developing Magento websites have turned out to be more comfortable; however, choosing the best Magento 2 Extension providers is not that much an easy job. Here, we have listed the top 5 Magento extension providers in India.





Let’s explore one by one:





MageAnts: MageAnts is the leading Magento development and Magento migration company in India. They offer Magento 1 and Magento 2 based eCommerce solutions, including design, development, theme installation, customization, Magento Extension Development, Magento migration, support and maintenance.





MageAnts

Team of 50+ Magento professionals at MageAnts has developed a powerful Magento 2 extension that fulfills every eCommerce store owner’s needs. You can also search extensions from categories, namely: Marketing, Shipping, Ease of Use, Catalog, Reach to Customer and many more.





To know more about their pricing structure and quotes, you can send them an email if you have any inquiries using the contact us.





Amasty: Established in 2009, offers a full spectrum of Magento 1 and Magento 2 services across the globe. They have launched 250+ Magento 1 and Magento 2 extensions in the market.









Amasty deals with all sizes of organizations and businesses, from startup-to-mid and enterprise-level business organizations.





Mageplaza: Mageplaza is one of the top Magento extension and custom development companies in India. They have listed up to 98+ extensions on their marketplace and have the highest number of free add-ons. Some of their free Magento extensions could help you to improve the SEO of your site and get a good rank on search engine result pages.





Additionally, if you want to do set up a marketing system for your eCommerce store, then you can use their affiliate program extension.





MageComp: Having 6+ years of experience in the Magento niche, MageComp focuses on making your Magento store that can lead to providing better user experience and more sales. Since 2014, offering a vast amount of Magento extensions and different services, including customization, migration, upgrade, custom development, and anything as per your business needs.













MageComp offers Magento custom extension development services for both Magento 1 & Magento 2 development to improve the performance of the eCommerce store. In case you struggle to find anything about them, then you can use their live chat functionality.





BSS Commerce: BSS Commerce is one of the top-ranked Magento development companies on the web. It offers a wide range of Magento 1 and Magento 2 extensions that can improve your eCommerce store.





100+ extensions can be found on BSS Commerce include add-ons for SEO, Social Media, Payments, Shipping, Order Management, B2B, Product Improvement and more.





As the leading Magento extension provider, BSSCommerce offers merchants the best Magento 1 and Magento 2 extensions, both free and paid, that help to save management efforts and improve user experiences.





Conclusion:





The above listed are some of the best Magento extensions providers to get your project done within the deadline. Always be ready with your precise requirements for your eCommerce business and choose which is suitable for your projects. If you know the best Magento extension provider then feel free to share with us, we will try to add it to the list.