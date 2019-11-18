Image Credit: EzRideLV

Many entrepreneurs dream of spending their vacation at some place but due to busy schedules, they failed to do so. As an entrepreneur, you are assigned with lots of responsibilities but it's imperative to take a break from your busy life. Why? To refresh as well as recharge yourself!





So, plan a small weekend trip this time! Wondering, where you can go for a memorable and wonderful trip? This guide highlights the top 5 vacation destinations for entrepreneurs. You can choose the one you think is within your budget and the one you desire to visit once in your lifetime.





So, let’s get started with this amazing guide!





Las Vegas





Las Vegas is also known by the name of ‘Sin City’ and one can find here endless outdoor activities. With more than 70 gambling clubs in the city and greatest entertainers as well as best eateries you can easily enjoy dinner seeing a show. There are many things to do in Las Vegas.





In addition to gaming and acting, the city also offers an entire host of hiking as well as scenic views too. One of the ideal means to experience the beauty of this city is through the e-bike ride on Red Rock Canyon.









Kansas (Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Flint Hills Region)





If you are in hunt of a decent beach, couple of bars and cafes, or some adventurous activity then this is really not a place for you. Let’s clear it; if you really want some excitement then you may get bored at this place.

However, if you desire to spend quality time before starting any business then this can be the best place for you. Everywhere you will observe prairies and you may feel that it's just a big field of lush grass.





But if you see it properly then you will find that it’s a unique type of grass blended in with more than 300 classes of weeds as well as wildflowers. Prowling in prairies are bugs, snakes, fox, coyotes and so on.





Bear Mountain State Park (New York)





It’s a beautiful and famous spot and majority of entrepreneurs visit here for a wonderful vacation. The place has breath-taking and attractive scenery. You will observe mountain range and Appalachian Trail goes through here. Not only this, Hudson River also lumbers through valley.





You will see trees everywhere, it’s a very peaceful place. You can also visit Bear Mountain Zoo, adjacent Harriman State Park, and much more for a great experience.





Lake Powell (Straddles Utah and Arizona)





Everyone desires to live on houseboat once in their lifetime. Lake Powell resorts, as well as marinas, offers armada of extravagance houseboats outfitted with fireplaces, theatre systems and different amenities. If money is not an issue for you then you can even lease a houseboat for few days too.





In addition to this, they additionally have more better and standard houseboats which include all basic necessities such as restroom, refrigerator, shower and so on.





Jekyll Island (Off the coast of Brunswick Georgia)





If you always dream of some island paradise then this place is perfect for you. Just 35% of the island is created, implies that migratory flying creatures flock here.





Also, you can observe sea turtles wandering about, hermit crabs swarming on beach. This island has 8 hotels including national stores such as Days Inn, Cafes, Shops etc.





Takeaway





Hope you have enjoyed reading this article and it helped you in knowing more about the top 5 vacation destinations that you can choose as an entrepreneur. Traveling is a part of life which will rejuvenate your senses and also helps you to face the challenges of everyday life.