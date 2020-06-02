We are living in a digital era where continuous development in technology has changed our lives completely. In fact, technology has made many things like shopping, entertainment, etc. just one click away from us and smartphones are playing a major role in bringing the revolution. Moreover, as smartphones have become economical, most people tend to own at least one. As a result, new applications are developed by top mobile app development companies every now and then and businesses are using them to reach and target their potential customers.





Mobile apps signify the importance of customer’s mobility and value of personalized experience to them. So, if you are a businessman aiming to widen your customer base, then you might need to take a step further and get an app developed for your business. A mobile app can help to create brand recognition, track down your customer’s buying patterns, and promote products accordingly. Moreover, you can reach your customers anytime, anywhere and remind them about your products.





Talking about mobile app development, India is one of the largest IT Hubs in the World and is home to several best mobile App development companies. To reap the benefits of mobile apps for your business, you need to choose an app development company wisely.





Following are the top 10 mobile app development companies in India that can cater to the needs of any businesses:





1. Konstant Infosolutions:





Located in Jaipur, Konstant Infosolutions was initiated in 2003. It aims to provide quality services to all kinds of startups and established enterprises. It mainly has expertise in the areas including iOS,Android and HTML.The Company is equipped with experts who are skilled enough to develop quality apps for Apple’s iOS.Their focus is to provide quality cross-platform,Native and HTML5 mobile app solutions to the clients. The company is also known to offer continuous assistance and support to the clients who have opted for their mobile and web development services.





2. Worklabs:

Based in The city Beautiful, Chandigarh, Worklabs is rated as the best mobile app development company in India. The IT company aims to deliver fast,forward and futuristic results to its clients.It strives to work according to the requirements of the clients and deliver time-bound outcomes.The company focuses on building robust mobile applications for Android and iOS and deliver cross-platform applications as per customer’s demand. The IT firm welcomes the client’s suggestions with open arms so as to provide a customer-centric solution.Along with mobile app development, the company also excels in rendering other services like web development, digital marketing, eCommerce development, and web content writing. The company is also well-known for employing the best mobile app developers in India. All in all, Worklabs is a one-stop destination for getting all IT solutions.





3. Openxcell:

With Byju's one of its top client, the New York-based Openxcell provides services to all types of business models from its establishment in the city of Ahmedabad. The IT company provides assistance to a variety of industries like software and technology manufacturing, retail and eCommerce,insurance, healthcare, etc. It aims to deliver personalized services to its customers in a cost-effective manner. Along with offering quality mobile app development service, it also deals with chatbot development, Blockchain technology, and the Internet of things (IoT).





4. Smarther:

Providing top notch mobile app development services for both Android and iOS platforms, Smarther was awarded as best mobile app development start-up in South India region at 2017 entrepreneurship festival. Concentrating on the needs of the customers; it designs,tests and maintains the app on behalf of clients. Equipped with highly experienced developers,the IT company is known for its intuitive and functional Apps.





5. Hyperlink Infosystem:

Established in 2011, Hyperlink Infosystem is a Gujarat-based It company.In addition, it also has offices in the USA and Dubai. The app development firm is capable of developing outstanding mobile applications for android, windows, and iOS. Moreover, Hyperlink Infosystem caters to the needs of clients and also provides data backup and protection to ensure the utmost safety of their private app data.





6. Hidden Brains Infotech:

Hidden Brains Infotech is yet another leading enterprise software and IT consulting company situated in Gujarat. It provides solutions for continuous development of mobile applications to its customers. The main focus of the company is to provide customer-centric assistance in areas of expertise, enterprise services and processes like development methodology,pricing, and delivery models.





7. Mac App Studio:

With an experience of working with a wide variety of clients, Mac App Studio aims to convert dreams into reality through its rigorous research and development. With its customer-oriented architecture in mobile app development, the IT company seeks to deliver high-quality development services for both Android and iOS apps.The company signifies the importance of decluttering and encourages clients to be clear about their ideas so as to develop a perfect product for them. It also helps to redesign businesses to increase their operational efficiency.





8. Algoworks:

Algoworks is one of the emerging technology companies located in Noida. The IT establishment targets to develop customized mobile applications and is an agent of digital transformation. The company offers a wide range of services under one roof that ranges from mobile app development to Blockchain development and test automation.





9. Techahead:

Located in Noida, Techahead covers all the functions of mobile app development from planning, designing to implementing customer’s requirements. Techahead provides services like web development, mobile app development (cross-platform, Android and iOS), testing, Cloud, and Internet of things (IoT). Additionally, the IT firm helps to deliver contemporary solutions to help businesses strengthen themselves in terms of technology.





10. IndiaNIC:

IndiaNIC is located in Ahmedabad and focuses on building Android and iOS apps for businesses, enterprises, and individual customers.Their team of dedicated developers works on mobile app development, web development, and mobile and console games.As for mobile development, the company focuses on Android, hybrid apps, iOS, cross platforms, and management apps.





If you are looking for the best Indian app developers, then you can consider these companies as a reliable choice. Moreover, there are certain companies in the aforementioned list of top 10 mobile app development companies in India who can offer you a comprehensive range of IT services to meet all the tech needs of your business/enterprise.