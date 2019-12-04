Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in India: 2020 List

With more than 2 million software developers, India is growing as the largest app market all over the world. It’s estimated that by 2023, the number of Indian app developers will overtake the US.

With a countless number of mobile application development companies, choosing the best mobile app development company is daunting.





Numerous parameters come into play when we talk about the best mobile app development companies. It includes search analysis, good firms rating, work history, development cost, portfolio, customer satisfaction rate, application performance, etc.





After conducting thorough research we’ve penned down the top 10 mobile application development companies in India.





Let’s dive in...

Speaking of the best iOS app development company or Android app development company - Appzdevlopment is in the top of the list.





Appzdevelopment, is still in its infancy but holds the tremendous possibility to grow as one of the leading app development companies in coming time. Having experiences to work on different platforms, the company can assure you with seamless performance for every app they build.





With only 5 years of experiences, the company has a globally satisfied customer base.





The best part?





They will hold your hand until you get the desired result. So, each time you face an issue or slight changes occur, you can communicate with the developers and sort things out.





Clutch review: 5 star out of 5

5 star out of 5 Goodfirm review: 4.95 star out of 5





ValueCoders

Ever since it was founded, the company has provided a wide range of IT solutions to its global clients. The company has 15 years of demonstrated history in providing various IT services to its clients. This led them to be certified by ISO and CMMI.





Having more than 450 dedicated developers, the company has succeeded in providing the best solution to its customers. hence it holds a satisfied customer base of 2500+ people.





The best part?





They assure 100% money-back guarantee to its customers. So, in case you’re left unsatisfied with their work, you won’t need to scratch your head thinking about your hard-earned money. You can claim it anytime.





Clutch review: 5 star out of 5

5 star out of 5 Goodfirm review: 4.75 star out of 5

Fingent

Talking about the best iOS app development company or Android app development company, Fingent can’t be ignored.





Fingent operates from the US, Australia, UAE, and India. Since its establishment in 2003, the company has been a global leader in providing technological solutions and services.





Having a bunch of expert developers and tech experts, Fingent is rated 4.9 out of 5 by the majority of its clients. Along with delivering top-notch solutions for Android app, iOS, hybrid, IoT development, software development, VR/AR- Fingent is known for delivering each project within time.





Clutch review: 4.9 out of 5

4.9 out of 5 Goodfirm review: 4.9 out of 5

Dev Technosys

Having a team of 120+ experts, Dev Technosys has been the pioneer in providing optimized solutions while considering modern technology. By providing quality work over the years, the company has been certified by NASSCOM and ISO.





With a determination of serving the best to its clients, it has rendered with over 450 satisfied customers. having just 9+ years of experience only, dev Technosys has already been bestowed with different tags, like “skilled professionals”, “tech-savvy”, etc.





Clutch review: 4.8

4.8 Goodfirm review: 4.9

Techuz

Talking about one of the reliable best application development services, Techuz stands up. By providing constant simplified IT solutions to global customers, the company has been awarded for its unparalleled excellence.





Based in India, the company has been successfully serving some of the major countries including USA, UK, Australia, UAE, Europe, Singapore, etc.





If you’re looking forward to hire the best app developers, Techuz can be a good fit in your list, having an annual growth rate of 300%.





Clutch review: 5 out of 5

5 out of 5 Goodfirm review: 4.9 out of 5

Clavax technologies

Looking forward to outstand in this vast app world? Clavax technologies can be the perfect solution for having the best innovative strategies to cut through the competition.





Since its inception, the company has only focused on planning and executing ideas that enhance and empower a client’s business. With expert’s imagination, experience, the knowledge it has successfully enhanced many small, medium and large scale businesses.





Having an experience of only 8 years, it’s still known one of the leading IT solution providers. With just 200 experts, Clavax has already satisfied over 150 clients in these 8 years and the number is still counting.





Clutch review: 4.2 out of 5

4.2 out of 5 Goodfirm review: 4.4 out of 5

OpenXcell

Talking about 2020 mobile app development companies, OpenXcell can’t be overlooked. Ever since its inception in 2008, the company has been the pioneer in app development.





The best part?





With a team of 200 experts, the company is dedicated to provide you scalable and top-notch apps that empower one’s business. For its commendable work, OpenXcell has been awarded with the “best software development firm” title by GESIA.





Clutch review: 4.8 out of 5

4.8 out of 5 Goodfirm review: 5 out of 5

RippenApps

Talking about one of the most innovative 2020 mobile app development companies, Rippenapps stands apart. With a vision to help entrepreneurs, startups, visionaries, the company has developed 120+ apps over the years.





With only 60+ members and 7+ years of experience, it has a satisfied client base of over 95 people. RippenApps believes in nurturing innovative ideas and provide ultimate solution to its clients.





Clutch review: 4.9 out of 5

4.9 out of 5 Goodfirm review: 4.9 out of 5

Fueled

Having a team of expert designers, developers, and strategists the company has been the source of cutting edge applications for enterprises, start-ups, etc.





The best part?





The company is dedicated to build apps which not only people use but the love to use them.





Clutch review: 4.8 out of 5

4.8 out of 5 Goodfirm review: 5 out of 5

Goodwork labs

One of the best solutions to stand apart in this competitive mobile application development process. Since its inception in 2013, the company has been leading in the list of best application development services.





While catering its global customer base, the company has been awarded several prestigious title. In this short span of 6 years, Goodwork labs already has established its offices outside India, in San Francisco.

Conclusion

We’ve penned down the list of the best app development services, after analysing everything. Sometime with a long list, people feel more puzzled while hiring the best app development services. So, we’ve cut down the list with the only 10 best companies.





So, hire the best developers to empower your business.





Cameron Teotiya: Quora || Twitter