Top 5 Mobile App Development Company in 2020

In today's time, mobile app making is the latest trend for many businesses. With many mobile app development companies, it is very difficult to find a better mobile app developer in the world. This article will help you to give all the details that are required to understand it. Here's how to decide which is the best mobile app company in the world? We have created a list of development companies that make the best mobile applications in the world. We have included in-depth research ranging from market research to all developers, projects, staff reviews, pricing, and project completion skill sets. You can get the best mobile app for your business through this list.





Here we provide you a list of the top 5 mobile app development companies of 2020









NEX Mobility









Nex Mobility provides you with the leading dynamic mobile application solution for custom mobile app development also, giving you with application development services and many other platforms with solutions like Android and iOS. Its specialists can build a complex mobile application simultaneously. It helps to solve all types of business challenges better. It makes for all mobile devices, including tablets and wearable devices. It gives timely, robust applications to customers. Let's focus more on improving our industry. It will help you run the app developed by skilled coders and designers.





Provide: Mobile App Development, Native App Development, Hybrid App Development, Wearable Device App Development, UI & UX Design for Mobile Apps, custom mobile app development





Location: India, United States





Company Size: 49 – 100





Founded: 2008





Hourly Rate: < $25





Mail: info@nexmobility.com





Call: +91 800 092 0081













Hidden Brains









Hidden Brains is the best mobile app development company in India and the US to help develop and launch the right mobile app for companies ranging from small businesses to large industries to promote. It makes significant use of new tools, frameworks, and SDKs to properly design and develop mobile apps for devices such as iPhone, iPad, Android, and windows. It provides services ranging from mobile strategy to its design and from app development to application testing. It follows global standards and methodology to deliver the best ranked mobile apps and develop and deploy the best mobility solutions.





Provide: Mobile Application Solution, Game Solution, Embedded Services, App Development, Web Solution





Location: India, USA





Company Size: 201-500





Founded: 2003





Hourly Rate: < $25





Mail: biz@hiddenbrains.com





Call: +91 989 802 1433













Hyperlink Infosystem









Hyperlink Infosystem is a superior and reliable mobile app development company, has technical expertise and industry best experience that helps make it an unbeatable and responsive mobile application. It caters to the needs of the customers and tests them thoroughly and with the help of new tools and technologies makes a great mobile app. They have delivered the first competitive app solution for many startups, industry and big-label businesses and converted at a very competitive price. You can experience change by becoming a technology partner with it.





Provide: Mobile Android App Solution, iPhone app Solution, Windows app Solution, Website Development, Wearable App Solution





Location: India, USA, Australia, UAE





Company Size: 50 – 249





Founded: 2011





Hourly Rate: < $25





Mail: info@hyperlinkinfosystem.com





Call: +91 8000 161 161













Space O Technologies









Space-O Technologies is a successful company. It is an ISO certified company that has received the award for the best mobile app development company from India. It is capable of providing good, scalable, and high-quality products and mobile applications worldwide.





Space-O Technologies has a team of 150+ specialist Android developers and a development team of other developers such as iPhone app developers UI and UX designers who have built and distributed over 1500+ applications. Space-O Technologies was recognized as a superior mobile app development company by a research firm called Clutch which has led Space-O Technologies to top Ranked as an app development company.





Provide: Mobile App Solution, iPhone App Development, Android App Development, tvOS app development, Apple Watch app development, On-demand App Solutions





Location: India, Canada, USA





Company Size: 50 – 249





Founded: 2010





Hourly Rate: $25 - $49





Mail: sales@spaceotechnologies.com





Call: +91 794 008 4018













OpenXcell









OpenXcell is the best mobile app development company with outsourcing business solutions for mobile, eCommerce, and web development. It has been instrumental in the development of other critical processes such as application testing, real-time solutions such as other chatbots, etc. in addition to strategically preparing mobile application development. The services of the company reflect the strength of its better development design, and its engineering capabilities Does the work of OpenXcell is globally renowned for consistently providing exceptional services to its customers. It has deployed more than 500 mobile applications.





Provide: iPhone app Solution, iPad app Solution, Android app Solution, Mobile game Solution, Cross-platform mobile app development, e-commerce Solution, Website development





Location: India, USA





Company Size: 250 – 999





Founded: 2009





Hourly Rate: $25 - $49





Mail: sales@openxcell.com





Call: +91 999 822 2929













Summary





Every company included in our list is the result of extensive research. Through this list, we have helped you overcome your clutter and provided you with the best options. Through this you can choose the right company according to your needs and It will help to understand all the decisions.