Top Mobile App UI Design Mistakes to Avoid!

In modern age websites, UI (User Interface) is the most prominent element. If users find the UI eye catching and engaging, they visit website quite often. Without a better user experience, a website can’t grow the way it expects.





This is the same story with mobile apps. Unless your users love the way your mobile app presents the information and navigation, your mobile application will fail to generate traction.

The article explains few major Mobile App UI design mistakes that prevent your mobile app from getting the expected user response.





Cluttered Layout:





Websites with cluttered and untidy layout annoy users the most. They kill user experience and hurts website’s user experience. When you use website elements excessively in an unorganized manner, you simply kill the creative side of the website. For instance, using excessive content, colors, pictures, and videos can make the layout cluttered.





Ambiguous CTA Positioning:





CTA or ‘Call to Action’ buttons complements the user experience. They tell users what to do next and what action needs to be taken. Therefore, these CTA buttons becomes the most important entity of a mobile app user experience as they directly impact the user experience.





To get the best benefits of Call to Action buttons, make sure that all the aspects of CTAs are defined clearly during mobile application development. It’s also important to ensure that users can click the button on single tap. While designing CTA buttons, focus on its color, design, size and shape etc.





Unresponsive Design:





This is the most drastic mistake websites most often do. Unresponsive websites hurt the user experience and snatch ranking benefits. Google is quite vocal about the responsiveness about a website. It’s a clear directive of Google that a website must be responsive across the platforms and devices it’s being opened on.





This means, whatever the device a user is using to browse the website, the user experience should be consistent. An unresponsive website may face severe ranking drop due to neglecting user experience.





Improper Navigation:





If users find your app navigation confusing, ambiguous and lengthy, they will leave your app sooner than you expect. You have to ensure that your website’s navigation is spontaneous and it helps users to navigate from one page to another easily. Smooth navigation is the only way for users to reach out and access information from pages easily.

If your app navigation is unclear and menus are placed without planning, users will switch to other similar platforms for information.





Loading speed Issues:





Like websites, if your app pages take time to load, users experience may hurt badly. Poorly optimized page loading adversely impact other important conversion metrics like page views and bounce. Slow loading may also hit the search appended of mobile app in mobile play store ranking.





Finally, to add to the user experience, include testimonials, social signals and client feedback sections in the app. These elements will work as the social proof and help you build trust and authority.