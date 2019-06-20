Top Reasons to Invest in Mobile App Development

With the advent of technology, mobile phones have become a powerful source of information, communication, and entertainment. It is one of the reasons why the world has become a global village. It is used by people not just to stay in touch, but for an array of reasons.





Mobile phones have become an all-purpose tool for talking with families and friends, browsing and buying goods and services online and doing practically everything possible with that device.





Mobile app development

We are almost at the end of the 21st century. People no longer prefer using PCs over cell phones. The younger generations use their mobile phones a lot. A significant portion of the millennial age group own smartphones. It is tough to involve the youth age group using old-fashioned techniques. They tend to depend on their mobile devices for nearly all day to day activities, even though they might have access to a personal computer. A major reason behind this changing trend may be the convenience of using the latter over the former and the advent of mobile phone apps.





The mobile phone apps enhance the mobile phone experience. For any business that is serious in its respective field, it has become mandatory to get a mobile phone app made for itself. Investing in mobile app development is important for the growth of the business.

Here are some other reasons why one should invest in mobile apps:

Better accessibility and customer service

Having an app dedicated to one's business gives the customers a place to visit for information, genuine queries as well as redressal. What sets mobile phone apps apart from a plain desktop website is that the former virtually put the whole business in the customer’s pocket. Good mobile app development provides customers with everything they need to know. It is also the to-go place for the staff as it becomes a quick method of communication. Mobile apps allow customers to access all they need in one tap, anywhere and anytime.





Faster

Mobile phone apps are almost 5 times faster than PC or even mobile phone websites. This enhances the user experience and retains the customer for a longer period, thus increasing the prospects of the business that invested money in mobile app development.





Tailor-made content

It’s been noted that users love personalised or tailored content provided by cell phone apps. This content is delivered through dedicated algorithms to produce content according to the user’s taste. This makes using the app more satisfying as everything seen by the user will match his/her taste.





Convenient tools in the apps

Mobile phone apps have inbuilt devices like a camera that can scan PDFs, QR and Bar codes, and NFC to use for payments, GPS to connect with maps, etc. These help in supplementing the user experience by decreasing the time and effort put in by them in searching for the desired products or services, thus increasing customer satisfaction as well as the company’s score in various customer satisfaction surveys. The absence of these tools in PC and mobile phone websites deprives its users of the rich experience enjoyed by the mobile phone users.





Tap the loyal customers

The people who download mobile apps are usually the most serious buyers. They download the app to buy products, services or conduct any other kinds of business with the concerned company in the first place. Over some time, these customers can turn into loyal customers. These loyal customers can be tapped by awarding reward points, cashback, special discounts, etc. They can even be converted into brand ambassadors.





Better communication

Mobile phone apps allow better and faster communication. Instant notification is a means of unilateral communication, but there are other mechanisms like feedback, reporting, call or email that can be done from the customer’s side to facilitate redressal. Easy contact increases customer satisfaction scores and also has the potential of turning random visitors into loyal customers.





Notification

Many a time customers open an app when they receive a flash/mega sale notification. Mobile phone apps have the feature of receiving notifications and customized notifications regardless of whether a user opens an app or not. Notifications essentially work as an endless publicity tool for the concerned company, keep the customers updated on their favorite products, wishlist, new launches, etc. Both parties win through notification.





Cheaper, more creative marketing strategy

The enhanced the functionality of mobile apps allows the parent companies, especially the ones with profit-seeking motive, to a device marketing strategy that is unique to their customer base. Marketing done via mobile phone apps is also very cheap. It also leaves more room for loyal customers to self publicise the products they liked via sharing it amongst their friend circle.





Social Platforming

Investing in mobile app development can give a business exposure in many ways. For instance, by making the app a social platform. Features like posts, forums, and in-app messaging that allowing customers to interact with each other, discuss and review products, and help build an active community centred around the products or services of the company. This further acts as a free publicity tool.





Easier Research

Market research is essential to businesses, especially if a company wants to turn profitable. Mobile apps can quickly and effectively collect consumer data and consumer preferences. This facilitates the concerned company with content that they’re interested in, giving them a user experience tailored to their needs. On the other hand, the concerned company can use the data collected to mold their products or services according to the needs of their customers.