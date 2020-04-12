In recent times, we were able to witness a lot of big events canceled due to uncertainty. This led many business leaders and professionals to lose their networking opportunities. Networking is the key to build relationships with business leaders. It is high time that we realize networking is possible through digital technology through virtual conferences. You can still connect with some of the best virtual conferences listed below to build your contacts and bring your business back on track.





The events listed below have been made virtual to enable people from different industries to collaborate, exchange ideas and incorporate better strategies. Read more to find the right event that suits your area of interest.

1. Microsoft Build

Microsoft Build has taken steps to act wisely towards the pandemic. The conference is now completely transformed into a digital event. This is a great opportunity for the developer’s community to connect and learn from diverse engineers and product experts from all over the globe. You will learn how to build Microsoft 365 extensions, concepts on developer tooling, cloud development and containers, AI and machine learning. Explore the latest technologies and innovative ways to solve the challenges involved in development.





Date: May 19 – 21, 2020

Signup Here: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/build

2. 2020 OCP Virtual Summit

Experience the most interactive event by making your registration for OCP Virtual Summit. A technology-based event filled with key influencers and enable you to communicate through symposiums, workshops, and an expo hall. Meet technology leaders from various companies and grow your network to develop your business.

Date: May 12-15, 2020

Register Here: https://www.opencompute.org/summit/global-summit

3. DCKAP eSummit 2020

A digital conference designed to help eCommerce Enthusiasts, Retailers, Wholesalers, Technology Partners and Agencies to effectively combat COVID-19. Some of the highlights of this virtual conference are: The partnership with P21 user group, Thought Leaders from BigCommerce, Avalara, Gorgias and P21 LEUG. Learn innovative business strategies and the importance of eCommerce transformation for B2B businesses from thought leaders from various industries. This event has been transformed into a digital conference due to COVID-19 and is now free to register.





Date: April 28, 2020

Register For Free: https://summit.dckap.com/

4. Red Hat Summit 2020

Speakers from IBM, Verizon, Ford and many more are waiting to inspire you with their agenda in this digital event. This is an open-source technology event focussed to help professionals from IT to innovate and focus on high-performing Linux, cloud, automation and management, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Learn the latest trends and technologies from global leaders.





Date: April 28-29, 2020

Register here: https://www.redhat.com/en/summit

5. Think Digital

Learn the newest innovations in the technology arena and innovative ways of working from global leaders. Deep-dive sessions have been included to improve your skills through effective interaction. Expand your brand vision and join the community of leaders and successful professionals. The main objective of this event is to help any industry professional to cultivate practical solutions in order to maintain customer satisfaction.





Date: May 5–6, 2020

Register Here: https://www.ibm.com/events/think/

6. Collision From Home

Join the largest event that brings together the leaders from the technology industry. Get to know the secrets on how to grow your tech startup. CEO’s from all over the world are gathering to provide insights on leadership qualities and unique strategies to up your business in 2020. This event is going virtual to make it easy for a vast number of attendees to participate and engage with industry leaders.





Date: June 23-25,2020

Book Tickets: https://collisionconf.com/

7. Pulse Everywhere

Engage with leaders from ADP, Salesforce, Cisco and much more to expand your business network. The agenda is designed to help you gain more insights on customer success, leadership and product innovation. The two-day event is all equipped with interesting topics on leadership practices. If you are a business leader with curiosity to find out how you can improve your team building, team management skills, this is the right event for you.





Date: May 13-14, 2020

Register Here: https://gainsightpulse.com/everywhere/