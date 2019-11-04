Top 6 Keyword Research Tools For SEO in 2019

The most basic part of any search engine optimisation strategy is keywords. After that other factors like website audit, on-page and off-page optimisation, content writing and so on comes into play. There are many companies who are ready to pay top dollars for right keywords research to base their content on.





SEO services in delhi identifies the most relevant, long-tailed keywords and phrases for your website to get more traffic. The keywords chosen by you for search engine optimization (SEO) are critical to the success of your marketing campaigns.





Picking the right keywords for your website isn’t always so easy. Also, you will need information to know if the chosen keywords will work for you or not. In case, you are new to keywords tools and research in SEO, then you don’t have to worry. Fortunately for you, there are many free and paid tools for keywords research. In this exclusive guide, I will tell you about such tools that you can pick to figure out which keywords works for your website the best.





Firstly, I like to introduce you to two fundamental types of keywords research tool that you should be aware about. They are

· Basic Keyword research tool: These tools help to find more profitable Keywords for your website.

· Competitor based Keyword research tool: These tools helps to find proven keywords that are also working for other websites to drive more traffic.

Most of the keywords research tools are paid, but some of them also let you use it for free on trail basis with few features. I have compiled a list of top 6 keywords research tools to conquer your SEO in 2019.





1. Ahrefs Keyword Explorer





This is one of the best paid tools for keywords research available for SEO marketer and content curators today. It provides a report on accurate keywords difficulty report, suggest more than 1000 keywords for your website, keywords difficulty, and gives a full search engine rankings metric. Ahrefs Keyword Explorer offers users a full and detailed analysis on keywords and mainly relies on click stream data to give click metrics.





You get data that you don’t expect like search volume, breakdown of first page competition, and people actually click on that keyword on a result. The reason it is one of the best tool is because most keywords research tools gives you a vague difficulty information like easy or difficult, score like 78/100 and so on. But this keyword research tool tells you about how many backlinks you will need to rank on first page of search engine.





2. Google Keyword Planner





If you are a beginner to keywords research, then this tool is the best place to start. Basically, it is for advertising purpose, but with right setting you can use it for organic research and gives the most accurate data on keyword in the market. You can easily enter your product or service information, and your competitor’s websites and category; you will get a detailed analysis of your rivals keywords. The data on keywords like search volume, and so on comes from Google and the outcome combines well with AdSense. It is best choice for small and start-up business website. Also, it is available to user for free.





My favorite feature of this tool is “top of page bid.”This is what marketers are bidding on keywords for advertisement. For instance, you look at top of page bid of Rs 300, marketer are spending around 300 bucks on one click. More the cost of the top bid, more commercial intent searchers has.





3. SEMrush





It is one of the best keywords research tool out there which is used by many online business owners and SEO experts. SEMrush works differently than other tools. Unlike other keywords research tool which gives you a long list of keywords, SEMrush suggests 5 to 10 very specific keywords for your business that your contender are utilising. These keywords are different that would be difficult to find by using any other tool.





First, you have to entre name of your competitor at the search box on the top of the page. On the Organic Search Section of the page you will find-





· SEMrush Rank is based on SEMRush’s database (like Alexa rankings). It gives rank on organic traffic coming to a website only.

· The results any keyword of a website is the estimated monthly organic visitors that come from Google search.

· It also shows metric like Traffic Cost which indicates how valuable this traffic is.

This tool another important feature includes finding keyword difficulty, access of keywords research toolkit and, organic traffic insights.





4. Moz’s Keyword Explorer





Keyword Explorer is a keywords research tool by Moz with some good features added to this dimension. Like other tools it also offers reports on keywords volume and difficulty, but some extra specialty includes-





· Organic click through rate (CTR) – It gives the number of clicks expected to attract on first page of Google.

· How significant are the chosen keywords to your marketing campaign

· It offer easy to use, and out-of-the-box keyword suggestions

· Priority score – It is a combination of all the individual factors a tool uses for keyword recommendations. It integrates info of CTR, search volume, and difficulty to help you choose the best key phrases for your website.

· A combination of all keyword metrics





It also offers deeper understanding of why some pages rank high based on link and social data. This tool also helps you to plan your SEO campaigns as well.





5. KWFinder





If you are looking for powerful yet easy to use tool which is dedicated to Keyword research only, then KWFinder is the best pick. KWFinder is new in the market but, because of their features they are fastest growing keyword research tool for SEO experts.





It helps find keyword which focuses on getting highly targeted traffic for a website. One of its features that I love is Keyword research option, in which you can look for long-tailed keywords. This tool is very intuitive. Another cool feature includes keywords difficult. As the name suggests, it tells you how hard it might be to rank for that keyword. This tool shows keyword difficulty score right next to every suggested keyword.





6. Keyword Tool





This tool is designed for data mining. Keywords tool is regarded as one of the best keywords research tool in the market. The reason is its multiple analysis features which offer you a detailed report on various search engines like Google, YouTube, Bing, Amazon, and the App Store. Other reasons why it should be your choice are-





· It uses Google Autocomplete to create list of long tailed keywords.

· It is free for the first 750+ keyword recommendations and extremely easy to use for beginners.

· This tool also helps in social media marketing by suggesting keywords analysis for Instagram, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.





Which is the best keyword research tool for your business?



