Top 6 Web Development Trends to Consider in 2020





Every day hundreds of new websites are added to intensify the competition. In 2020, Web development is about to experience futurism like never before. From concentration on images to voice search optimization, the web development industry is witnessing some great trends. On this blog, we have collated the ongoing 10 popular trends and created an infographic.





Each year, new technologies are shaping the website development environment. The web development industry is dynamic





There are more than 1.7 billion websites globally all ready and it’s increasing every day. Among this less than 400 million are active.

Artificial Intelligence

AI is one of the fastest moving industries. Besides, making interactions with website visitors or helping with a quick search, AI is widely used in website design and development. IT companies are already competing with each other for implementing AI. With automating the web development process, developers need to put minimal attention to the basic development process. Instead, they can focus on design strategies and other activities to offer a better user experience.





However, curating content based on the user’s context is now widely used on websites. For example, Amazon uses product-based collective and buddy-based (recommended things which user’s Facebook friends like) filtering for product classification.





Report by Marketsandmarkets revealed “The artificial intelligence market was valued at USD 16.06 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 190.61 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 36.62% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast period is between 2018 and 2025.”

Single Page Website

Though Single Page Application or Web Page is not a new thing, it going to stay in 2020 as well. This technology is used to create websites that interact with the audience by dynamically rewriting the whole page, instead of loading new pages from the server. It contains only one HTML Page, and no additional pages like About Us, Features or Contact Us. They look composed, easy to navigate and runs smoothly on both desktop & mobile devices.

Website: https://www.blenderspridefashiontour.com/





According to a report, it is found that a single long loading page leads to 37.5 percent more conversion compared to the multiple page version.

Internet of Things

Internet of Things (IoT) is an evolution of home, mobile and embedded applications linked to the internet. IoT for web development is complicated than present web development and designing process. For web development, IoT efficiently manages excessive communications, a massive quantity of data, security, changing UIs, and accuracy issues. Collecting and processing high volumes of data, chatbot integration, trendy UI and dynamic user experience. It comes with the potential to change industries like healthcare, retail, transportation, etc.





MarketsandMarkets predicts the global IoT market size to be USD 170.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 561.0 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.9% during the forecast period.

Motion User Interface

Motion UI will still be trending in 2020 for its animation, graphics, and real impacts on usability. Its design helps to bring digital products and services to life. It is used as a creative approach to increasing the conversion rates of the website. The new version of Motion UI is packed with flexible CSS patterns and JavaScript libraries along with seamless integration of animation into websites. According to Statisticbrain.com, 8 seconds is the average attention span of people, in this case, Motion UI help to grab the visitor’s attention. Though, it is not a new trend yet.

A 2019 survey by Users nap, reveals that 36% of the voters stated Motion UI will be the most vital website trend. However, in 2020 it is no less than other ongoing trends.

Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology could bring many benefits to website development. Companies like Amazon have already integrated this technology into their websites. They come with endless opportunities for different sectors. With blockchain, the seller website can predict the future demands of customers based on their buying history which has been stored on blockchain blocks. Besides, increasing the security of data and save the transactions, it can also help to increase interactivity on web pages.





Gartner predicts that the projects’ value will raise over $3.1 trillion by 2030, by the time blockchain will become a mainstream technology.

Voice search

Voice search apps and devices like Amazon Echo, Google Home continue to sell in record numbers to people. In 2020, this is encouraging changes in SEO and how the web is optimized for voice-enabled interactions. Voice search is now integral to websites with online customers using it more. Many sites are gaining traffic & sales by capitalizing on web design & development that uses voice search.





More than 20% of voice search queries are activated by a combination of only 25 keywords.

Early adopters will get benefit the most along with those who optimized their website content for voice search.





The web world continues to add thousands of websites and millions of active web users at a fast pace. To keep up, you need to know the web development and technology trends that will shape 2020.





According to a survey, 33% of small businesses that have websites, achieve 25% of their revenue online.











