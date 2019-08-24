A
Tech

The Future Is Already Here: Top Tweets From The Startup Ecosystem This Week

From posts on Y Combinator's Demo Day and Instagram's growth to quote on success and failure by Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal, here are some of the top tweets from the startup ecosystem.

Harish Vadde
24th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

This week, the startup ecosystem timeline was dominated by posts from Y Combinator's Demo Day, which saw over 160 startups from different sectors pitch to an audience of investors. Y Combinator (YC), one of the most influential startup accelerators from Silicon Valley, produced billion dollar companies like AirBnB, Dropbox, and Stripe.


Y Combinator has so far funded over 40 companies from India, including startups such as ClearTax, Meesho, and Razorpay. 




Amit Ranjan, who sold SlideShare to LinkedIn for $119 million in 2012, believes that the future is already here. This video shared by him on Twitter shows French Investor Franky Zapata fly from France to England in just over 20 minutes.



Vala Afshar shares some important pointers to standout and get promoted.



Google search gets queried 5.6 billion times every day.




It looks like the world will be divided by Chinese vs American Apps. Amit with another interesting video here:



Flipkart Co-founder takes to Twitter to talk about success and failure.



Instagram, which was acquired for $1 billion in 2012 by Social Media giant Facebook, is now worth over $200 billion. Earlier this week, multiple publishers suggested that Facebook has increased the number of advertisements on the photo-sharing app in order to bring Instagram's revenue number closer to its own app.



2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Harish Vadde

Related Tags

Authors

Latest

Latest Stories

Why Customer Experience Software Is an Essential Part of Your Business

Vinod Reddy

Everything About On-Demand Service Apps | The Next Big Trend

Consagous Technologies

List of Customer Experience Buzzwords and What They Really Mean

Vinod Reddy

11 Things A Recruiter Needs To Know About Free Job Posting

Just Jobs

The Big Technology Brands that Are Watching You in Your Privacy

Lina jackie

5 Reasons Why Businesses Should Hire Digital Marketing Agency

Neha Kapoor