The Future Is Already Here: Top Tweets From The Startup Ecosystem This Week

This week, the startup ecosystem timeline was dominated by posts from Y Combinator's Demo Day, which saw over 160 startups from different sectors pitch to an audience of investors. Y Combinator (YC), one of the most influential startup accelerators from Silicon Valley, produced billion dollar companies like AirBnB, Dropbox, and Stripe.





Y Combinator has so far funded over 40 companies from India, including startups such as ClearTax, Meesho, and Razorpay.





Observations from the #ycdemoday:

YC Partner Kat Mañalac (@KatManalac) presents on how startups should think about launching and why you should do it repeatedly:https://t.co/m1ReQmpcgm — Startup School (@startupschool) August 15, 2019









Amit Ranjan, who sold SlideShare to LinkedIn for $119 million in 2012, believes that the future is already here. This video shared by him on Twitter shows French Investor Franky Zapata fly from France to England in just over 20 minutes.









Vala Afshar shares some important pointers to standout and get promoted.





How to get promoted:



1. Deliver quality work

2. Always meet deadlines

3. Teach others what you know

4. Deliver outside your job description

5. Measure and share outcomes

6. Be optimistic

7. Stay teachable

8. Share the credit

9. Be honest and reliable

10. Be a mentor and sponsor — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) August 21, 2019





Google search gets queried 5.6 billion times every day.





Something I wish everyone knew: the bar's not as high as you think.



You can get that job, meet that person, start that company.



But because you think the bar's so high, you won't even try. Which is what makes the bar so low! — Sahil Lavingia (@shl) August 20, 2019





It looks like the world will be divided by Chinese vs American Apps. Amit with another interesting video here:





Top Chinese VC predicting the ‘splinternet’👇



India badly needs to make its own mark & not get steamrolled by Chinese apps (as he predicts)!



> "I see 2 internets form, it will be China & countries adopting Chinese apps vs countries adoptng American apps" pic.twitter.com/FzHTmomoAr — Amit Ranjan (@amitranjan) August 22, 2019





Flipkart Co-founder takes to Twitter to talk about success and failure.





Success has a thousand fathers but failure only belongs to the founders. — Sachin Bansal (@_sachinbansal) August 22, 2019





Instagram, which was acquired for $1 billion in 2012 by Social Media giant Facebook, is now worth over $200 billion. Earlier this week, multiple publishers suggested that Facebook has increased the number of advertisements on the photo-sharing app in order to bring Instagram's revenue number closer to its own app.





Instagram is worth $200B+. 7 years ago, FB bought is for a measly $1B. $12B revenues in 2018, $18B projected in 2019. https://t.co/Mv2g1AcyLh — Tejeshwi Sharma (马迪杰) (@tejeshwi_sharma) August 23, 2019



