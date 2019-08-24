The Future Is Already Here: Top Tweets From The Startup Ecosystem This Week
From posts on Y Combinator's Demo Day and Instagram's growth to quote on success and failure by Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal, here are some of the top tweets from the startup ecosystem.Harish Vadde
This week, the startup ecosystem timeline was dominated by posts from Y Combinator's Demo Day, which saw over 160 startups from different sectors pitch to an audience of investors. Y Combinator (YC), one of the most influential startup accelerators from Silicon Valley, produced billion dollar companies like AirBnB, Dropbox, and Stripe.
Y Combinator has so far funded over 40 companies from India, including startups such as ClearTax, Meesho, and Razorpay.
Amit Ranjan, who sold SlideShare to LinkedIn for $119 million in 2012, believes that the future is already here. This video shared by him on Twitter shows French Investor Franky Zapata fly from France to England in just over 20 minutes.
Vala Afshar shares some important pointers to standout and get promoted.
Google search gets queried 5.6 billion times every day.
It looks like the world will be divided by Chinese vs American Apps. Amit with another interesting video here:
Flipkart Co-founder takes to Twitter to talk about success and failure.
Instagram, which was acquired for $1 billion in 2012 by Social Media giant Facebook, is now worth over $200 billion. Earlier this week, multiple publishers suggested that Facebook has increased the number of advertisements on the photo-sharing app in order to bring Instagram's revenue number closer to its own app.