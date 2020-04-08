Top 10 Astrology Podcasts That Every Astro Lover Should Listen To

Whatever the skeptics and naysayers may claim, Astrology is a fascinating science and a powerful tool. It can reveal a lot about yourself, like your positive and negative traits, your hidden talents, and more. With this information, you will be able to relate better to people, discover what your true abilities are, and identify your good and bad times in life so that you can seize opportunities and be prepared to face challenges. Needless to say, this can help you lead a successful life. Many astrologers now offer regular astrology podcasts that are very informative and entertaining. Listening to them can be both useful and empowering.

We have compiled a list of the top 10 astrology podcasts that are followed by astrology lovers all over the world.









1.AstroVed’s Astrology Podcast





AstroVed's Astrology Podcast includes interesting insights on astrology and accurate monthly predictions based on Moon sign. Penned down by expert Vedic astrologers of AstroVed, these free podcasts help you keep noted on how your month would turn out and make wise & timely decisions for success. The podcast also occasionally showcases Dr. Pillai's (AstroVed Founder) important messages & insights.









2. Mary English Astrologer Blog





The Mary English Astrologer Blog gives you an in-depth study of astrology. Those who would like to learn about astrology, but have no clue about where to start will find this very useful. Mary suggests that one should listen to podcast episodes, beginning with the first one and going through all 20 before doubling back to the most recent ones.





3. Accessible Astrology Podcast





Eugenia Krok’s podcast explains how daily struggles and worldly preoccupations are linked to the sky and the planets. She reveals how the wisdom of the stars can be tapped to help us face life in a more confident and empowered manner. She will guide you by making you reflect deeply on all aspects of life and the choices you make. Her commonsense approach ensures that astrology is easily accessible to all.





4. Alchemy with Ambi





Ambi Kavanagh’s podcast episodes correspond to the moon calendar. Each new and full moon is seen as the best time to discuss an important issue. Those who practice new and full moon rituals will be delighted to hear detailed discussions on the topics highlighted by each important moon phase. New and full moons are the ideal times to examine our own relationships with money, the ways in which we communicate, and establish boundaries. Ambi’s podcasts will make you realize what you really desire and what you wish to dispose of, every month.





5. Soulshine Cosmic Career Astrology





Feeling confused about your career? Trying to find your true calling and life purpose? If you’re grappling with such big questions, Nathalie Walstein’s podcast is your best bet. She will show you how to use planetary energies to meet your goals and act in alignment with the lunar phases. This podcast will be loved by all spiritual and creative people.

6. Anne Ortelee Weekly Weather Astrology





Every Saturday, Anne Ortelee’s podcast describes how the sky, stars, and planets are aligned for the week that follows. This information will help you make the most of the week ahead.

So, if you have an important meeting coming up, or if you are planning a vacation or getting married, switching jobs, or having a baby, this podcast will help you understand the energy of the planets and see how it will impact the events that will unfold in your life.





7. The Astrology Podcast





Chris Brennan is the brains behind The Astrology Podcast. Sometimes he’s accompanied by other astrology experts who offer varied perspectives on astrological matters. This podcast can give you a detailed forecast of the month ahead, answer your questions, or offer valuable information on retrogrades.





8. Self Service Podcast





Jerico Mandybur is the host of this podcast, and she will teach you a lot about astrology and using crystals effectively. Mandybur is also often accompanied by wellness entrepreneurs and spiritual guides who offer information on topics related to astrology. At the end of each episode by Jessica Lanyadoo is an astrology piece.

9. Exploring Astrology with Adam Sommer





Adam Sommer is an expert at explaining astrological phenomena. He talks in a very engaging manner about retrogrades, Jupiter cycles, Venus as a star, the symbolism of Chiron, etc. As the name reveals, each episode attempts to explore the hidden meaning behind the planets.





10. Christina and Sally Talk Astrology





Christina Rodenbeck (The Oxford Astrologer) and Sally Kirkman (Sally Kirkman Astrology) are both renowned astrologers. They discuss astrology over a cup of coffee or tea. Every month, they have a thorough discussion about the star sign of the month and the major astrological events looming ahead.

We are sure that these podcasts will appeal to you, whether you just want something interesting to listen to while commuting to office, or intend to take up astrology as a subject of serious study.