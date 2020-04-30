Top 10 Best Astrologer in Delhi

Astrology is the study of celestial bodies, the planets and the stars, and their positions in co-relation to events on earth. Astrology charts the position of the sun, moon, planets, and other stars at the time of an individual's birth that shapes their personality and other events in their life. The Indian or Hindu Astrological system originates from ancient India, called Vedic astrology, recorded by sages. Vedic Astrology is called Jyotish (the science of light).





Sometimes in life, we feel we are walking into a void, so deep, there is no point of return. We all undergo certain phases when we are in desperate need of advice or a solution to our problems. Most often, we cannot turn to even our near and dear ones during such dismal times. Although it may sound far-fetched even to people not much associated with Astrology, this is one place people can visit when they are in the utmost need of that solace, for some excellent advice and a way to mitigate bad times. Many Astrologers have mastered various branches of Indian Astrology.





There are Astrologers in Delhi celebrated for their highly accurate predictions and guidance that have given fruitful results and helped individuals immensely through their readings.

Meet Delhi's Top 10!









1. Anima Bhattacharya Ji





A world-famous Astrologer, Anima Bhattacharya from Varanasi, resides in Delhi. A renowned name, she is globally famous. The famed Astrologer is known for her tremendous intuitive powers and gives accurate predictions. According to her, predictions are aligned with God. She feels it is fifty percent intuition and fifty percent wisdom that helps make accurate predictions.





The celebrity Astrologer has immense expertise in Astrology, Palmistry, Numerology, Vaastu Shastra, and Feng Shui. She gives accurate predictions on subjects related to Vedic Astrology, including horoscope matching, marriage, love, progeny, childbirth, longevity, education, career, horary, finance, and Karma based on accurate date, time and place of birth. Her remedies are simple, practical, and very effective. She goes by Pooja and Vedic Mantras, and remedial measures always accompany her astrological consultations. She resides in Delhi.









2. Acharya Poonam Midha





Poonam Midha is an acclaimed astrologer with twelve years of experience. A gold medallist in Acharya, she started her career in Astrology in 2009.





She did a three-year course in Vedic Astrology from Bharatiya Vidhya Bhawan, Delhi. She has been providing astrological services to numerous people and helping them find solutions in areas that include love and relationship, marriage, health, business, legal matters, and career, among other issues. She is accurate in preparing horoscopes and studies them analytically to render advice to her clients. Her accuracy stems from studying all aspects with the help of Dashas (timelines), Transit, and Solar Arcs. She includes planets like Neptune, Pluto, and Uranus in her readings, which other Astrologers would generally choose to ignore.

According to Ms. Midha, Tarot Reading is the best way to connect Astrology with the inner soul. Her approach is simple, and she blends in Vaastu recommendations, counseling, and Vedic solutions to provide solutions. She has an in-depth perception and understanding of the practical aspects of life. She loves to interact and reach out to people. Her expertise lies in Vedic Astrology, Prashna Kundali, Tarot Reading, Vaastu, and Numerology. This famous Astrologer resides in Delhi and is fluent in English and Hindi.









3. Dr. Alka Malik





A graduate from Delhi University, Ms. Alka Malik has done Jyothish Alankar and Jyothish Acharya from Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan. She also has a Ph.D. from the Alternative Medical Council, Kolkata. Ms. Malik has been practicing Astrology since 2008. She also studied Vaastu and Numerology and did a Ph.D. in Astrology to have a better knowledge of the subject. Her fascination for the subject led her to master various forms of Astrology that include Vedic Astrology, Vaastu, Horary Astrology, Lal Kitab, and Numerology, among others.

Ms. Malik uses a combination of traditional and modern techniques while offering remedies for life's problems. She specializes in issues related to education, career, marriage, health, marriage, business, and children. Residing in Delhi, Ms. Malik is fluent in English and Hindi.













4. Ms.Rachna Sindhwani





This talented Astrologer had her formal training in Astrology from the Indian Council of Astrology Research Science. She started her career in Astrology in 2006. Her fascination with the subject was such that she did many case studies and went on to become a full-fledged Astrologer of repute. Her interest spread to other associated fields of sciences that include Vaastu Shastra, Numerology, Reiki, Tarot Card Reading, and Meditation. She has experience of sixteen years in the area.





After obtaining professional training, she started offering her services to people. She is an expert in Nusht Kundali that deals with various events in people's lives. Ms. Rachna Sindhwani is highly skilled in the field of Vedic Astrology, Vaastu, Numerology, and K P Astrology. She works as a Vaastu Consultant for NBCC and has also worked at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum. She is associated with several NGOs and NPOs. Ms. Sindhwani firmly believes that Astrology plays a crucial role and helps find out the actual purpose for a soul to take birth on earth. This famed Astrologer resides in Noida.









5. Shri Rajkumar Pandey





This immensely experienced Astrologer hails from a Brahmin family in North India. Trained in Vedic Astrology, she has immense knowledge in the field with fifteen years of experience. His interest and fascination for the subject and related sciences propelled him to delve deeper into various forms of Astrology that included Vedic Astrology, Tarot Card Reading, Numerology, and Vaastu.

He has delivered discourses combining authentic material in a contemporary format, helping people to understand the subject better. He is keen to blend ancient wisdom and modern science that can open new methods of understanding the human psyche. This famed Astrologer is of the firm belief that our Karma (action) and Bhagya (luck) rule our lives. He states there has one has to utilize one's Karma properly with the help of Astrology to achieve Bhagya. This esteemed Astrologer resides in Delhi.









6.Shri Pratiek Kambboj





This gifted Astrologer holds a degree in Hotel Management and an MBA in International Business. However, his deep interest in Astrology led him to study and gain immense knowledge as he also has a post-graduate Diploma in Vaastu Shastra, an Acharya in Vedic Astrology, and Ank Vidya Prabhakar in Numerology. With a deep belief in Vedic scriptures and Astrology, Shri Pratiek Kambboj's mission is to bring a positive change in people's life. An expert in Vedic Astrology and Vaastu, he understands how ancient science can change people's life. He is an expert in Numerology and works with gemstones, color therapy, and the power of Vedic Mantras.





The esteemed Astrologer also gives consultations on Kundali Dosh Nivaran, by using Vedic mantras and rituals. He has a clientele that comprises of celebrities, leading personalities, and industrialists. With twelve years of experience in this field, Shri Pratiek Kambboj is a resident of Delhi and is fluent in English and Hindi.





7. Shri Rajesh Sinha





A keen follower of Astrology, he developed immense knowledge under the tutelage of revered Jyotish Shri Avinash Tiwary. He learned how to make mathematical calculations from Mr. Deepak Kapoor. Shri Rajesh Shastri is a famous Astrologer with a degree in Chemistry. He has also been a teacher in the Government service. His immense talents and skills are evident in his fourteen years of experience. He was honored and awarded by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University for his project on the Sun and Ketu, and the impact of their movements in different houses in the Kundali (horoscope) and subsequent results. He specializes in Vedic Astrology, Vaastu, and Marriage Relationship, offering accurate predictions and remedial measures.

This renowned Astrologer has published numerous articles on planets and the Panchang, as well as articles on holy festivals in Dainik Jagran. He considers Astrology as a passion and hobby. His knowledgeable articles on the Kaalsarp Yog published in Astro Vigyan, a monthly magazine, throw a lot of light and clarity on the subject. He has fourteen years of experience in Astrology. With several degrees in Jyotish to his credit, this respected Astrologer is fluent in Hindi and English. He resides in Delhi.





8. Acharya Murari Vats





Having a love for the subject of Astrology from a young age, Acharya Murari Vats has an approach that is a combination of traditional values and modern science. He holds a master's degree in Astrology from the University of Sanskrit, Shri Lal Bahadur Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, New Delhi. An astute professional, Acharya Murari Vats, has his expertise in areas including love and marriage, matchmaking, childbirth, health, Vaastu, evil eye, education, career, job transfers, competitive examinations, business partnerships.

His experience is monumental in the fields of Vedic Astrology, Prashna Shastra, Vaastu Shastra, Gemology, Rudraksha, and remedies. His incredible understanding of Astrology and his accurate readings and predictions have helped transform several lives. He reaches out to resolve problems for many people who reach out to him. With twelve years of experience behind him, Shri Acharya Vats is fluent in Hindi and resides in Delhi.





9.Shri Rajan Khillan





Shri Rajan Khillan has been practicing Astrology for the last five years. Drawn to this form of science, Shri Rajan Khullan holds a degree in Commerce from Delhi University. For this successful professional, Astrology is all about the realization of the self and perfection of oneself. He has delved deep in karmic astrology that is based on reincarnation and uses rituals to ward off mental problems for his clients. Based on birth charts, this immensely knowledgeable Astrologer offers astrological consultations that help overcome obstacles.

His acute sense of intuition guides him to give accurate predictions on issues related to health, marriage, family, relationship career, wealth, and finance. He offers consultations over the phone also. Shri Rajan Khillan is keen to pass on his knowledge to others and conducts postal and full-time astrological tuitions. This gifted Astrologer is an expert in Financial Astrology, Career Counselling, Medical Astrology, Corporate Astrology, Remedial Astrology, and Matchmaking. Residing in Delhi, he is fluent in English, Hindi, and Punjabi.





10. Shri Prashant Semwal





An Astrologer with immense knowledge and skills in the field of Vedic Astrology, Shri Semwal has been offering astrological services for the past twenty years. An Astrologer of significant repute, his vast knowledge in Vedic Astrology has consistently delivered accurate readings and predictions. His advice and horoscope readings have been amazingly accurate. He holds an MBA and an LLB degree to his credit. His consistent success on predictions has given him a vast clientele. A full-time Astrologist, Shri Semwal specializes in the field of marriage, love and relations, career, business, and finance. His astrological services include Vaastu, Rudraksha, Gems, and Shodashvargi Kundali. He is a native of Noida and is fluent in English and Hindi.





Astrologers are passionate about the study of Astrology and have mastered different branches of Vedic Astrology and related sciences. They have immense knowledge and expertise to guide people and provide sound advice. Some of them offer a combination of counseling, traditional and modern techniques as well as Vaastu, to ensure well-being. Their sharp intellect and intuition often lead them to guide people correctly and overcome obstacles. People experience a sense of relief with the benefits of Astrology, and it helps individuals make progress and live happy, prosperous, and stable lives.