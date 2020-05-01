The Top 10 Call Center Software in 2020 in the Covid 19 Era

If Covid 19 were a mischievous imp it would probably be laughing its head off at the way it has upended the entire world and brought nations to their knees. Ratings are going off the charts and companies are simply disappearing in the coronavirus blackhole. So, if you want to take a look at the top 10 call center software for the Covid 19 era, you would have to revise estimates because metrics for rating change.





1. Cisco

One cannot say it is the best but in terms of response to Covid 19 situation Cisco’s webex work from home contact center software deserves accolades. Strictly speaking, it may not be full-blown contact center software according to the definition but it helps to get things done when the world is under a blanket lockdown. Cisco offers a scalable cloud solution for 1000 concurrent agents. It has supervisor software, PSTN plugin, omnichannel features, routing and call transfers plus mobility. These are more than enough. Bravo Cisco.





2. Avaya Contact Center

If majority of top companies use Avaya there is a good reason to do so. Avaya stands for trust and excellence in its call center software. Avaya has risen to the Covid 19 occasion by offering its hosted video conferencing app Avaya Spaces for free to non-profit and education sector. It also offers free 60 day licence to Avaya spaces to enterprises that have adopted work from home solution. Video traffic on Avaya has increased 2100% since Covid-19 and that says it all.





3. Hubspot Help Desk Software

Hubspot integrates Aircall and its CRM plus automation tools, live chat and self-service tools to help clients serve customers better during the lockdown. Their response to the coronavirus situation is to reduce price of starter growth suite from $ 112.50 per month to $ 50 per month. Hubspot has increased limits on calling and suspended marketing email send limit. Enterprises can use their paid meeting, e-sign and video tools for free for 90 days from days of activation. They have not forgotten channel partners who will receive six month advance on commissions. This is food for thought.





4. Zendesk Talk

Zendesk Talk features, among other things, automatic ticket creation and it is priced affordably. Zendesk offers various versions to suit small, medium and large businesses. It is reliable and a worthy choice in this Covid 19 era.





5. Five 9 Cloud Contact Center Software

Five 9 has predictive dialer, ACD, IVR with speech recognition and blends inbound as well as outbound services plus omnichannel features. You get predictive, progressive and power dialers. It is hosted which means users can pay a monthly subscription or annual one and not worry about upgrades.





6. Cloud Talk

Cloud Talk is aimed at sales and service teams with automatic dialing process, IVR, smart routing and a dashboard plus apps for Win/Mac and iOS/Android with seamless data sync. You can integrate third party CRMs. Users enjoy SMS templates, IVR builder and power dialer with scripts and surveys. Users will find it a practical, down-to-earth solution to tide them over and even make it a permanent part of future ops.





7. 8*8 Virtual Call Centre

Small businesses and professionals will like the free standard plan. Go up to Pro level and you pay $ 50 per user per month. This software features skill based routing, queued callback, email, social media, inbound chat, reports, analytics and CRM integration. If the current pandemic forces you to consider a contact center solution, take a look at this one first.





8. Ytel

Ytel is pricier compared to 8*8. For what you pay you get voice API for inbound calls, outbound calls, IVR, recording, conferencing and transcription. There is support for local numbers, toll-free numbers, tracking numbers, SMS enabled business lines and short codes. You have intelligent routing, campaign builder and inbound lead conversion.





9. Ring Central Contact Center

RingCentral offers basic, advanced and ultimate plans. Its features include intelligent routing, IVR, virtual hold, omnichannel routing, outbound campaign management, social media interaction and chat. You get analytics, performance management, coaching and learning tools and screen recording. Do you need permission based access, encryption and ability to work through a disaster? Then this one could be for you.





10. HoduCC

If you want feature rich omnichannel contact center software then HoduCC is the one to choose. This one integrates Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Whatsapp along with voice, email, chat, SMS and WebRTC audio-video chat and conference. You can opt for in-premise solution or a hosted model. It is modular so take your pick of modules. The regular features include intelligent predictive dialer, skill based mapping, ACD and WebRTC phone. For this Covid 19 era it could be perfect since you could simply opt for its WebRTC mode and do away with expensive IP hardware. Then you have options of single or multi-tenant configuration, multi-level configurable dynamic IVR and real time analytics. The price is attractive. There is plenty more. Before you sign up for contact center software give HoduCC a try. It is a surprising winner.