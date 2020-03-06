A great team of data analysts can empower businesses to better serve their industries and customers in 2020. If your business is seeking a digital or strategic data-motivated transformation in the new decade, consider contacting one of the world’s best data analytics firms to jumpstart your journey to success.





1) Codal













Codal is a top international digital solutions firm with offices in the United States, Great Britain and India. Since 2009, Codal has leveraged its expertise to lead digital transformations that are proven to simplify workflows and boost conversions across custom data-driven solutions. Their professional, full-time teams of expert analysts, strategists, designers and developers provide data solutions to businesses and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world with services including data science and visualization, data-driven dashboards, IoT and more. Reach out to Codal today.





2) HIR Infotech













HIR Infotech, headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, is the world’s leading web scraping and data mining services provider. After just six years in the industry, they have successfully served 200+ clients. Their team of expert strategists, creatives and technologists offers all kinds of data-adjacent services, including processing, research and design and development for web and mobile. Reach out to HIR Infotech today.





3) H Data Systems













H Data Systems is a top big data analytics and business intelligence consultancy headquartered in New York City. Their data services transform business and enterprise with predictive analyses that obtain real-time results and has earned the trust of clients around the world. H Data Systems’ analysts provide trustworthy and impactful data science, warehousing, analytics, visualizations, migrations and more. Reach out to H Data Systems today.





4) Valens DataLabs













Valens DataLabs is an innovations lab headquartered in Ahmedabad, India. They serve their clients by collecting, organizing, storing and analyzing data. Their team of expert data engineers and scientists have a body of work that includes data-driven analytics applications, big data, data science and machine learning. Reach out to Valens DataLabs today.





5) Data Vizz













Data Vizz is a technology consultancy and digital analytics and solutions firm headquartered in Ahmedabad, India. Their team combines technology and business analytics to craft white-label solutions for clients in the business and finance, travel, utilities, consumer packaged goods, retail, tech and entertainment sectors. They offer a variety of data solutions utilizing a wide variety of technologies. Reach out to Data Vizz today.





6) Velox Core













Velox Core is a data services firm headquartered in Ahmedabad, India. They provide comprehensive web design and development services in addition to working with data analytics and visuals. Their portfolio of innovation spans across multiple industries and sectors. Reach out to Velox Core today.





7) HypeTeq













HypeTeq is a next-generation IT solutions firm headquartered in Ahmedabad, India. They strive to produce quick-to-market, client-centric deliverables that improve business’ CX, offering strategic IT consulting, product development, smart cloud operations and more, including data analytics. Reach out to HypeTeq today.





8) Brevitaz













Brevitaz is a data-driven solutions agency headquartered in Ahmedabad, India. Their team creates modular data-driven systems at scale, providing big data engineering and design and development services for mobile applications, search engines and data analytics platforms. Their proven project process is guaranteed to ensure repeatable success. Reach out to Brevitaz today.





9) Quixom













Quixom is a digital solutions firm headquartered in Lake City, Florida, specializing in web and mobile app development. Their portfolio includes custom dashboards with data visualization and analytics tools. Reach out to Quixom today.





10) Webrence













Webrence is a digital development outsourcing company headquartered in Ahmedabad, India. Since 2007, their firm has helped Fortune 500 enterprises create affordable high-quality solutions. Their team is composed of offshore freelance professionals with expertise in web development, app development, big data engineering and platform maintenance. Reach out to Webrence today.