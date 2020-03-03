Top 10 eCommerce Trends: All You Need to Watch Out Them in 2020

When it comes to online eCommerce business, Amazon is the largest online eCommerce marketplace and one of the most powerful brands in the world. The trend of online shopping is rapidly growing and has made it more comfortable for people to make easy shopping online. The way online shopping is changing from time to time as the new eCommerce trends are adopting with the passage of time.





It is reported that Global retail eCommerce sales will reach $4.2 billion by the end of 2020. People are rapidly expanding their online business in the field of eCommerce since it has expanded its fashion industry to the new height of success. The future of eCommerce is on the move and thousands of new marketplaces are expected to be running in the field of eCommerce. Here in this article, we will tell you and let you understand how eCommerce trends can boost your business sales in 2020 and what new ideas will help you scale your business to stand out from the crowd in 2020.





1. Augmented Reality Enhancements in Online Shopping

Online shopping has made people save time from going to various shops and helping them easily to buy products online and place an order while sitting at a place. Augmented reality can help you significantly reduce returns by giving an appealing 'try before you buy' digital experience. Innovative AR solutions allow customers to visualize the products in real-time, from the comfort of their own place or home.





According to Gartner, more than 100 million shoppers will prefer to make an online purchase using the AR solution by 2020, so it will be quite pleasant to see how eCommerce trends will shake customers in online shopping. The usage of augmented reality can be as simple as a text-notification for an eCommerce store that will help you improve the user experience, boost conversions, and great shopping experience by allowing them to see products in real-time at their own home or place.





2. Increasing Volume of Voice Search

It is estimated that more than 70% of people will prefer voice search for finding their relevant products or information over the internet like Google Assistant to do everything from knowing the weather to shopping the products online. According to the director of eCommerce solutions David Zimmerman, “Amazon Alexa and Google Home” will be on the high list in the commerce space by 2020. The people will be more depending on voice search and they will own a smart speaker to assist everything for them sitting at their home. It is predicted that more than 60% of US households will own smart speakers by 2020 which was just 15% in 2018. So, the usage of smart speakers are going to be increased day by day and people will be relying completely on voice search across the internet.





3. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly changing the way of online shopping which has helped online shoppers easily search for products or information by providing them with a great user experience over the internet. Artificial Intelligence has combined deep learning and machine learning with the increase in mobile eCommerce used by online retailers and eCommerce sites. It can be used to collect information about customers and help you adjust the site according to their needs and requirements. Apart from that online shopping has been most profitable for those who use the product recommendations into every part of their online shopping which helps customers find the most relevant products according to their search behaviour.





You can solve the significant challenges of customer segmentation and personalization by using intelligent algorithms for your eCommerce site more effectively. It will allow you to understand your customers better, so it will be more beneficial for you and your customers and help you increase sales and boost conversions effectively.





4. Progressive Web Page (PWA)

Progressive Web Application is considered to be the most significant web pages in the world of e-commerce which allows users to load the web page significantly faster on their mobile devices. As the fashion of online shopping is rapidly increasing and has become more mobile-friendly for its shoppers. So, it’s very important to use progressive web pages for their online eCommerce store as the usage of progressive web pages can make various profits to your eCommerce business. It gives customers a pleasant experience which lets them load faster these pages faster on their mobile device and doesn’t consume memory of their devices.





5. B2B Ecommerce Is Booming

eCommerce has become beneficial not only for B2C but also for B2B companies. The people are increasing their B2B business in the world of eCommerce. It is estimated that eCommerce B2B sales will reach $6.7 trillion by 2020. B2B retailers are significantly moving to eCommerce channel with the rise in mobile apps and marketplaces like Amazon to expand their business across the world.





According to a survey, more than 80% of B2B BigCommerce found accepting payment and orders on their website and it is more expected to increase the number of B2B companies by the end of 2020. Now it has changed the B2B players buying and selling the products online in eCommerce channel across the word.





6. On-Site Personalization

On-site personalization can help you build a customized website experience for every single visitor that comes to the web page. It aims to provide customers with great browsing experience and makes them feel like the digital equivalent during visiting every page of your online web store. With on-site personalization, online store owners can significantly increase their business sales and more revenue of their eCommerce website.





It helps you understand your customers and visitors a better way so you can offer them with various promotions, coupons, and discount codes to encourage them to purchase the products online. Which results in, increase the sales and boost conversions with high revenue on your eCommerce store.





According to the recent data which shows that on-site personalization can be helpful in reducing the number of bounce rates by 45% and increase the sales 55% higher than before. The increasing demand for freelance writers and eCommerce Magento developers are examples of on-site personalization. The people are increasingly relying on working as a freelancer and it is predicted that the number of freelancers can be higher by the end of the year 2020.





7. Chatbots Will Help You Improve Customer Shopping Experience

According to experts, more than 80% of online store owners will use Chat bot for improving the customer shopping experience by 2020. Chatbot plays a role like brick-and-mortar which helps online visitors and customers to instantly assist them regarding their question or queries they are having in their mind while browsing the products on your online web store. It helps store owners to communicate with hundreds of online visitors and customers that come to your eCommerce website for shopping. Chat bot makes them feel like someone is there to help them quickly about their questions or concerns and gives them a better shopping experience by taking personal attention and thoughtful recommendations based on their responses as compared to other online stores. According to the recent case study, it is found that more 70% of customers like to shop the products from a website having chatbots for answering their simple question or queries immediately at the time of purchasing. Thus, the chances of chatbots will be increased more by the end of 2020.





8. Mobile Shopping Is On The Top

When it comes to online shopping, people love to shop the products using their mobile devices while sitting at their own home or place. The ways of eCommerce are closing the gap between customers and shopkeepers and bringing the online physical store experience. Means, they can shop the products online without wasting their time and effort while walking to and from in the markets. Hence, the ways of eCommerce have made it simple, unique, and extremely fast for purchasing the products online and this is one of the biggest advantages for doing shopping from anywhere and anytime using your mobile phones.





It is estimated that more than 60% of US customers like to purchase the products using their mobile devices. Mobile-friendly websites have made customers comfortable in shopping the products online using their mobiles that’s because they don’t require laptops, tablets or computers or they don’t have to go anywhere instead of that they can browse the products and place the order using their mobile device from anywhere and anytime. So, not it has become compulsory for every eCommerce store owners to build their website mobile-friendly so they can offer a great user experience on their online store.





9. The Rise of Sustainability

The trend of sustainability is rapidly growing by taking full attention to the environment to save the planet

from harmful substances. Sustainability plays an important role in business models to packaging products and it will have a great impact on eCommerce businesses in the upcoming years. According to a survey, more than 70% of respondents want development in sustainability from the fashion industry by requesting them to lessen the product packaging and recommend to use eco-packaging of products at the time of delivery. By doing so they can prevent the environment from being polluted and save the planet as well. It is seen that more than four oceans were found having the wastes from the removal of products that were purchased online from the fashion industry. Amazon is considered to be the most popular and world largest e-commerce website selling products online across the globe has increased its efforts by asking merchants to embrace new packaging standards for better sustainability to save the environment. A huge number of industries and merchants are adopting new packaging solutions with the rise in environmental concerns.





10. Allow Customers to Come Back Through Subscriptions

It is expected that more than 80% of eCommerce stores using subscription plans to encourage customers coming back to their online store for purchasing. The subscription allows you to send emails notification to customers about various offers, promotions, discount codes, and sales announcements and encourage them again to visit your store to find out what’s new or what’s trending now and helps them to make a purchase according to their needs. It helps you keep updated your customers or online visitors about the latest products and various store activities to drive more traffic and high conversions on your online web store. It is expected that more than 90% of store owners will be adopting subscription plans at the end of the year 2020.

Summary

All of these were the top eCommerce trends that will highly impact on the eCommerce industry. There are many other eCommerce trends of 2020 remaining and we are excited to see what new trends will boost eCommerce and retail in the coming year. It is a fact that we have been adopting advanced tools and technology with the passing of time, so it is more likely depends on what coming years will bring new ideas to scale up the eCommerce fashion industry more effectively.