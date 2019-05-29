Why Businesses Need GST Compliant Billing Software?

The introduction of the GST system converted the complex indirect tax framework of India into an easy and integrated one. In the long run, the new tax reform-GST is going to overflow the Indian economy with positive effects. The successful GST implementation with a unified tax format throughout India is an arduous task, especially when all Indians are not on board with the GST related processes.

So to simplify and to automate the processes related to GST billing and adherence, a GST billing software is a must-have for all industries so that the new taxation system doesn’t deflect them from their core business operations. This article will elaborate a few reasons why businesses should adopt billing software which complies with all GST norms.





Ease the Filing of Data Invoicing

Almost all the companies use simple accounting software for all their billing processes which complicate the filing of the data and then integrating it with the online GST government portal. But with the GST compliant billing software, it becomes easy and simple to transfer the data from the software to the online GST portal.





Data Security

Nowadays data security is utmost important. With the GST billing software, your data is highly secured as this software are designed with high perfection, considering the security threats and keeping the security of your financial data at priority.





Ease the Management of the Documents while following GST norms

The GST system has mandated online documentation and has digitalised various documents like warning notices, documents related to refunds, invoices etc.Managing these documents manually is a tiresome job but the GST based billing software can manage and store these documents with ease. With the software, all the documents are classified on the basis of their types and are stored in various folders in accordance with the rules that have been introduced by the government under GST.





Ease the Invoicing Process

Under the GST taxation system, the invoicing has become complicated with various goods having different HSN codes and tax percentages. The normal billing software is not capable enough to calculate the right tax percentage and provide the right invoicing. Therefore using GST compliant software is a must to invoice various goods accurately and effortlessly.





Customization

The customization feature is where GST billing software adds eggs to one’s beer. The software can be customized as per the demands and needs of the business. The GST software is capable enough to address various types of tax penalties. Another advantage is that the GST software is highly flexible and can be easily combined with various other software as well.





Cost and Time Saving

GST software eases the process of keeping track of the invoices along with the calculation of the taxes individually for each and every invoice. With the GST compliant software, not only the whole invoicing process becomes very simple and easy but all finance related tasks ranging from invoicing to tax filing also becomes easy and saves lots of time and cost. Moreover, many genuine GST billing software is available in the market at affordable prices these days. So, investing in GST compliant software is quick simple, cheap and fruitful. Also if one wants to cut out the hassles of billing and filing, they can opt for Gen GST billing software for small business.





Artificial Intelligence gives the edge

The artificial intelligence of GST compliant billing software gives the edge to the businesses in filing the taxes. The complicated filing of taxes has been simplified with GST software. The company having branches pan India needs to file total 1073 tax returns in a single financial year while a company present in one state needs to file thirty-seven tax returns in one F.Y., which is obviously a daunting task. Artificial Intelligence eases the entire process of filing as many returns as you ought to.





Wrapping up

GST has tremendously affected small as well as medium-sized business firms. Now the customers are well aware of the amount of tax they are contributing to the government’s revenue. However these are some complications with this taxation mechanism but it holds the advantage for businessmen, customers and government. The good part is that the complications are least surviving in a meticulously designed GST compliance billing software. So why not go for that?





