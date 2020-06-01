Looking for top Mobile application development companies in India ?





One of the most difficult choices before starting your development process is to find a reliable Mobile application development company that can help you build the product of your choice. The right company should be able to understand your requirement and provide you with the right solution under a right timeline and budget.





According to a report, The mobile enterprise application market expected to grow from USD 48.24 Billion in 2016 to USD 98.03 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.24% from 2016 to 2021.





To reduce your research process, we have curated a list of Top Mobile application development companies In India . If you are looking for a top class app developer for your business, here is the list from whom you can explore your options :





List Of Top 10 Mobile Application Development Companies In India





1. Infigic Technologies





Infigic is a reputed app development company offering top notch Mobile application development services globally ranging from start-ups to large enterprises. Their experienced team designs and develops customer friendly mobile applications tailored to their customer needs. Their main objective is to build a long term and ongoing business relationship with clients by providing accurate, efficient and cost effective project delivery with satisfaction.





Hourly Billing: 15$- 20$/hour

Team Strength: 10 - 25

Headquarter: Ahmedabad, India

Service focus: Mobile App Development, React Native App Development, Mobile App UI Design





2. Hyperlink InfoSystem





Hyperlink Infosystem, an ISO 9001:2008 certified organization, is a renowned IT Software Solutions provider based in Ahmedabad, India. Established in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem, with it's dedicated and skilled team of professionals has able to create dynamic and cost effective solutions for it's clients that are based all over the USA, UK, Japan, Canada and other parts of the World.

Hyperlink Infosystem is believed to be one of the popular providers of IT services. The professional company is closely structured in such a way to offer more acquirable results and solutions for use in a variety of businesses, encountering problems in information and technology sector.





Hourly Billing: < $25 / hr

Team Strength: 250-999

Headquarter: Ahmedabad, India

Service focus: Mobile App Development, CRM & ERP Consulting





3. OpenXcell





OpenXcell is an industry-leading web, software and mobile application development company known for delivering innovative solutions and engaging apps. OpenXcell is renowned as one of the best app development companies in app space with its outstanding capabilities and world-class team of mobile app designers and mobile app developers. The company offers winning app strategies, stunning app designs.





Hourly Billing: < $25/hr

Team Strength: 50 - 249

Headquarter: Ahmedabad, India

Service focus: Mobile App Development





4. Konstant Infosolutions





Konstant Infosolutions is an industry leader in delivering successful Mobile and Web development solutions across the Globe. They have been working since 2003, and have 2500+ happy customers worldwide. Having delivered 3500+ successful applications, we have served 30+ large Enterprises as well as start-ups.





Hourly Billing: < $25/hr

Team Strength: 50 - 249

Headquarter: Jaipur, India

Service focus: Mobile App Development, Web Development, UX/UI Design





5. The NineHertz





The Nine Hertz is the fast growing Web and Mobile application development firm that is guided in delivering the products and views into mobile space with prime quality. Since 2008, The Nine hertz has been creating prodigious apps for world's most inventive brands. They have delivered more than 1000 mobile and web apps worldwide within both native and cross platforms.





Hourly Billing: < $25/hr

Team Strength: 50 - 249

Headquarter: Jaipur, India

Service focus: Mobile App Development, Web Development





6. Appinventiv





Appinventiv has established itself as a leading company in the mobility space within a short span of time. They have a team of adept mobile strategists, UX/UI designers, and app developers who form the core of its operations across the US, Europe, and APAC.





Hourly Billing: $25 - $49 / hr

Team Strength: 250 - 999

Headquarter: Noida, India

Service focus: Mobile App Development





7. ARKA Softwares





Arka Softwares is an ISO 9001:2015 certified and industry-leading web and mobile app development solution provider company with 100+ passionate developers and designers, based in Jaipur, India, having offices in, USA, UK, and Australia. They have been helping their consumer-oriented clients to drive business with their innovation-driven and contemporary web and mobile app solutions since our establishment in 2010.





Hourly Billing: < $25 / hr

Team Strength: 50 - 249

Headquarter: Jaipur, India

Service focus: Mobile App Development, Web Development





8. TechAhead





They are known for their perfection & excellence in mobile application development industry. TechAhead provides mobile consulting, design and development services and having world wide clientele and is famous for developing dynamic, interactive, and user-focused mobile applications with skilled team of working professional committed to quality and time.





Hourly Billing: $25 – $49/hr

Team Strength: 99 – 299

Headquarter: New Delhi, India

Service focus: Mobile App Development, Web Development





9. Prismetric





Prismetric is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Mobile Application Development Company having a development center in India with offices in USA & Brazil that offer exceptional applications development for iPhone, iPad and Android devices along with other web services to provide end-to-end solutions. They have strength of over 80+ highly skilled and competent mobile app developers and designers working with a sole mindset of customer satisfaction.





Hourly Billing: < $25 / hr

Team Strength: 50 - 249

Headquarter: Gandhinagar, India

Service focus: Mobile App Development, Web Development & Big Data Consulting





10 Hedgehog lab

Hedgehog lab is a global digital product consultancy that partners with brands and enterprises to help them achieve their business goals using emerging technologies. With over a decade’s experience in technology, design and product development, They’re experts at delivering digital solutions that deliver real, demonstrable business impact for their partners.





Hourly Billing: $100 - $149 / hr

Team Strength: 50 - 249

Headquarter: Hyderabad, India

Service focus: Mobile App Development

The mobile application development companies shared in the list are from my research& references. With this list I tried to reduce your work in finding the top mobile application development companies in India.