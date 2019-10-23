The world we live in today is predicated on accessibility and convenience. Nowhere is this phenomenon more apparent than in the meteoric rise of mobile apps. The last few years have witnessed tremendous growth in the number of mobile apps available on platforms such as Google Play and the Apple store. Not only has the number of apps gone up, but the variety of apps has also exploded. There is seemingly an app for anything you can think of. From fitness to shopping, all niches and bases have been covered.





It is no surprise then, that mobile gaming apps are a major part of this trend, with estimates finding that 33% of app downloads were mobile games in 2018. With such a considerable share in the market, mobile gaming apps provide an inviting playing field for any entrepreneur looking to make their mark on mobile app development. But how does one go about doing so? Well, the first step in this process is finding a suitable mobile game development company to build the game for you.

Choosing the right development agency can be an arduous process, so we’ve put together this list of top 10 development companies in 2019 to make things a little easier.

1. INORU









Inoru is a premier mobile and game app development company that provides advanced solutions to global businesses. They offer powerful development solutions at a scalable and cost-effective manner. With a multi-faceted development and marketing team, they have been an industry leader since their inception and entry into the market. With over 12+ years of experience in the industry and over 350+ projects delivered, they bring the expertise needed to make your mobile gaming app a sure-fire hit.





2. Gameanax









Gameanax is a game development studio based in California. Specialising in game development for desktops, tablets, and mobile phones, they have over 9+ years of experience in the industry and over 300+ clients across the globe. In addition to gaming, they have worked with various industries including automobile, healthcare, and sports to sell their products through VR/AR technology.





3. Appingine









Appingine is a mobile app development company that specializes in Websites, E-Commerce Services, Logo Designs, and Mobile Apps Design & Development services. With over 500+ projects under their belt, they are an industry leader with years of experience in making quality products for their customers.





4. Cubix









Located in Washington, Cubix is a leading mobile app and game development company with over 10+ years in the software development industry. Having worked with many fortune 500 companies, Cubix has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the tech world. With over 250+ launched apps and a staff of more than 150 developers under one roof, they have the personnel and the capability to bring your dream game to fruition.





5. HyperLink Infosystem









Started in 2011 by Harnil Oza, Hyperlink Infosystem is a mobile game development company that focuses on providing quick and easy solutions to their customers in an efficient manner. With over 7+ years of experience in mobile app design and development, they have delivered over 3000+ apps in a timely manner.





6. ChopDawg









Chopdawg is a mobile app and software development company founded in 2009. They specialize in app development but also work with blockchain and artificial intelligence. Working with both startups and established companies, they have launched over 300+ products so far.





7. Ninehertz









Ninehertz is a software solution company that has been churning out mobile apps for the last 9 years. A Microsoft certified company, they have delivered over 200+ projects in various industries such as E-Commerce, Food, and Restaurants, Health & Fitness, to name a few.





8. Tintash









Started in 2007 by Apple and Paypal alumni, Tintash is a mobile app development company specializing in providing dedicated remote support to clients. They have delivered over 80+ projects so far and boast of a fortune 500 client among their clientele.





9. RNF Technologies









Since setting up shop in 2009, this Houston based company has been steadily growing into a frontrunner in the industry. Dedicated to bringing cost-effective solutions to their customers, their motto includes on-time project delivery in an efficient manner. An ISO certified company with many awards under its belt, RNF Technologies brings credibility to the table.





10. Codal









Codal is a design and development agency that is dedicated to bringing a streamlined approach to their customers. With over 160+ clients, millions of end-users, and three global offices, they provide around the clock support for all your business needs. Their mission includes a transparent approach and real-time updates to their customers. Providing both on-site and off-site support, they enable their customers to reach their full potential.





Conclusion





Mobile game app development is one of the fastest-growing industries in the tech world today. Having seen ten of the best companies in this field, with the proper necessary research, there has never been a better time to invest in mobile game app development and come out on top.