Top 10 Online Tutoring Platforms for Students in 2020

Have you ever thought how different was the previous decade that we left and this

decade we are entering into? The previous decade where the world was divided into

two zones (north and south zone) came up with the third zone that engulfed all zones

together- Digital Zone.





Online Tutoring is the newest trend of the digital town where students have the power to

learn and study online at their own chosen schedules, teachers and fees. This allows

them to learn at their desired pace and ask their doubts multiple times.

As we are progressing toward one more year of opportunities, hopes, and learning. We

are sharing the top 10 online tutoring platforms that will make your 2020 UpGRADED

with interactive learning!





1. Tutor.com





· Price- $39.99-$114.99/month, or $.75/minute

· Highlights- Multiple subjects, Qualified Teachers, SAT/ACT packages





Tutor.com





Tutor.com is one of the most used online tutoring platforms used across the USA. They

have collaborated with the U.S military and provide education to them online. They

publish the articles that are written by their tutors guiding them through lessons or tips

and tricks to learn. They have tutoring and homework help like multiple packages for the

students.





2. Chegg





· Price- Chat, $6.95/lesson or $14.95/month, Video call- $30/month

· Highlights- Online library, Flashcards





Chegg.com

Chegg is the convenient online tutoring platform that matches the students with the

tutors according to the requirements filled by the student. They have also adopted the

new style of teaching through flashcards that make students learn and understand

concepts better with visuals. The parents can also talk to tutors and take the report of

their child directly. The Chegg tutors are asked to show their experience in tutoring and

teaching in the past which ensures the quality tutoring services to the student. The e-

library gives access to multiple books to the students.









3. Wyzant





· Price- Ranges from about $10-$700/hour

· Highlights- Tutor Comparisons, Digital classroom





wyzant.com





It comes with a “good fit guarantee” feature that makes your first lesson free of cost if

you do not like their way of teaching. You can study in the digital classrooms with your

chosen tutor after comparison on the basis of qualification, prices, and experience.

Learn and study through online video chats for easy learning is also available.





4. Skooli





· Price- $.82/minute, minimum 15 minutes ($12.30)

· Highlights- Friendly user-interface, Math tutors





skooli.com





Skooli is known for its expertise in math tuition. There are no bounded subscriptions

and you can pay only when you want to study. The student can directly put their

question and the Skooli Team finds an appropriate tutor to respond to the answer with

an attached solution. This platform is very popular for solution-driven queries.





5. SmarThinking





· Price- 1 hour, $35 and 4 hours, $125 (valid for 4 months)

· Highlights- 25 Subjects, Quick response





SmarThinking

The tutors teaching at SmartThinking get certified under the organization after qualifying

certain parameters and 90% of the staff is doctorate or post-graduated in their

respective fields. The parent/child can drop the query of a live session or schedule their

class. The queries are expected to be addressed within a day due to 24x7 support

system.





6. TutorEye.com





· Price- Pay as you go $.50 per minute, Monthly packages from $7.49

· Highlights- Free trial, qualified staff, whiteboard interactive classes

TutorEye.com





It is one of the lowest fee-charging tutoring platforms that provide tuition for multiple

subjects from qualified tutors. The students have the liberty to choose and fix their study

schedules as per their convenience. They also provide live sessions to the students

where students can ask and learn from the teachers via face to face interaction. They

provide whiteboard interaction facilities that help a student to communicate their

problems to the tutor and get their concepts more clear easily.





7. TutorMe.com





· Price- $1/minute, 1 hour monthly- $39/month, 2 hours monthly-$69 and 4 hours

monthly- $119

· Highlights- Qualified teachers, 30-sec response





Tutorme.com

The platform claims to have the tutors that are selected after intensive rounds of

interview and verification. They further say that the acceptance rate is 4% of the

applied tutors who could be connected within 30 seconds after receiving tuition

requests. The lessons that are taught go in an archive (audio, video or written) from

where they could be fetched out and revised again just like a normal textbook

revision. They also offer a free trial.





8. ClubZ.com





· Price- Varies as per request and demand of tutors

· Highlights- pre-K courses, 300 subjects

Clubztutoring.com









ClubZ provides in-home and online tutoring services to the students. They claim to

improve the grade of students by 2 letters within a span of 60 days of tuition. They

further promise to pay the money back after the first lecture is the student is not

satisfied with the tutoring services. They provide tuition for many subjects ranging from

basic subjects like math, science to music lessons and foreign languages.





9. TutorDoctor





· Price- Average of $40-$80 (may vary as per requirements)

· Highlights- Access to multiple practice tests and study material





Tutordoctor.com





They have a vast network of around 28000 people that help students to reach their

desired tutor. They provide online tutoring extension to the students from grades 3-

12. They are available 24x7 for student convenience. They get all their tutoring

sessions recorded that helps a child to refresh and revise when needed.





10. Revolution Prep





· Price- $99/month to $399 and $1,199 for test preparations

· Highlights- Group tuition, SAT/ACT study packages

revolutionprep.com









The tutors enrolled with Revolution Prep are the full-time employees that are claimed to

work with utmost dedication for the student. They are known for their special study

programs designed exclusively to prepare students for SAT/ACT exams. They also

provide homework help in 37 subjects.





This is the list of all leading tutoring platforms, however, it is about finding the one which

serves your purpose best because each child is unique in his own way and requires a

different style of learning.







