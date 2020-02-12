Top 20 Application Development Companies in Bangalore
- +0
- +0
Top 20 Application Development Companies in Bangalore
Sketching startup stories with a myriad of application development companies, Bangalore is rightly called the startup hub of India. Though close competitions persist with other world cities, the cut-throat edge found in Bangalore’s tech is yet unmatched at many levels. Needless to say, in such a swarm of talent, it is exceedingly difficult to pin-point exactly the growth driving factors of companies. But trust us to make it easier for you. Read below for a crash course on top 20 application development companies in Bangalore.
Heptagon Technologies: - Your Growth Catalyst
Heptagon Technologies (an associate company of Quess Corp), founded in 2017, is a next-generation IT services company. Planning to outsource your application development, Heptagon will be your one-stop software shop for all your development needs.
Heptagon Technologies leverage disruptive digital technologies to meet increasing market demands. With Heptagon Technologies you will find an entire gamut of services scaling from web designing to hybrid application development using latest technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, etc.
Services
- Digital Transformation
- Application Development
- Internet of Things
- Robotic Process Automation
- Data Analytics
- Block-chain Development
Solutions
- Digidesk
- Peopledesk
- Ara - Visitor Management System
- Focus
Happiest Minds
With a tagline that reads ‘A Mindful IT Company’, Happiest Minds is an application development company having a presence in diverse segments. Happiest Minds makes use of a bundle of cutting edge software and state-of-the-art modern technologies like big data analytics, Internet of Things, AI & Cognitive Computing, Blockchain etc. to chart out specific tailor-made business solutions across industry segments.
This application development company is ISO 27001:2013 certified and uses international best practices in information security. Its mission is simple yet deep, ‘Happiest People. Happiest Customers’.
Here’s a list of services this application development company offers:
Services
- Agile Infrastructure
- Data Management
- Digital Transformation Services
- Managed Infrastructure & Security Services
- Product Engineering Services
- IT Security Services
- Web Technologies
Oh! You can also check out their resource center for a sneak-peek into saved materials and a recent update on the company.
Y Media Labs
An impressive list of clients and a glorious history of clocking in $200 billion in 10 years, Y Media Labs is a Silicon Valley giant. With a record of designing websites, apps, interfaces, AI etc., Y Media Labs is an end-to-end product strategy, design and development partner for your company.
A creative agency at heart, Y Media Labs gained a strong foothold in the market with its strong understanding and people skills. Helmed by Harvard and Stanford alumni, this mobile application company is a distinguished service provider to 30 of the Fortune 500 companies.
Here’s a list of what you can contact Y Media Labs for:
- Creative Designing
- Digital Solutions
More into partnering with clients for a holistic problem solver, than just coding out another app, Y Media Labs also garnered the attention of the late Mr. Jobs for their innovative work.
DxMinds
A mobile application development company, DxMinds is a global company with presence across continents. With a multitude of app solutions in its kitty, DxMinds is true-blue agency with technology side-arms to help roll-out complete products.
DxMinds specialize in the following:
- Mobile Application Development
- Chatbots Modelling and Development
- Infrastructure Management
- Artificial Intelligence
- Blockchain Services
- AR/ VR/ MR Services
Sourcebits
One of Bangalore’s best application development companies, Sourcebits is known for having an impressive clientele including the Bank of America and IBM. Specifically mastering the user experience, Sourcebits helps strategize, design and develop mobile applications. It also helps in consultation with marketing, analytics and management processes. It is ideally suited for mobile application development.
TechJini
With a classic opener stating 360 degree of design, development and deployment, TechJini has been certified by Google as an official developer agency, which speaks volumes of its capability in the market. Primarily an application development company with a focus on both the mobile and web markets, TechJini has achieved record success with more than 250 apps delivered; millions of dollars added to clients’ pockets and five times increase in order numbers on a daily basis for one of India’s largest e-Commerce players.
You can contact them for:
- Mobile App Development
- Web Development
- Cloud Solutions
- Digital Transformation Services and Consulting
- UI/UX Design and Prototyping
- Digital Platform Development
- IoT Application Development and Integration
- Virtual Reality
- Data Science
- IT Staffing
- Chatbots
- Wearable
- Mobile App Testing
- Offshore Development Services
- Custom Captive Centers
GeekyAnts
Calling itself a product studio, GeekyAnts designs and develops apps for users ranging from some of the biggest names in the industry to nascent start-ups. With a young and energetic team at the helm of operations, GeekyAnts does everything app. You can get in touch to discuss your latest idea or to upgrade your product features, plus their UI/UX services are highly appreciated all over.
Nextbrain Technologies
An award-winning company, Nextbrain Technologies is easily one of the best application development companies in Bangalore. In less than four years, this young company has emerged as a client-favourite organization with its best-in-class practices and well-tailored solutions.
Here’s a list of services this application development company specialises in:
- Mobile App Development
- Web Application Development
- Driver App Development
- CMS Development
- Trending Apps Development
- Developer Hiring Pool
- Internet Marketing Services
CognitiveClouds
A product development company, CognitiveClouds is a Google certified agency located in Bangalore. With a reputation for being a product caring company, CognitiveClouds made its foray as an application development company in the year 2012. And has since then, become a distinguished company serving some of the top names in the industry.
Read below to check out its list of offerings:
- SaaS Development
- Omni Channel Ecommerce
- IoT Application Development
- Enterprise Mobility
- Web Application Development
- Responsive Web Design
- Mobile App Development
Appscrip
Being known to be one of Bangalore’s fastest growing application development companies, Appscrip has come out with some of the best and most-in-use apps in the market today. It is easily and conveniently customisable, thereby attracting a wide range of clientele.
Here’s a list of services offered by Appscrip:
- Mobile App Development
- Web Application Development
- UI/UX Development
- Internet of Things
- Salesforce Development
7C Studio
A young application development company of dynamic professionals, 7C Studio brings alive your wildest and futuristic ideas. Having worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, this company is blessed with an excellent clientele and rockstar employees.
You can contact the application development company for the following services:
- Blockchain Solutions
- Augmented Reality Applications and Solutions
- Mobile Applications
Zerozilla
An internet company through and through, Zerozilla offers holistic services ranging from web and mobile application development to digital marketing. With a flexible working style and an eye for detail, Zerozilla easily makes a place for itself in this list.
Here’s a list of what this application development company excels at:
- Web Development
- App Development
- Digital Branding Solutions
- Internet Marketing
Appiness Interactive Pvt. Ltd.
A digital consulting and technology firm at its heart, Appiness Interactive Pvt. Ltd. Is nearing a decade of rendering its services to some of the best and most sought after names in the industry. Having the distinction of being an award winning application development company, Appiness Interactive Pvt. Ltd. Serves newbie start-ups as well as the mammoth multinational companies.
Take a look at their offerings below:
- UI/UX development
- Web Application Development
- Mobile Application Development
- Blockchain Services
- Digital Marketing Services
- Enterprise Digital Consulting
Getmyappz
With an eye-catching tagline that reads ‘creating next best thing’, Getmyappz excels at being one of the best iOS and Android mobile application development company in Bangalore. Take a sneak peek into the list of services Getmyappz offers:
- Android and iOS Application Development
- Custom Mobile App Development
- Enterprise Mobility Solutions
- UI/UX Designs
- Digital Marketing Services
Sugoi Labs
Named after the Japanese word of ‘awesome’, Sugoi Labs is a renowned application development company particularly catering to start-ups. Known for its innovative solutions and best-in-class services, Sugoi Labs bring in a rich experience encompassing business management solutions, online marketing, socio-cultural solutions etc. Read below to know what services this application development company offers:
- Augmented Reality Solutions
- Web Development Services
- App Development
- Cross platform App Deployment
- MVP
Oh! They also perform excellent customisation services, so checkout if you’d like something crafted just for you.
Om Software Pvt. Ltd.
Popularly known as OMS, Om Software is an end-to-end web based application service provider. Encompassing an array of services catering to wide industry ranges, OMS is also home to career rockstars pro at data mining and data warehousing, system programming, network management and troubleshooting and application development services. This application development company offers the following services:
- Mobile and Web App Development
- UX/UI Development
- QA & Audit Services
- IT Consulting Services
- Content and Publishing Services
Cumulations Technologies
Believing in keeping it simple and straightforward, Cumulations Technologies excel at web and app development services. Having a rich clientele comprising the world’s best companies, this application development company also offers, IoT application development services, UI/UX design services and AI applications.
Day1 Technologies
This renowned application development company brings to life your futuristic ideas with a combination of the following services:
- Application Development
- Experience Design
- AI and AR/VR Development
- Launch Marketing
- Robotic Process Automation
Openxcell
Taking customisation as its differentiation, this renowned application development company offers the following:
- App Development
- Business Intelligence Analytics
- AI
- IoT
- Digital Marketing
- UI/UX Development
B2C Info Solutions
With numerous awards under its belt, B2C Info Solutions is a multinational application development company. It offers the following services:
- App Development
- Digital Transformation Consulting
- SAP Consulting
- Resource Hiring
here you can find few of the best application development companies in Bangalore.
- appdevelopment
- open-source-software-development
- application-development
- custom software development company
- mobile software development
- +0
- +0