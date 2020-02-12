Top 20 Application Development Companies in Bangalore

Sketching startup stories with a myriad of application development companies, Bangalore is rightly called the startup hub of India. Though close competitions persist with other world cities, the cut-throat edge found in Bangalore’s tech is yet unmatched at many levels. Needless to say, in such a swarm of talent, it is exceedingly difficult to pin-point exactly the growth driving factors of companies. But trust us to make it easier for you. Read below for a crash course on top 20 application development companies in Bangalore.

Heptagon Technologies - Your Growth Catalyst





Heptagon Technologies (an associate company of Quess Corp), founded in 2017, is a next-generation IT services company. Planning to outsource your application development, Heptagon will be your one-stop software shop for all your development needs.





Heptagon Technologies leverage disruptive digital technologies to meet increasing market demands. With Heptagon Technologies you will find an entire gamut of services scaling from web designing to hybrid application development using latest technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, etc.

Services

Digital Transformation

Application Development

Internet of Things

Robotic Process Automation

Data Analytics

Block-chain Development

Solutions

Digidesk

Peopledesk

Ara - Visitor Management System

Focus





A Mindful IT Company

With a tagline that reads ‘A Mindful IT Company’, Happiest Minds is an application development company having a presence in diverse segments. Happiest Minds makes use of a bundle of cutting edge software and state-of-the-art modern technologies like big data analytics, Internet of Things, AI & Cognitive Computing, Blockchain etc. to chart out specific tailor-made business solutions across industry segments.

This application development company is ISO 27001:2013 certified and uses international best practices in information security. Its mission is simple yet deep, ‘Happiest People. Happiest Customers’.

Here’s a list of services this application development company offers:

Services

Agile Infrastructure

Data Management

Digital Transformation Services

Managed Infrastructure & Security Services

Product Engineering Services

IT Security Services

Web Technologies

Oh! You can also check out their resource center for a sneak-peek into saved materials and a recent update on the company.





Y Media Labs

An impressive list of clients and a glorious history of clocking in $200 billion in 10 years, Y Media Labs is a Silicon Valley giant. With a record of designing websites, apps, interfaces, AI etc., Y Media Labs is an end-to-end product strategy, design and development partner for your company.





A creative agency at heart, Y Media Labs gained a strong foothold in the market with its strong understanding and people skills. Helmed by Harvard and Stanford alumni, this mobile application company is a distinguished service provider to 30 of the Fortune 500 companies.





Here’s a list of what you can contact Y Media Labs for:

Creative Designing

Digital Solutions

More into partnering with clients for a holistic problem solver, than just coding out another app, Y Media Labs also garnered the attention of the late Mr. Jobs for their innovative work.

A mobile application development company, DxMinds is a global company with presence across continents. With a multitude of app solutions in its kitty, DxMinds is true-blue agency with technology side-arms to help roll-out complete products.





DxMinds specialize in the following:

Mobile Application Development

Chatbots Modelling and Development

Infrastructure Management

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain Services

AR/ VR/ MR Services

Sourcebits

One of Bangalore’s best application development companies, Sourcebits is known for having an impressive clientele including the Bank of America and IBM. Specifically mastering the user experience, Sourcebits helps strategize, design and develop mobile applications. It also helps in consultation with marketing, analytics and management processes. It is ideally suited for mobile application development.

TechJini

With a classic opener stating 360 degree of design, development and deployment, TechJini has been certified by Google as an official developer agency, which speaks volumes of its capability in the market. Primarily an application development company with a focus on both the mobile and web markets, TechJini has achieved record success with more than 250 apps delivered; millions of dollars added to clients’ pockets and five times increase in order numbers on a daily basis for one of India’s largest e-Commerce players.





You can contact them for:

Mobile App Development

Web Development

Cloud Solutions

Digital Transformation Services and Consulting

UI/UX Design and Prototyping

Digital Platform Development

IoT Application Development and Integration

Virtual Reality

Data Science

IT Staffing

Chatbots

Wearable

Mobile App Testing

Offshore Development Services

Custom Captive Centers

GeekyAnts

Calling itself a product studio, GeekyAnts designs and develops apps for users ranging from some of the biggest names in the industry to nascent start-ups. With a young and energetic team at the helm of operations, GeekyAnts does everything app. You can get in touch to discuss your latest idea or to upgrade your product features, plus their UI/UX services are highly appreciated all over.

NextBrain

An award-winning company, Nextbrain Technologies is easily one of the best application development companies in Bangalore. In less than four years, this young company has emerged as a client-favourite organization with its best-in-class practices and well-tailored solutions.





Here’s a list of services this application development company specialises in:

Mobile App Development

Web Application Development

Driver App Development

CMS Development

Trending Apps Development

Developer Hiring Pool

Internet Marketing Services

CognitiveClouds

A product development company, CognitiveClouds is a Google certified agency located in Bangalore. With a reputation for being a product caring company, CognitiveClouds made its foray as an application development company in the year 2012. And has since then, become a distinguished company serving some of the top names in the industry.





Read below to check out its list of offerings:

SaaS Development

Omni Channel Ecommerce

IoT Application Development

Enterprise Mobility

Web Application Development

Responsive Web Design

Mobile App Development

AppScrip

Being known to be one of Bangalore’s fastest growing application development companies, Appscrip has come out with some of the best and most-in-use apps in the market today. It is easily and conveniently customisable, thereby attracting a wide range of clientele.





Here’s a list of services offered by Appscrip:

Mobile App Development

Web Application Development

UI/UX Development

Internet of Things

Salesforce Development

7C Studio

A young application development company of dynamic professionals, 7C Studio brings alive your wildest and futuristic ideas. Having worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, this company is blessed with an excellent clientele and rockstar employees.





You can contact the application development company for the following services:

Blockchain Solutions

Augmented Reality Applications and Solutions

Mobile Applications

ZerOZilla

An internet company through and through, Zerozilla offers holistic services ranging from web and mobile application development to digital marketing. With a flexible working style and an eye for detail, Zerozilla easily makes a place for itself in this list.





Here’s a list of what this application development company excels at:

Web Development

App Development

Digital Branding Solutions

Internet Marketing

Appiness Interactive

A digital consulting and technology firm at its heart, Appiness Interactive Pvt. Ltd. Is nearing a decade of rendering its services to some of the best and most sought after names in the industry. Having the distinction of being an award winning application development company, Appiness Interactive Pvt. Ltd. Serves newbie start-ups as well as the mammoth multinational companies.





Take a look at their offerings below:

UI/UX development

Web Application Development

Mobile Application Development

Blockchain Services

Digital Marketing Services

Enterprise Digital Consulting

GetMyAppZ

With an eye-catching tagline that reads ‘creating next best thing’, Getmyappz excels at being one of the best iOS and Android mobile application development company in Bangalore. Take a sneak peek into the list of services Getmyappz offers:

Android and iOS Application Development

Custom Mobile App Development

Enterprise Mobility Solutions

UI/UX Designs

Digital Marketing Services

SugoiLabs

Named after the Japanese word of ‘awesome’, Sugoi Labs is a renowned application development company particularly catering to start-ups. Known for its innovative solutions and best-in-class services, Sugoi Labs bring in a rich experience encompassing business management solutions, online marketing, socio-cultural solutions etc. Read below to know what services this application development company offers:

Augmented Reality Solutions

Web Development Services

App Development

Cross platform App Deployment

MVP

Oh! They also perform excellent customisation services, so checkout if you’d like something crafted just for you.

OM Software





Popularly known as OMS, Om Software is an end-to-end web based application service provider. Encompassing an array of services catering to wide industry ranges, OMS is also home to career rockstars pro at data mining and data warehousing, system programming, network management and troubleshooting and application development services. This application development company offers the following services:

Mobile and Web App Development

UX/UI Development

QA & Audit Services

IT Consulting Services

Content and Publishing Services





Believing in keeping it simple and straightforward, Cumulations Technologies excel at web and app development services. Having a rich clientele comprising the world’s best companies, this application development company also offers, IoT application development services, UI/UX design services and AI applications.

DayOne

This renowned application development company brings to life your futuristic ideas with a combination of the following services:

Application Development

Experience Design

AI and AR/VR Development

Launch Marketing

Robotic Process Automation

OpenCell

Taking customisation as its differentiation, this renowned application development company offers the following:

App Development

Business Intelligence Analytics

AI

IoT

Digital Marketing

UI/UX Development

B2C Info Solutions

With numerous awards under its belt, B2C Info Solutions is a multinational application development company. It offers the following services:

App Development

Digital Transformation Consulting

SAP Consulting

Resource Hiring





here you can find few of the best application development companies in Bangalore.