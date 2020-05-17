20 Inspirational Quotes For Kids/Parents To Overcome Covid-19

As we are moving closer to almost 2 months of lockdown due to COVID 19, it is taking a toll on elder and kids. We must admit that kids are more prone to get annoyed and cranky due to staying at home in closed environments. A child is like a free bird, who loves to fly and learn.





It is especially stressful for younger kids' to understand why everything stopped. Why they cannot go out to play with friends? Why they are not allowed to go to school? So, what an innocent child's mind can do to cope with long and fearful lockdown?





Here, the role of parents/families is of the utmost importance. Indeed, parents do feed their children to fill their tummy, but they also need to feed them emotionally and mentally to not affected by this global challenge.





In current scenarios, it is important than ever, that parents give adequate attention to improve immunity and the holistic well-being of the child.





Inspiratonal quotatioin for kids and Parents during COVID 19





Here are the top 20 inspirational quotes for young kids ( and their parents) to help them pass through this demanding time.





“Choose your friends with caution, plan your future with purpose, and frame your life with faith.” – Thomas S. Monson





“To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe.” – Anatole France





“All your dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them” – Walt Disney





“You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” – A.A. Milne





“Don’t just read the easy stuff. You may be entertained by it, but you will never grow from it.” – Jim Rohn





“In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing. The worst thing you can do is nothing.” – Theodore Roosevelt





“Why fit in when you were born to stand out?” -Dr. Seuss





“Nothing is particularly hard if you break it down into small jobs.” – Henry Ford





“I don’t love studying. I hate studying. I like learning. Learning is beautiful.” – Natalie Portman





“You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” – Mahatma Gandhi





“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.” – Albert Einstein





“It always seems impossible until it is done.” – Nelson Mandela





"​All students can learn and succeed, but not on the same day in the same way." – William G. Spady





"The more you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go." – Dr. Seuss





“It is better to be a failure at something you love than to be a success at something you hate.” – George Burns





“Don’t be afraid of life’s challenges”. – Louisa May Alcott





“Always chase your dreams instead of running from your fears.” – Anonymous





“Children must be taught how to think, not what to think. “ – Margaret Mead





“No kid is unsmart. Every kid’s a genius at something. Our job is to find it. And then encourage it.” – Robin Sharma





“Before you act, listen. Before you react, think. Before you spend, earn. Before you criticize, wait. Before you pray, forgive. Before you quit, try. ” – Ernest Hemingway