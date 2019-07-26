Some Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi That Can Teach Us A Lot

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was a great freedom fighter and a Lawyer of India and he played a major role in the independence of the country. He wanted to follow the path of ‘non-violence’ in order to get freedom for his country. He is a true role model for everyone and we can all learn a lot from him.





The things he did were great and the things he said were impactful. Indians pay their respects to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi by calling him Mahatma Gandhi or Gandhiji. Many are inspired by the things he said and I will be sharing some of his most inspiring quotes.





Not only will I be sharing these quotes, but I’ll also explain their meaning. So, here are some quotes by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi that can teach a lot about life:





“An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind”





Mahatma Gandhi is referring to violence here. If we revert to violent behavior with violence, there’ll be no difference between us and the person who initiated the violence. The same can be said for abusive verbal behavior: if someone disrespects you by saying something offensive and you retaliate in a similar manner, there’ll be no difference between you and him.





“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony”





Happiness is a feeling that can only be achieved by thinking positive thoughts, saying positive things, and doing the things that are positive for you as well as for the others. Thinking negative thoughts, saying negative things, and doing the things that are negative for others won’t lead you towards a happy life. True happiness comes from harmony.





“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong”





The one who forgives or who understands the true meaning of forgiveness shall be considered as a strong individual. On the other hand, the one who doesn’t forgive or doesn’t understand the true meaning of forgiveness shall be considered as a weak individual. Now, Gandhiji didn’t give any ultimatum with this statement, rather he just passed a message which makes a lot of sense. We should learn how to be a bigger person and forgive.





“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will”





True strength is not the result of physical training and capacity. It is measured by the undefeatable will to work and overcome all the obstacles in life. If you truly believe you can achieve something, you will be able to achieve it and that will be your biggest and truest strength.





“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed”





People are greedy and that’s the message Gandhiji wants to convey with the help of this quote. If you aren’t greedy, the Earth has enough to fulfill your needs and if you are greedy then even the Earth can’t fulfill your needs or should I say ‘greeds’. The lesson here is we won’t feel incomplete or unhappy if we aren’t greedy.





“I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet”





Here, dirty feet refer to negative or corruptive thoughts. By taking himself as an example, Gandhiji tells us that we should never let anyone corrupt or fill our minds with negative thoughts. Our thoughts and choices must be our own and no one must have the power to manipulate or change them.





“The future depends on what we do in the present”





Our future is the product of our present. It will be positive and good if we perform positive activities in our present. On the other hand, it will not be positive and good if we do not perform positive activities in our present. Do good today, to get good tomorrow. Always perform good deeds and be kind to others.





“In a gentle way, you can shake the world”





Sometimes, being gentle is the answer. You don’t have to be aggressive in order to achieve something or make a buzz in the world. It can be done in a gentle and humble manner. You can achieve a lot in life by taking the gentle and humble approach, even more than you’ll achieve if you take the aggressive approach.