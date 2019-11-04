Importance of User Interface (UI) & User Experience (UX) in Software & Mobile App Development

A user interface is nothing but how a user interacts with the device. The key to having a good user interface is to make the customer intuitively know how to use the device with little to no help. An interactive and intuitive user interface design goes a long way in making sure this happens.





Why is it important to have a good UI/UX design





Whether it is about using the self-service checkout machines, mobile apps or online shop, a thoughtlessly designed interface design that is not intuitive for its users may have the users abandoning their session with frustration, ending up buying nothing from your store. Your effort to optimise the user interface design can make a huge difference to the sales conversions happening on your platform. For all the consumer-facing applications, the design must be intuitive or there is a risk of shopping cart abandonment, however, for enterprise applications, it used not to be a primary requisite. As long as it was possible to perform the job, the user interface design could be less intuitive too. This is what was conventionally believed and followed. In the modern competitive times, things have changed, however. In times when we are surrounded by smart and intuitive applications, enterprise users also need to be treated as the consumers of the applications who would prefer to use an intuitive and easy-to-use application.









Advantages of using a spontaneous and excellent UI/UX Design





By designing an intuitive user interface of the applications, you benefit only when the user is successful and efficient in using them and intuitive design makes sure of this success by anticipating the needs of the users in advance. For all the effort of achieving such a design, there is a great return on your investment.





Here are some of the key benefits of a well-designed application:





Increased Customer Acquisition – By creating a good and intuitive UI/UX design, you do not only ensure an efficient product design but you also ensure good business by acquiring more customers. With a good design, there are bound to be more customers who will be able to relate with your design and more comfortable in using your application for its user-friendliness.





High Customer Retention – Technology is always evolving with constant advancements and this gives rise to immense competition in the technological world. Good and intuitive application design can help you achieve the retention of the customers using your application just for the reason that they are happy and comfortable using your application.





Lesser Cost of Maintenance and Support – With a well-designed application working smoothly and in a user-friendly manner, the costs involved in having to maintain and debug it or reworking on certain features that are not going down well with the consumers, get automatically minimised. For poorly designed apps, one must bother to ensure training, documentation, and support and the costs involved in all these endeavours get added.





Higher Productivity – With improved user experience, come the improvements in one’s productivity. And when we consider the increased productivity in terms of the number of users and the hours in a day when the application is being used, the financial impacts produced by it are remarkable, ensuring the application’s success and in turn, your success too.





The rapidly changing and evolving technology makes it all the more important to ensure that the UI/UX design is intuitive and user-friendly, to say the least. It is about time your company embraced a compelling and easy-to-use design for your application and attract more users by cutting through the clutter of the ordinary and poorly designed application offering the same use with less convenience.