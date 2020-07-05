Blogging and content writing has now become a mainstream job and a source of income for many people around the world. Consistently, every day more than a thousand blog posts show up online with a simple mission of making money. New bloggers who are looking into getting the same success are searching for ways to be a better writer.





Many people and bloggers think blogging is a combination of art and science. For me, there are no right ways to become a successful blogger. There are a lot of individuals who've worked admirably well, and I figured it is valuable to gain experience from them.





Particularly, when you begin blogging, you will, in general, commit numerous errors and that is the reason I strongly prescribe every single new blogger to first gain experience and follow tips from the top bloggers.





Blogging is a simple activity where you only have to express your thoughts on a particular topic. Particularly, when you intend to make a living out of blogging, you have to deal with numerous things, including:

Content writing

Search engine optimization

Advertising and promotions

Monetization





Also, some more. Remember one thing; a blog has no restriction; it can be perhaps the greatest brand in the coming days. Without wasting any more time, let's take a look at some of the best blogging tips for beginners from a pro blogger.





1. Patience is necessary in order to become a blogger

For someone who wants to become a pro blogger needs passion and patience. You won't start making money in a day, week, or so, it is necessary to be patient. Blogging is a scheme for making money online quickly and easily.

You have to wait for the money, and it will possibly come, in case you devise an appropriate tactic for your blog. When a blogger doesn't make money, they usually get disheartened, and many quit also. This won't help. Be passionate and keep blogging.





2. Find your niche

According to Statista, the quantity of bloggers in the U.S alone is 31.7 million. What's more, that is just the United States of America!!!





Which implies: in case you're beginning a blog today, you have to face competition. Fortunately, there is an approach to stand out in this crowd.





Choose an appropriate niche for the content which you know and enthusiastic about writing and sharing. I don't get that's meaning? This is one of the most important questions asked by new bloggers. Niche is concentrating on a single topic and become an expert in it.





For instance, in case you're writing on tourism, you can be more specific by only blogging about a particular country. If you're beginning a marketing blog, perhaps writing about specific online marketing can be the best approach.





Afterwards, when your blog has gained some fans and followings, you can stretch out and cover more topics of your choice. This is one of the top strategies, followed by many big blogging websites and bloggers.

The main point is: if you need to gain traction, choose a very specific niche.





3. Write about what people search





I suggest writing on topics people are searching for on the web. Do you now more than 51% web traffic on the blogging platforms come from search engine only. It means in order to make your blog more discoverable; you need know what people are wants.





There are many free and paid keywords research tool available online, from where you can get a good idea of keywords people to search. The free keywords research tools won't show you any metrics like keyword research volume but are still helpful in gaining some ideas on trending topics.





4. Make a proper strategy for blogging





With the right strategy and objective, you could achieve anything in this world. If not, you will begin with something new, and you will move to the next thing without finishing it. This procedure is of no use, and that is the reason a great deal of bloggers surrender.





An ideal approach to have a proper strategy and plan and stick to it is, convert things into the procedure. For instance, when you recognize how you will promote your blogs, make a plan and follow it each time you post new content.





For many bloggers, this might be an exhausting and boring activity; however, without promotion on various platforms, your thoughts and effort won't reach anyone. You are simply making a procedure for something that is repeated with no creativity. You can be creative with the wordings you share while writing. Doing this will help you to promote your content on the right platforms.





Here, I have listed some of the top strategies for your blogs that you can follow-

Number of articles you will post in the coming month (That's the manner by which you begin creating content schedule)

Platforms on which you will share your content





5. Make a Social Media Marketing Strategy





Gone were the days when only Google was the main source of getting organic web traffic. In case, you also promote your content on prominent social media platforms, for example, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, at that point, you can get an attractive a lot of traffic from them.





Many times, traffic from social media is more than search engines; however, remember that it won't come as quickly as you might have thought. You have to be an active part of your social media and must build a sustainable relationship with your followers and readers.

Likewise, Social media signals also help in improving your site rankings. It is a win-win situation for your blogging site. With the perfect measure of social visibility, it's easier to attract new readers and ultimately, make money.





6. Get ideas from your readers and audience





Make content that answers intriguing inquiries from individuals you engage. This is one of the top methods to gather ideas of what subjects individuals might most want to find out about, which will enable your content creation and development.





Probably the most ideal ways to do this is to ask them direct questions on Twitter or other social media platform. Understand your readers better than they get themselves. It takes a great deal of research and frequently implies being an individual from the very clan you're attempting to lead. This will definitely pay off in the long run.





Understanding your audience means you'll have a good thought of what content will impact them, which is a decent beginning.





An incredible method for doing this is to just ask your followers on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn. When people react to it, it means this is most likely an incredible topic to write on. This is also something used by many bloggers.





7. Get ideas from your competitors best-performing blogs





Wouldn't it be great if you can replicate the success of the top competitors' blogs that got most of the views? Yes, of course, you can. You can check out the top-performing articles on Google by doing a web search.





Open the top 10 results and try to figure out why their content is on the first page by looking at the URL structure, keywords targeted, and heading. You can also use the keywords search tool in order to find out these metric more clearly. You can also check out Richacontentwriter for more tips.