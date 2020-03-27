The Ultimate Guide to Building an Amazing eCommerce Website in 2020

FME Extension





E-commerce has become the most popular and world largest business that is growing significantly to the top number #1 position in the global market. It is estimated that the US eCommerce sales are expected to reach more than $440 billion per annul at the end of the year and the sales of European is expected to reach more than $250 billion per annul by the end of the same year. While the eCommerce sales of the rest of the world are yet not counted. You can now imagine how your eCommerce business will be more profitable in the upcoming years.





The eCommerce industry is always doing to make people's lives easier. Whether it is about buying fashion shops, electronic stores or booking movie tickets it has been proven the world largest and most successful industry in terms of Scale, Volume, and Relevance till now. Today, there is nothing that you can't buy online by spending a few minutes with a few simple clicks.





E-commerce websites help you build a brand for your business that people love to shop from you over the internet. It helps you connect with thousands of customers to share content on social media to grow your website organically and higher the sales of your business by selling products & services across the globe. In order to do that, you must ensure to have an amazing and powerful eCommerce website to boost your business sales more effectively.





An amazing and powerful website is the first thing that you should consider for your online eCommerce website to boost your business sales significantly higher than ever. Now you will be wondering how you can build an amazing and most beautiful website that customers love to shop from them. It is very important to know what trends or tips and tricks can help you in building an amazing eCommerce for the year 2020.





Here in this article, I will tell you about the best tips to build an amazing eCommerce website in 2020. We have come up with the most effective designing tips and tricks that can help you build an excellent eCommerce website in 2020. Let's get started!





Design a Customer-Based Website

When designing an eCommerce website, it is very important to make it attractive and user-friendly with high-quality images and unique content that can draw your customers’ attention to them to increase traffic and boost conversions.





Your eCommerce website should be designed in such a way that is easy to use and navigate and provides an excellent user experience for all your customers. It is essential to optimize all your web pages to load significantly faster on all mobile devices than before so that customers can find them easily and conveniently while making the purchase the purchase using their mobile phones.





When designing an eCommerce website for your online business, it is important to make it mobile-friendly and easy to use for customers and helps them in purchasing products online from your website. Ensure that it possesses a smooth and hassle-free check-out process where customers can easily go to the checkout process after adding products to their shopping cart.





Designing a website with proper planning and understanding of what customers exactly want when purchasing products from an online eCommerce website. Generally, they want a quick and smooth checkout process where they can easily fill the information billing address and type of payment mode and place an order quickly. So, make sure your website is fully optimized with the above things to provide customers with a great shopping experience effectively.





Effective Designing Process

When it comes to creating an eCommerce website that's where the design process comes in. Every design process involves various important factors that help you to build an eCommerce site. But an effective designing process includes the most important factors and best practices to design an amazing and excellent eCommerce website in the most powerful way.





You should figure out what other additional information can be a positive point while designing a website. You should focus on high-quality images of products along with unique and informative content. Using unique and quality content with high-quality product images can give the most appealing look for your website and make it more attractive and beautiful that people love to watch and know more about your business.





Likewise, you can follow the same procedure to other various designing aspects including High-level of CSS, HTML 5, BOOTSTRAP, etc. while designing your eCommerce website.





Make Your Website Easy to Navigate

It is another most significant factor that helps your customers to provide easy to use and easy to navigate experience when visiting your website. Your website should be easy to use and navigate so all customers can easily find the information they are looking for when browsing your website on their mobile, tablet, and computer devices.





A website having a lengthy checkout process can lead your customers to leave your website or abandon the cart and increase bounce rates. That will have a great impact on your online business. It is very important to have unique and informative content with the most relevant images so customers can find it easily and conveniently. Having an easy and extremely fast checkout process can help you put a good impression on the customer's mind and increase your business significantly faster than before.





Build a Strong Brand Identity for Your eCommerce Website

Building a brand identity for your eCommerce business can be the best steps towards improving your brand personality that people love to search about over the internet. But it's not so simple to establish a brand for your business that makes you different from your competitors in the market.





It requires a lot of research on product marketing and understanding the ever-changing needs of customers. After knowing all these things, you can develop or create an innovative product that customers love to purchase from you. By doing so, you will be able to establish a strong brand for your business that people love to search for your product over the internet.





There are thousands of online businesses running across the world, so it is very important to make your website fully responsive and easy to navigate with an eye-catching design that makes it more stunning apart from your competitors in the global market. Every information from logo design to product details should be unique and impressive to make it a more professional website to catch customer's attention among your competitors.





Think About Best practices

There are thousands of things that you should focus on when designing an eCommerce website for your online business. It is very important to know about the latest design trends that can help you build an amazing eCommerce website.

You can easily find various trends according to your business needs and requirements. By knowing and understanding the trends, you can easily create and get the desired results to make your business successful.





Whether it is about designing an amazing eCommerce website or buying or selling products online, you can research the latest tips and tricks that can help you in doing your easy and effective. So, keep in mind to research and know about the best practice or ideas before you start designing a website or selling products online so that it could be more advantageous than you think.





Quick and Smooth Checkout Process

It is very important to have a quick and smooth checkout process so that customers can add multiple products to their shopping cart at once and go to the checkout process without any obstacle. A good checkout process allows customers to check what's in their shopping cart and help them easily to fill up the information including billing and shipping methods and other various details before placing the order.





Allow your customers to add multiple products to their shopping cart and go to the checkout page immediately after adding products and helps them to place an order with a simple few clicks. Another important thing is to ask customers for a product review once they placed an order successfully.





This way, you can easily get product reviews by providing a quick and smooth checkout process while placing their order from your website in no time. To do so, you can significantly reduce the bouncing rates, get more customer engagement, and increase sales of your website more effectively.





Don't Ask For an Account

It’s a good idea if you don’t ask for an account to make a purchase from your website. Asking for creating an account can be the biggest cause of bounce rates. It can stop your customers to make an online purchase if you suddenly ask for Signup or create an account before placing their order.





You can ask for an account once they place the order instead of asking for signup during the checkout process. Also if necessary, making this process as simple as you can and allow them to sign up using their mobile number so they can create an account using their mobile phones quickly.





If you think that it is necessary to sign up or create an account when placing the order then we suggest you integrate your signup at the end of the checkout process like you can ask for signup when customers go for billing or shipping.





Use of Call-To-Action Button

When it comes to designing an amazing and the most appealing website, the call-to-action plays the most important role to give a professional look for your website. With the proper use of a call-to-action button to your eCommerce website, you can significantly draw more customers’ attention to your web pages to get more clicks to boost sales of your online business.





Doesn't matter how attractive and the appealing website you design, it will get no sales if you have not designed or added an eye-catching call-to-action button to your website. You can lose the e-commerce sales of your online business if you don't use a call-to-action button to your web pages.





It is estimated that more than 90% of eCommerce websites are using an eye-catching “call-to-action” button at the end of the product pages or posts to drive customers attention to their products or posts to drive more traffic and boost sales effectively. Using the call to action button mainly depends on product types and targeted audience. They are mostly used by the eCommerce industry to boost their product sales effectively.





There are thousands of eCommerce websites selling multiple products to worldwide customers by adding an eye-catching call to action button to their product page. Call to action button is not only used by the eCommerce industry alone, but other online businesses are also adopting the call-to-action button on their website to boost sales more effectively in the market across the globe.





Make Your Website Responsive And Mobile-Friendly

Designing a responsive and mobile-friendly website can be the most important designing factor to make your website even more professional so customers can easily find it on their all mobile, tablet, and computer devices. A responsive and mobile-friendly website helps customers easily find the information and provides great user experience across all mobile devices.





It is estimated that more than 70% of people across the world like to browse the website or purchase products online using their mobile phones while sitting at their home or place. So if your website doesn't have a mobile version, you may lose thousands of customers that visit your website on their mobile phones and it will have a great impact on your eCommerce business. The reason behind that is people are becoming stylish and mobile-friendly and they are adopting news things that are easy to use and make them feel comfortable. That's the only reason why people are moving to online shopping.





Whether it is about purchasing clothes, Shoes, Smart Watches, Mobiles, Tablets, and even Laptops they are likely to make an online purchase by using their mobile phones, tablets, and computers while sitting at their home or place. Online shopping has made eCommerce businesses achieve top positions in the global market because of its convenience, time-saving, and easy to use on all mobile devices from anywhere and anytime.





Another thing is Google will improve the ranking of your website in its search result pages if it is fully responsive and provides great user experience to potential customers across all mobile devices. That's because of its ranking factor, it determines how your website is optimized to provide a user experience and based on the user experience of your website, it will display your web pages into search engine result pages.

So, we suggest you build a fully responsive and mobile-friendly website to make it more attractive and appealing across all devices to drive more customer engagement to boost sales and conversion rates effectively in the global market.





Use of Product Quick View

Product quick view is another most important factor that helps customers to save their time by redirecting them directly to the right product without any page reloading.





This is one of the best ways to let customers know about the important product information including price, size, color, etc. in a popup window.





You can add a link to redirect customers to view full information of the product instead of showing all product details right from the product. Quick view allows your customers to add the product to their shopping cart or wish list without any page reloading quickly. It helps you improve the speed of your category pages to load instantly and provides a great user experience to potential customers.





One of the most important things about the product quick view is that it helps customers easily find the information, add products to their cart and compare the product from the other one right from the pop-up window. It helps you increase your eCommerce sales significantly faster than before by providing a smooth and quick process during their shopping experience from your website.

Thus, it is very important to implement a product quick view in order to drive traffic to boost sales and conversion to your eCommerce website more effectively.





Optimize Your eCommerce Website With Proper Colors Combinations

It is estimated that more than 70% of people are influenced by simply seeing the colors and they are likely to purchase the products. Colors play a vital role in the eCommerce industry as customers make their purchase decision by simply checking color combinations in the products apart from the product quality.





They are the primary need of every customer that they wish to get when making their purchasing decision whether it is about the e-commerce industry or even a physical store. When it comes to online shopping, colors come first which let customers decide to purchase clothes online.





Another most important thing about colors is that they make your eCommerce website have a great look and feel that customers love to watch and drive more customer engagement to increase sales and boost conversions to your website effectively. So, it is very important to use proper color combinations when designing an eCommerce website to make it more professional apart from your competitors in the market across the globe.





It is experienced that more than 70% of eCommerce websites use white colors so they can highlight their products in the most appealing way as compared to their website. While the service-based company uses blue colors to build trust in customers and the other food-based or grocery websites use red colors to symbolize hunger and all.

Apart from that, it is very important to use an eye-catching call-to-action button to your web pages to drive more customer engagement to boost sales and conversions to your website effectively.





Optimize Your eCommerce Website With High-Quality Images and Quality Content

High-quality images with unique and valuable content can significantly improve the sales of your eCommerce website. It is very important to optimize your website with high-quality images and quality content in order to drive more customer engagement to increase traffic and boost sales by providing them with informative and valuable information they are looking for!





High-quality images put an impression on customers' eyes and adding informative and quality content on them can be a plus point to encourage them to make a purchase. If you aim to drive thousands of customers to your website to boost your business to the level of success, ensure that if it is optimized with high-quality images and valuable content that makes it more appealing and beautiful that customers love to watch and read about them to make a further purchase effectively.





You need to optimize your product images, headers, banners, footers, and various other advertising campaigns with high-quality images and quality content that customers find valuable. The best way to put an image is to click it from different-2 angles and views before displaying on your website. Showing images from different views can help customers to see the product from multiple angles and can make their purchase decision instantly.





The Sales Funnel

It is another most important factor to create the sales funnel when designing an eCommerce website for your online business. It helps you drive more customer engagement to boost sales and conversions to your eCommerce website in the most effective way. It mainly comprises a home page, category page, product page or search result page that comes along with products and services to let customers shop products by redirecting them to your website directly from the search result pages.





It helps customers to provide a quick and fast shopping experience with a smooth checkout process. When it comes to designing an amazing eCommerce website, the sales funnel is considered as the most effective designing factor to make it more attractive and powerful that completely points out to a sales pitch. But the ways of creating the sales funnel are different and based on the product types and services that you are selling including selling price, product types, and domain industry.





So, you can easily create a sales funnel depending upon the product types and your business needs and requirements effectively. One of the most advantages of the sales funnel for the single-product based website is that it helps customers to click through the next step by redirecting them to the checkout page throughout the sales funnel. It develops the habit of clicking through the next step for the users to save their time effort by redirecting them to the checkout page.





You can use a series of the shorter pages to redirect customers directly to the checkout page instead of using long page product descriptions when creating a sales funnel for your website products and services.

Display the Most Relevant and Recommended Products.

It is one of the best ideas that helps customers to find the most relevant and recommend products based on their purchasing behavior and browsing history. You can significantly increase sales and boost conversions by displaying the most relevant and recommend products that other customers also bought or viewed.





It helps customers to make their online purchase in the most convenient way. You can display the most relevant product on the product detail page so customers can easily find them based on their needs and requirements and make their purchase decision quickly and effectively. This way, you can significantly improve the sales of your online eCommerce business by suggesting the most suitable product that perfectly targets and leads to cross-selling and up-selling of the products.





Final Thoughts

It is easy to design a website, but when it comes to building an amazing eCommerce store for an online business that's where our best design tips and tricks come in. You can easily build an amazing and most powerful eCommerce store by following the above website designing tips and tricks that can help you to make your website even more professional that truly drives more customers to boost sales and conversion rates apart from your competitors effectively in the global market.