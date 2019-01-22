We have seen an exceptional surge of mobile apps in the last few years which has revolutionized several aspects of both personal as well as professional lives. There is an app for everything, booking cabs, shopping, ordering food, and finding places which makes life easier. According to Statista, mobile apps are expected to generate $188.9 billion as global revenue in 2020. Witnessing the same speed and momentum, 2019 is likely to bring even brighter future for mobile app development.





With increasing demand, the mobile app development trends are building up unlimited opportunities to accelerate your business growth. There are many mobile app development companies in Melbourne however, you need to pick the best to achieve remarkable results. To ease your decision-making process, we have come up with the top 15 mobile app development companies offering innovative mobile app solutions for both iOS and Android platforms.





1. Clavax – Technology Driven Mobile App Development Company





Known for delivering maximum quality in a minimum timeframe, Clavax builds smarter app development strategies to deliver what’s best in the industry. The company has the best app developers in Melbourne Australia who ensure to fulfill clients' interests and requirements while reducing costs and enhancing operational agility. Following the global process delivery model, the developers make sure all projects effectively meet the dedicated deadlines. With exquisite collaboration with technology partners like Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Kentico, and epiServer, Clavax possess the capabilities of empowering brands to achieve outstanding business outcomes. The company is also offering a simple yet accurate app cost estimation tool which lets you determine the cost of your iOS, Android or AR/VR app within minutes.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Expertise: Mobile App Development (Android & iOS), AR-VR Application Development, Web App Development & CMS

Average Hourly Rate: $25-$49/h

Employees: 50–249

Founded: 2011





2. Butterfly – Design and Develop Incredible Mobile Apps





Founded in 2006, Butterfly is a Melbourne-based mobile app development company offering custom mobile solutions. With an award-winning mobile app team, the company can deliver innovative apps for all platforms including smartphones, tablets, wearables, and smart TVs. The company has a strong portfolio in delivering world-class digital products on budget and on time. They have a strong team of developers who use top-notch app development technologies to build amazing digital solutions. With unique product road mapping process, Butterfly helps startups and businesses alike with intuitive mobile apps. Be it healthcare or manufacturing, the company has expertise in delivering digital solutions to different industries.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Expertise: Web Development, Mobile App Development, UX/UI Design

Average Hourly Rate: $150-$199/h

Employees: 10–49

Founded: 2006





3. Outware Mobile – Custom Software Design & App Development Solutions





From mobile apps to voice experiences, Outware Mobile specializes in delivering astonishing software design and development solutions. With immersive experience in mobile development, the company has delivered some amazing apps catering to different industries. The company offers an incomparable set of skills across wide variety of services including digital marketing, web design, mobile, security, and cloud-based solutions. Whether it is a start-up or enterprise, the company offers end-to-end and seamless app solutions that solve complex business challenges. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and strategic thinking, the development team not only build products that just meet expectations but also defines the future of customer experience.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Expertise: Custom Software Development, Mobile App Development, UX/UI Design

Average Hourly Rate: $150-$199/h

Employees: 50–249

Founded: Undisclosed





4. Wave Digital – Building Apps for Better Lifestyle









Melbourne-based Wave Digital is a well-recognized iPhone, Android and web development company. The company has a skilled and certified development team who create quality apps at cost-effective prices. Following an agile development approach, the company creates apps that improve customer’s lives. Collaborating their expertise with emerging technologies, they have delivered exciting yet realistic mobile app development solutions for their clients. With decade long experience, the team of experts has mastered the skill of developing apps for both platforms iPhone and Android.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Expertise: Web Development, Mobile App Development, UX/UI Design

Average Hourly Rate: $100-$149/h

Employees: 10–49

Founded: 2000





5. Enterprise Monkey – Intuitive App Development Services









Enterprise Monkey is a renowned app development company in Melbourne that develops smarter solutions for iOS and Android. The company has delivered almost 80+ apps and has served 60+ clients around the globe. Besides following an agile approach, the app development team focuses on every minute detail of client requirement to deliver utmost accuracy in their project completion process. Knowing what’s current in the market, their in-house team of app developers provides disruptive mobile-centric solutions to their clients.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Expertise: Web Development, Mobile App Development, Web Design

Average Hourly Rate: $50-$99/h

Employees: 10–49

Founded: 2014





6. Atlasopen – Digital Consulting and Marketing Company









From app design to app development, Atlasopen is a top digital technology and consulting firm delivering apps that are intuitive and easy-to-use. They have a talented team of app designers who take care of every detail to deploy and launch remarkable products. The company is offering best-in-class apps for all operating systems like Android and iOS. The company understands the end-to-end process of app design, development, and deployment, thus helps you in building the next “big thing” for your future business growth.

Location: Port Melbourne, Australia

Expertise: Custom Software Development, Mobile App Development, UX/UI Design

Average Hourly Rate: $100-$149/h

Employees: 2–9

Founded: 2017





7. Flint Interactive – Reliable Strategy UX and Creative agency









Flint Interactive is a well-known Melbourne based company that has developed some amazing work for a range of clients from large national brands to startups. With the support of skilled app developers, they can create forging app experiences that improve customer engagement and retention rates. Working with the latest app development technologies, the company offers custom-built apps that fulfill clients tastes and requirements. Being a result-focused company, the app development team develops intuitive apps that drive positive business results.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Expertise: Branding, Mobile App Development, UX/UI Design

Average Hourly Rate: $150-$199/h

Employees: 10–49

Founded: Undisclosed





8. DreamWalk – Take your Business Mobile

Being a leading app development firm, DreamWalk develops chart-topping apps for all platforms including iPhone, iPad, and Android. With years of experience, the app development team brings extensive knowledge and expertise for your next app project. Following a robust and scalable app development process, the company develops high-performing apps that help clients in achieving success in their digital journey.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Expertise: Web Development, Mobile App Development, UX/UI Design

Average Hourly Rate: Undisclosed

Employees: 10–49

Founded: 2009





9. Kwix Global Solutions – Delivering Enterprise-Grade Mobility Services





Founded in 2015, Kwix Global Solutions develops Web, Android, iOS apps for both entrepreneurs and enterprises. The company has a strong service portfolio that spans across various mobile technologies helping you build unique apps for your business. With flexible business engagement models, the development team gets your apps delivered on time, every time.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Expertise: IoT Development, Mobile App Development, UX/UI Design

Average Hourly Rate: $25-$49/h

Employees: 10–49

Founded: 2015





10. Trimantium GrowthOps – Transform Entrepreneurial App Ideas to Reality





Trimantium GrowthOps provides user-centric mobile solutions with best-in-class maintenance support and enterprise-grade security. The company has a strong foundation in offering a wide range of services like security, mobile app development, and digital content, enabling clients to deliver at their best. Whether creating a simple application or enterprise solution, the company uses a unique agile development process to deliver unprecedented quality apps in a brief time.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Expertise: Cloud Consulting & SI, Web Development, and Artificial Intelligence

Average Hourly Rate: $100-$249 /h

Employees: 50–249

Founded: 2012





11. RipenApps – Comprehensive Mobile App Development Service Provider





A reliable mobile app development company in Melbourne, RipenApps build apps that tap the maximum features of mobile devices for startups and Enterprises. Following the agile approach, the company is known for delivering robust solutions regardless of the platforms. From designing to developing, RipenApps offer immersive and fine user experiences which set them apart from the competitors. Backed with the tech-ninjas, the company provides result-oriented solutions with in-depth industry insights that meet the needs and emerging challenges of diverse business processes. RipenApps is a top-notch mobile application service provider in Melbourne that believes in delivering what’s best in the industry.





12. DockYard, Inc – Professional Mobile App Development Services





Headquartered in Melbourne, DockYard is a renowned digital product development agency offering custom solutions for mobile, software, and web applications. With top Melbourne mobile app developers, the company is offering exceptional full-stack engineering to transforming awesome ideas into remarkable app solutions for the clients. Worked with Fortune 500 companies, the company has a huge clientele all over the world. The company follows an integrated approach to quickly solve consumer problems with modern applications. From product development strategy to testing & QA, DockYard offers a comprehensive service suite to ensure all its applications are marked for efficiency, engagement, and elegance.





13. ISBX – Delivering Mobile App Solutions That’s Right for You









ISBX is a leading mobile app development company in Melbourne that offers an extensive range of technology-driven and marketing services. The company has expert Melbourne mobile app developers who assist you in defining your business goals, constructing effective business strategies, designing responsive applications, and effectively communicating with the message to the target audience. Catering to a multitude of business verticals, the company offers comprehensive mobile app development services that bring outstanding results for every business. Whether you are thinking to expand your business or setting up a new venture, ISBX helps you transform your business digitally.





14. TekRevol – Custom Mobile Development Agency













Being a top mobile application services provider in Melbourne, TekRevol is an award-winning mobile & web development company that offers custom, intelligent mobile apps with the latest technologies. The company offers result-oriented and efficient mobile applications for all industries verticals. Backed with certified Melbourne mobile app developers, the company offers end-to-end mobile app lifecycle management solutions. With years of experience and expertise, all the app apps delivered by TekRevol are interactive, aesthetically appealing, and elegant. In addition to development services, the company offers extensive mobile app support, maintenance, and upgrade services for both iOS and Android applications.





15. Magora - Fastest-Growing Mobile app development company in Melbourne













Magora is a top mobile application services provider in Melbourne that helps you achieve bespoke mobile & web app solutions for your business. The development team determines the solutions for the customer’s problem and builds apps that generate great ROI and maximize customer retention. With over 150+ projects delivered successfully, the company develops smart solutions for all the platforms including iOS, Android, Windows, etc. Regardless of which device is being used, the company offers secure mobile app solutions for all industries.





Above-mentioned is the list of renowned mobile app development companies in Melbourne that are offering unique and innovative app solutions worldwide. Depending on requirements, budget and timelines, choose the right app development company and get started with your next app development project.