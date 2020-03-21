Web Design Trends 2020

Some innovations, such as web animations, are already well-established trends, while others, like CSS grids, will peak in popularity over the next couple of months. However, one must understand that in the long run, the viability of a particular web design trend will continue to be determined by one and only one factor: end-user preferences.

Hand-Drawn Image

It is theoretically possible that the tastes, preferences and expectations of your target audience can radically change over time. But you need to understand that in this case, many web design practices that were previously considered excellent and required will cease to be such. If consumers suddenly begin to show a negative reaction to asymmetric layouts, for example, developers will very quickly refuse them.





All this gives rise to the need for technological mapping of the future web design, development of scenarios for its change in relation to technological progress. Just think: the rapid progress in the development of mobile technologies has changed how the world today accesses websites and how it interacts with them. Voice interfaces also have an impact. Perhaps in a few years, virtual reality technologies will mark the onset of a new era of web design and development. But for now, this seems unlikely.





At the moment, it is better to focus on the above 10 trends that will help you create a truly stunning design that can delight any modern user.

Scalable Vector Graphics

People love multimedia, and sites that host attractive multimedia content are rated higher than plain text web pages, especially when it comes to attracting and retaining visitors.





But earlier, such rich content had to be paid for with a longer page load, and all this was due to the then "heavy" file formats, such as GIF, PNG, as well as video formats. All of them initially did not fit mobile screens.

Recently it became known that in the near future Google will use the results of mobile indexing to rank all companies' websites, even in beauty packaging.





This means that it’s time for all website owners to take up mobile-centric designs, to make mobile prioritization the center of the design process, without sacrificing a wealth of visual content that can captivate visitors.

The Advantages of Using SVG

And then it's time to remember about such a format as SVG.





These are vector images that can scale to different screens, while preserving the original quality. There are no pixels in SVG, which determines the ability of this format to resize an image without changing its clarity.

Using SVG images, it is possible to ensure consistent quality of the user interface for all mobile visitors, which means that the use of this format is another critical trend in responsive design that will remain relevant for many years to come.





Now your conscience will not bite you because you provided someone with a full-fledged web experience, while someone remained deprived. The SVG format will not give an insult to the owners of smartphones and tablets, and this is important in the online community focused on mobile technologies.