What is Salesforce financial services cloud?

This blog post takes into account the in and outs of Salesforce financial services cloud.





1. Introduction





Financial Services Cloud, powered by lightning is an integrated platform designed to drive stronger client relationships that last generations. It helps advisors to spend less time gathering client information and more time doing what they do best, such as providing holistic, goal-based advice that puts their clients at the center of everything they do. In other words, we can say, Salesforce for financial services helps advisors to deliver a concierge level of service with the personalized, proactive advice clients expect.





2. How can you grow your business using Salesforce financial services cloud?





It has made the business easy- going. Salesforce financial services help you to turn your client base into an active referral network by tracking referrals from Centers of Influence or from within your own firm. Using this strategy, you’ll get to know more about your clients than just their investment strategy, and will have access to the networking tools needed to grow your book of business.





3. How secure is my client data with Salesforce financial services cloud?





Very- very secure! Salesforce Shield capabilities Along with the Financial Services Cloud, offer an extra layer of security/ safety including tools that monitor data access and usage and prevent suspicious activity.





Along with the security features, you’ll have access to Event Monitoring, Field Audit Trail, and Platform Encryption to ensure your clients' financial account information is kept confidential and secure.





4. How can I export my existing data to the Salesforce financial services cloud?





Don’t worry; you don’t need to know all the hard rule basics of Salesforce to export the data and to run financial services cloud. Salesforce already consists of several fruitful resources for data integration. It also provides a complete solution that addresses all your business needs. Not only this but also Salesforce ensures a level of scalability that promotes continuous innovation.





5. How will Financial Services Cloud help me address fiduciary regulations?





Financial Services Cloud, along with Salesforce Shield, provides an amazing suite of compliance features. It clearly means advisors, agents, and firms can adhere to new regulatory standards at scale. Also, it easily drives repeatable and visible collaboration across the entire firm. Keep a record of client relationships and communications. And establish consistent on boarding tasks to ensure the client's best interests are always at the center of each interaction.





6. How is Financial Services Cloud different from other wealth management tools?





With the unique Client Data Model at the center of Financial Services Cloud, industries have access to all the important information needed to grow and nourish every client engagement opportunity. Also, Salesforce, as we know, releases three updates a year. Thus, financial services cloud benefits from it as well. It indicates that you are going to have access to three new updates every single day! And woahh! You can add them to strength and enhance your business growth.





Time to sum up:





Financial services cloud is available in all, Professional, Enterprise, and Unlimited editions. It even supports bulk actions and APEX steps. So, these were some of the in and outs of the Salesforce financial services cloud. Hope, you enjoyed reading. If you have any questions, do let us know in the comments section below.



