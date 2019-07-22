Which is Better - OEM or Compatible Toner Cartridge?

Truly, your printer is one of those things that you would notice only when it stops working. This seems simple, doesn't it? Well, it can be tricky if you are doing it for the first time. Toners are complicated beings because they come in a variety of choices. It is to be your call whether to opt for an OEM toner or go for the cheap compatible toner.





Wish to know the difference? Let us have a look at things deeply.





Majority of the people believe that ink and toner are one and the same. The reality is quite different from the perceived. The purpose of both of them is same but the functionality, the make is different. While ink is liquid, toner comes in powder form and it highly relies on the static electricity along with a fuser to print on the paper.





All the toners are not manufactured in the same and that is the reason you have a choice between Compatible toner cartridge and an OEM.





The remanufactured and compatible toner cartridges have been a reliable choice for several years. They offer the same print quality as compared to the original brand cartridges at affordable prices. Though these print solutions are in the market for many years, many people do not know about the same. This article will aim at providing the required information about the OEM printer cartridges and compatible toner cartridge that will help you take your decision.





OEM Printer Cartridges





OEM or the branded cartridges are those that are manufactured by the printer brand. These are essentially cartridges that come with the printer and are known as OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer).





As these cartridges are branded, they are a bit expensive to buy due to the research and development costs associated with their manufacturing. However, they are extremely reliable and they will always be available for your work as and when needed.





Remanufactured Compatible Toner Cartridge





A remanufactured toner is an alternative to OEM toner. While the OEM toners will match the quality of your printer, these compatible toner varies in quality. The quality of these compatible toners depend upon the remanufacturing process.





These toners are also tested against the printer they are to be used in but the print quality might still differ due to many factors. Even the vendor that you choose for your toner is important.





Choose us for a lasting toner cartridge.





OEM Vs Compatible toner cartridge





Both of the compatible toners and OEMs have their own features and qualities. However, your decision is going to be dependent on some factors.





● If you have extensive use of a printer and the toner is finished quickly, compatible toners can be an option for you as they will not increase your overhead costs.

● When you want the print quality to be extremely smooth and clear, OEM should be your choice as for quality work, OEMs are the best.

● When budget is a constraint, compatible toner cartridges are preferred.





There are plenty of differences between OEM and remanufactured and compatible cartridges. Understanding these differences shall help you take your call on which one would be apt for you.





Reach out to us for your toner requirement.