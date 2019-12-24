Top 10 academic, content writing companies in India

\"Content is King\" and there's no point in doubting it. Right from the beginning content is considered essential in not only bringing a website up in ranking rather converting a visitor into prospective customers. It is for this reason it is important to talk about content writing companies before website development companies or even SEO, SEO or Digital marketing companies. Believe it or not, no digital marketing company in India or abroad can do good without quality content and so it's essential to know about the top 10 academic writing companies in India that offer content writing services of all kinds.

image

1 .Thoughtful Minds Web Services Pvt Ltd.( Thoughtfulminds.org)

Counted among the oldest content writing companies in India, Thoughtful Minds was founded in the year 2006 in Jaipur, India. Initially, it was limited to SEO articles and website content writing but gradually it started offering almost all kinds of content writing services including academic writing, technical content writing, legal content, story writing, blog writing etc. The company is even ranked among the top 10 digital marketing companies in India because of its quality content marketing services.

Clients: For academic writing, students from Dubai, Oman ( Middle East), Australia, UK rely on this assignment writing agency in India. Other clients include names like Rajasthan Power, Fortis, Great Steel and Metals, Netmarkers, Ayurprakash, FS Realty, Golcha Minerals and many more.

2. Outsource2India

Outsource2India is yet another writing agency offering academic writing services of all kinds. Started in the year 1999 from Banagalore, India, today this company has offices in number of countries like Phillipines, Colombia, Bolivia etc.

Clients: Alcon, ARI, Maximus and many more

3. My Writing Master.in

Mywriter.in is another academic writing agency based in Bangalore, India offering whitepapers, proofreading, course content and workshops.

Clients: Students from The University of Queensland, The University of Manchester, Southern Cross University and many more.

4. Assignment Writing India

Assignment writing India is academic writing company based in Hyderabad, India.

Clients: Students from a number of countries

5. Tutors India

Tutors India is academic writing company based in Chennai, India offering a number of writing services including research papers, assignments, essays etc.

Clients: Students from various countries

6. Assignment India

Assignment India offers academic writing services on a number of domains.

Clients: Students from various countries

7. Project Guru.in

This academic writing provider offers Power point presentations, thesis, dissertations, market research papers etc.

Clients: Not much info available

8. Seo Content Online (Seocontentonline.com)

Another Content writing agency offering all kinds of writing services including academic writing, sales copy, SEO content etc.

Clients: Not much information available

9. The Professional Writers

Based in Hyderabad, India, The Professional Writers is another academic writing company offering academic writing solutions.

Clients: Students from various countries

10. Content Writing Jaipur (Contentwritingjaipur.com)

Based in Jaipur, India this content writing agency offers academic content, legal content, finance content and sales copy.

Clients: Not much information available